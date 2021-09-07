How to use Spotify Blend and create unique playlists with your friends

Sharing music with others is a lot of fun, which is why you'll want to know how to use Spotify Blend.

Recently introduced, Blend allows you to combine your favourite songs with those of a friend's in a single shared playlist, serving up customized cover art and "taste match scores" so you can see how your musical preferences match up to your friends'. First released as a beta, Blend is now available to all Spotify users, free and Premium subscribers.

Users have long been able to manually create shared playlists before. but now Blend will do all the hard work for you. All you have to do is to follow a few simple steps. One thing to note is that the feature is limited to two users only on mobile devices.

So whether you're looking forward to exploring the feature with your bestie or your significant other, we're here to guide you on everything you need to know on how to use Spotify Blend.

How to use Spotify Blend

1. After you’ve launched the Spotify app, head over to the Search tab and tap on the "Made for you" hub as shown in the image below.

(Image credit: Spotify)

2. Next, go ahead and tap on the "Create a Blend" option in order to proceed.

(Image credit: Spotify)

3. You can now select another user by tapping on the Invite button. You can do so via any messaging app that you currently use. It'll share an invite link to your friend so that they can join the Blend playlist.

(Image credit: Spotify)

4. Once your friend has tapped on the invite link, they'll be able to tap on the "Join" option to participate in the new Blend.

(Image credit: Spotify)

5. All done. Spotify should now reveal your taste match and "the song that brings you two together." Feel free to share that on your social media accounts and listen away!