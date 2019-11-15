Amazing deal on Samsung 70-inch 4K TV: Get it for $550 right now

If you want an enormous TV now, and I mean right-this-second now, then Best Buy has a deal that might be perfect for you.

It’s selling this 2018 70-inch 4K LED Samsung 6 Series TV for $549.99, a $350 discount on the list pricing. But the deal only lasts for today, so you’ll have to be quick if you want it.

We’ve not reviewed this exact model, but we really liked the Samsung RU7100 we tested. The RU series is the 2019 upgrade to the 2018 NU series, which this discounted TV is a part of. Don’t write this model off because it’s a little old, it’s a very capable TV with many similar and identical features.

Samsung 70-inch 4K TV - was $899.99, now $549.99 @ Best Buy

With $350 off, this enormous but well priced Samsung TV is an appealing offer, offering an LED UHD picture and the smart TV features you need for streaming and simple navigation.View Deal

It features a 4K UHD LED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means this TV produces a detailed, bright and smooth picture, accompanied by sound from a pair of 10W speakers. Running things behind the scenes is Samsung’s smart TV system, good for browsing through streaming services.

You do miss out on connectivity somewhat, as you only get a USB port and two HDMI ports rather than the 3 or 4 HDMIs that other TVs offer. But you can always pick up a cheap HDMI switcher.

(Image credit: Best Buy)