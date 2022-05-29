PS5 DualSense controller just got its first ever discount — in every color

Are you in the market for a second PS5 DualSense controller (or third — we're not judging)? Then we've got good news — in the form of one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen.

Right now, Amazon is offering the PS5 DualSense controller for $59 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for it — and in fact it's the first time we've ever seen a discount on the pad.

What's more, ever color is included as part of the offer, and for the same price. That means you get the most bang for your buck by opting for Starlight Blue (opens in new tab), Galactic Purple (opens in new tab), Cosmic Red (opens in new tab) or Nova Pink (opens in new tab), which all retail for $74.99 usually. While Midnight Black (opens in new tab) and the default white (opens in new tab) pads are also on offer, they're normally available for $69.99, so are slightly less of a bargain.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (all colors): was $74 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The PS5 ships with a single white DualSense controller, but the console supports up to four at the same time, and the colorful extra offerings are certainly eye catching. All six colors are on offer for $59 at the moment — a saving of up to $15.

The DualSense should need no introduction for the lucky ones who've been successful in the PS5 restock game in the past 18 months, and it remains one of the coolest controllers ever made.

While we're yet to see many games take full advantage of the clever tech built in, the potential is definitely there, with adaptive triggers offering resistance and the haptic motors giving supported titles a more immersive feel. It doesn't hurt that it's also extremely comfortable in the hand, of course.

When I got my second DualSense pad, options were distinctly more limited, so I opted for Cosmic Red. I'm kind of kicking myself and not holding on for the Galactic Purple or Starlight Blue models, but that's the perils of early adoption for you.

While the above deal is only for U.S. buyers, my fellow U.K. citizens can also get a bargain on some DualSense pads at a discount — albeit with less choice about the colo(u)r. Amazon UK has both the black (opens in new tab) and white pads for £46.99 (opens in new tab), or the Starlight Blue version for £1 more (opens in new tab). If your heart is set on the Nova Pink model, you can get that with a £20 PSN card for £69.99, too (opens in new tab).

Be sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day gaming sales for more offers on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch gear.