How to make white sheets brighter in 3 simple ways

There’s nothing like freshly laundered, white sheets to give your bedroom that hotel feel. But once it starts to lose its brilliant shine, you may be wondering how to make white sheets brighter. What’s more, having white sheets can make all the difference to your sleep routine, especially when placed on one of the best mattresses .

Similar to the reasons why your mattress has turned yellow , there are a number of factors that can discolor white bedsheets. The main causes of yellow stains include a build-up of natural body oils and sweat, build-up of skin or hair products, food and drink spillages or accidents involving urine, vomit, or blood, including from pets.

These can breed bacteria and lead to other nasties, such as bed mites. That’s why it’s so important to know how to make white sheets brighter, so they will be fresh and hygienic.

Luckily, you can bring back the sparkle to your white sheets with just a few household ingredients. While washing bedsheets may seem like an arduous chore, these simple tips will take no time at all. So, here’s how to make white sheets brighter in just three simple ways.

How to make white sheets brighter using lemon juice

Squeezing a lemon into bowl (Image credit: Shutterstock)

— Create a mixture of ½ cup of lemon juice with one gallon of water in a tub. Then, pre-soak the white sheets in this solution for at least an hour or overnight for better results.

— Next, wring out the sheets and put them in the washing machine at the required temperature.

— Alternatively, you can juice one lemon and pour into the washing machine drawer with your normal detergent.

Lemon contains citric acid, and is a natural, bleaching agent. Not only will it brighten your white sheets, but it will leave a fresh fragrance. If you want to know more about the magic of lemon juice, check out 9 things you didn’t know you could clean with a lemon.

TIP: Never pre-soak silk sheets as this will damage the fabric.

How to make white sheets brighter using vinegar and baking soda

Baking soda and vinegar bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

— Add ½ cup of baking soda inside your washing machine drum, fill the fabric softener dispenser with white vinegar and wash as normal. Then air dry your sheets to eliminate any traces of vinegar scents

— Alternatively, you can pre-soak the white sheets in a solution of ½ cup of vinegar with one gallon of water for at least one hour, before washing as normal.

Similar to lemon, baking soda is a natural, bleaching agent that is great for removing yellow stains. It also neutralizes bad odors, which means your bed sheets will be smelling fresh. Find out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning for best results, and 7 reasons you should use vinegar in your washing machine.

How to make white sheets brighter using bleach

Taking out white bedsheets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

—First, wash sheets with your usual laundry detergent to eliminate traces of body oils and sweat.

— Next, add ½ a cup of bleach to the drum, and run a regular wash cycle to whiten your sheets.

While bleach is ideal for removing yellow stains in fabrics, it’s worth noting that the chlorine can react with protein stains like sweat, vomit or body oils. This may cause yellow spots to appear, so it’s best to only use on clean fabrics.

How often should you wash your sheets?

Making a bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to the Sleep Foundation (opens in new tab), you should wash your sheets once a week. If you suffer from allergies or have pets however, you should wash your sheets more frequently to reduce allergens. It’s also advisable to wash pillowcases once a week, duvet covers every fortnight to a month, and comforters/blankets every 2-3 months.

Other tips to keep your white sheets bright

Avoid eating in bed

Wash white bedding separately

Wash your face or remove traces of make-up before going to bed

Don't use fabric conditioner to prevent chemical build-up on the fabric