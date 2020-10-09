Why you need an iPhone VPN

Your iPhone is your gateway to the internet. You use it to browse websites, chat with friends, do online banking, and order goods online. Therefore, it should concern you that people can potentially spy on your internet traffic. We recommend using the best iPhone VPN that you can while using your iPhone online.

VPN stands for virtual private network. When you use one of the best VPN services, your internet traffic is strongly encrypted so no one can see what you’re doing online. In this article, we outline three reasons to use an iPhone VPN and how to choose the right one for your needs.

Unblock streaming services with an iPhone VPN

One of the most popular uses of a VPN is to view Netflix content that’s only available in certain countries. Switch on your VPN and choose a country, and you can then watch any movie or TV show that you want on your smartphone. Also, if you’re on a network that blocks streaming traffic from Netflix, you can switch on your VPN and view the content unhindered.

An iPhone VPN keeps your internet usage private

Often, when you send data back and forth online, it’s visible to the intermediary companies that power the internet. When you send an email, for example, the header, subject, and recipient of the email are often sent in plain text, so a company or government snooping on traffic can get a good idea of whom you’re communicating with and why.

This is particularly important to consider for mobile devices, like an iPhone. You typically only use your desktop computer within your home, but you take your phone everywhere, connecting through many different networks. When you’re connected to unfamiliar networks, such as those in coffee shops or malls, you can’t trust everyone else on the network to not snoop on your internet activities.

You should use an VPN on your iOS device whenever you connect to the internet on a public network. When your data is sent across a virtual private network, it’s encrypted, so a third party can’t tell what you’re sending or receiving.

Your internet browsing is more anonymous when you use a VPN

When you use your iPhone’s web browser to visit a website, the owner of that website can see your IP address, which is a unique identifier that makes it easy to trace which internet service provider you use and where you are in the world.

Switch on your VPN, and your internet connections will appear as if they’re coming from the VPN server location. No one will be able to trace your location or identify you from your internet connection alone.

Which VPN should I choose for my iPhone?

A good VPN for an iOS device must be secure, versatile, easy to use and have great connection speeds. VPNs with servers in multiple countries are useful when you want to unblock content only available in certain regions.