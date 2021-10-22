This awesome LG OLED TV is $300 off right now for Amazon Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday TV deals have landed. With some big discounts already available there’s no need to wait until the day itself to score some serious Black Friday savings. If you don’t want to delay upgrading your home entertainment setup, then Amazon has a deal you won’t want to miss.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 55-inch G1 OLED 4K TV for $1,696 at Amazon . That’s a very healthy $303 of its usual price of $1,999. This is one of the biggest discounts on an OLED television we’ve seen so far in 2021 and certainly qualifies as one of the best TV deals of the year.

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV offers evo technology for consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. The 55-inch model is currently $300 off. View Deal

The LG G1 OLED TV is the first set with evo technology, which promises an improved viewing experience. In our LG G1 OLED TV review , we found the OLED evo panel delivers a brighter pictures than ever. While not perfect, this TV that stands as a testament to “just how far modern TV technology has come.”

We also love that the LG G1 OLED TV is more affordable than last year’s Gallery Series, and that’s before you factor in Amazon’s $300 discount. Plus, the design is stunningly thin, as our reviewer described it as “museum-worthy." Another significant improvement LG has made with this television is a redesigned remote that looks modern and features well-laid-out buttons.

If you’re a gamer then you definitely want to give this TV serious consideration. There’s a Game Optimizer menu that gathers all the necessary gaming settings into a single interface for quick customization. Plus, the TV offers a 120Hz refresh for high-frame gaming. We tested the similar LG CX OLED with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and came away very impressed with the results. If you’re looking for a TV to enhance your next-gen gaming, then look no further.

The LG G1 OLED TV was a fantastic choice even before any sort of discount. Now that the 55-inch model is $300 off at Amazon, it’s an ideal time to buy. If you’re still not sold, make sure to check out Black Friday TV deals coverage for all the best television deals over the annual sales event.