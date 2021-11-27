Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021 — best sales right now

A number of epic Cyber Monday monitor deals are happening right now. You can save big on top-brand devices that offer more pixels, higher refresh rates and are larger display than what you're currently using.

You'll want to act fast before these monitors go out of stock. We're tracking Cyber Monday monitor deals from all the major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more, and we'll be updating this page frequently to help you find the lowest price.

Looking to take your gaming to the next level? Skip to our section on the best gaming monitor deals for Cyber Monday, including sales from Alienware, Dell and Samsung.

Here are the best Cyber Monday monitor deals we've found today.

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $249 now $174 @ Dell Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $249 now $174 @ Dell

Save a nice chunk of change on this 27" adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $179 @ Dell Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $179 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports, and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.

HP M27f 27" 1080p Monitor: was $269 now $194 @ HP HP M27f 27" 1080p Monitor: was $269 now $194 @ HP

The HP M27f Monitor is a budget monitor that's great for just about any task. It features 1080p resolution, 5ms response time, and HDMI connectivity. This is a decent deal for one of the larger monitors on this list.

Lepow 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $259 now $239 @ Amazon Lepow 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $259 now $239 @ Amazon

If you need a portable monitor this lightweight 15.6-inch display is 8% off in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. It is capable of a 1920 x 1080 resolution and offers a slim 0.3-inch profile. It's compatible with laptops, desktops, phones, and video game consoles.

Save $100 was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy Save $100

LG 34" UltraWide monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

There's bigger monitors, and then there are wider monitors. And an ultrawide model, like the LG 34WL500-B 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide FHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR is hard to beat. Great for work or play, the extra space gives you room to work in more windows at once, or game with a wider field of view.

LG 32" 4K Monitor: was $599 now $384 @ Walmart LG 32" 4K Monitor: was $599 now $384 @ Walmart

This 32-inch monitor from LG offers 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at a reasonable price. The LED display supports AMD Free Sync for smoother gaming, and it has an adjustable stand as well as both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for easy setup.

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $539 now $319 @ Dell Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $539 now $319 @ Dell

Dell is offering a significant price cut on this 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. At over $200 off, this is one of the better Cyber Monday monitor deals we've seen so far. Plus, the monitor's design allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height, which should help you create the perfect setup for your work space.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey 24" Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $149 @ Best Buy Samsung Odyssey 24" Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $149 @ Best Buy

This 24-inch 1080p curved gaming monitor for Samsung is on sale right now at Best Buy for $130 off. With a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and support for FreeSync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for the 1080p crowd.

LG 27" Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon LG 27" Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a large display, this QHD monitor from LG is a great pick. Its 27-inch size offers a nice amount of screen space without taking up too much desk real estate, and it comes with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design and an adjustable stand.

LG 32" UltraGear Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon LG 32" UltraGear Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear Monitor is built for 1080p gamers on a budget. This 1920 x 1080 monitor offers 1ms response time, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey 27" CRG5: was $399 now $249 Samsung Odyssey 27" CRG5: was $399 now $249

This 27-inch 1080p curved gaming monitor for Samsung is on sale right now at Best Buy for $150 off. With a 240Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and support for G-Sync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for the 1080p crowd.

Monoprice 32" Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329, now $279 @ Monoprice Monoprice 32" Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329, now $279 @ Monoprice

This 32-inch curved gaming monitor from Monoprice offers a 2560 x 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, with an advertised response time of 6ms. It sports a two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and its Adaptive Sync technology helps eliminate broken frames.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $393 now $282 @ Amazon Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $393 now $282 @ Amazon

The Alienware AW2521HF has a 1ms response time that should all but eliminate input delays and visual lag when gaming. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. Plus, this 1080p monitor boasts a fully customizable lighting system for the ultimate gaming experience.

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $329 @ Dell Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $329 @ Dell

This Dell gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you can hook it up via either DisplayPort or HDMI, though you can only get the full 165 Hz refresh rate when you connect it to your PC via DisplayPort.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Acer's 27-inch Predator gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also boasts a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. And now, Amazon has it on sale for $220 off.

Asus TUF 27" gaming monitor: was $349 now $309 @ Walmart Asus TUF 27" gaming monitor: was $349 now $309 @ Walmart

This gaming monitor from Asus comes with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also curved and comes with AMD FreeSync support as well as a very low 1ms response time.



Alienware 27" Gaming Monitor: was $559 now $399 @ Dell Alienware 27" Gaming Monitor: was $559 now $399 @ Dell

Another gaming monitor from Dell's Alienware, this time offering a 27-inch IPS display, a 240Hz refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync. With a neat $160 off, it's well worth your attention.

Monoprice 34" Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $400 @ Monoprice Monoprice 34" Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $400 @ Monoprice

This 34-inch curved gaming monitor from Monoprice offers nearly 4K resolution (3440x1440 pixels) and a 165Hz refresh rate, with an advertised response time of 4ms. It sports a two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and it supports Adaptive Sync technology for smoother gameplay.

Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $679 now $449 @ Dell Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $679 now $449 @ Dell

If you want to go down the big and curved gaming monitor route, then you could do worse than this 34-inch Dell gaming monitor. With HDR 400 and a 144Hz refresh rate, it should give you expansive and immersive gaming.