The best wireless gaming headsets 2021

The best wireless gaming headsets run the gamut from cheap to expensive, and from versatile to specialized. The one thing they all have in common is that they’re absolutely excellent, whether you want to immerse yourself in a single-player adventure or dominate the multiplayer scene.

Tom’s Guide has reviewed some of the very best wireless gaming headsets for the PC, PS5 , Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch , and ranked the top performers here. No matter your budget or your preferred platforms, you should find something here to hear every line, sound effect and musical note in your favorite games with perfect clarity. Bear in mind that if you’re not especially concerned about wireless functionality, you can also check our list of the best gaming headsets overall.

What are the best wireless gaming headsets?

If you want one of the best gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is the easiest all-around recommendation right now. This update of the similarly excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7 is compatible with just about every system on the market, from PC to consoles to mobile devices, all via a handy USB-C dongle. The sound quality is good for both gaming and music, and the battery life will last you through at least three marathon sessions, or a dozen smaller ones.

Otherwise, the best wireless gaming headset very much depends on what systems you own. Thehe Logitech G Pro X or the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero are optimized for PC, whereas the Razer Kaira Pro or the Xbox Wireless Headset work best with Xbox consoles. The Logitech G733 is incredibly stylish, while the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a more affordable option. Just be warned that while each of these headsets is excellent in its own way, there’s no such thing as a “perfect” peripheral. The best you can do is weigh the various pros and cons of each model, and decide which features are most valuable to you and your setup, personally.

One helpful hint to keep in mind is that PC and PS5 use the same wireless protocol; Xbox consoles require a different one; the Switch is a bit of a wild card, especially in handheld mode.

The best wireless gaming headsets you can buy today

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X The best wireless gaming headset overall Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 12.5 ounces Check Amazon Works with just about every system Great gaming sound Comfortable fit Music quality could be better 7P model is less versatile than 7X

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X isn’t just one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market today; it’s arguably one of the best gaming peripherals, period. This versatile headset uses a versatile USB-C dongle to provide flawless wireless sound for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch — in both docked and handheld modes! — and Android mobile devices. Because there’s no Bluetooth, there’s no tedious pairing process. You just plug in a dongle (potentially with an included USB-A adapter), and you get wireless sound.

The sound itself is also pretty good. While the Arctis 7P/7X doesn’t exactly set new standards in audio quality, both games and music sound crisp and clear, with a good differentiation between treble and bass, as well as voicework, sound effects and background music. It has a retractable microphone; it has distinct volume and game/chat mix dials; it has an elastic headband that guarantees a perfect fit every time. Just be aware that the 7P model doesn’t work with Xbox consoles, even though it costs the same as the 7X.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X review .

2. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless The best budget wireless gaming headset Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 8.8 ounces Prime £81.97 View at Amazon £99.99 View at very.co.uk £129.99 View at Littlewoods Excellent wireless connectivity Compatibility with almost everything Decent sound for gaming and music No elastic headband No iOS compatibility

If you want a wireless gaming headset that works with every system you own, but don’t feel like spending more than $100, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is what you’re looking for. The Arctis 1 Wireless is a no-frills peripheral, lacking the subtle sound quality and comfortable elastic headband of SteelSeries’ fancier models. Still, the Arctis 1 Wireless is the headset that pioneered the company’s excellent USB-C dongle, making it compatible with almost every modern gaming system, from the PS5 to Android tablets. (It doesn’t work with iOS, however, and you’ll need the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox variant if you own Microsoft’s latest consoles.)

Beyond that, the Arctis 1 Wireless provides effortless wireless connectivity and decent sound quality across the board. You can play games; you can chat with friends and family; you can even listen to music on the go, thanks to earcups that fold flat. It’s nothing fancy, but sometimes “good enough” is good enough.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless review .

3. Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 11.2 ounces Prime £99.99 View at Amazon Great sound Comfortable earcups Clear microphone Reasonable price Pairing can be frustrating Unappealing design

Astro has been making excellent audio peripherals for more than 10 years, and the Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is yet another feather in the company’s cap. As one of the best wireless gaming headsets, the latest model of the Astro A20 offers easy connectivity with either a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, depending on which model you buy. However, the A20 has another trick up its sleeve in the form of an optional adapter. By plugging in a simple dongle, you can make the A20 compatible with both Sony and Microsoft consoles — a rare feat among console-centric gaming gear.

Apart from that, the A20 provides a comfortable fit and fantastic sound. Just be aware that while the microphone is flexible, it’s not removable, so it’s not the best choice for on-the-go listening. Switching back and forth among PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems is also not as seamless as it could be.

Read our full Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 review .

If you’re willing to spend more than $100, the Razer Kaira Pro is probably the best Xbox Series X/S headset you can get. In addition to a comfortable fit and good sound quality, the Kaira Pro offers a real rarity among wireless gaming headsets: Bluetooth connectivity. That means that you can connect the Kaira Pro to your Xbox console just as easily as you can connect it to your PC or mobile device. (And, unlike USB-C wireless solutions, the Kaira Pro also works with iOS.)

On top of that, the Kaira Pro is a gorgeous device, combining a restrained chassis with a tasteful black-and-green color scheme. The pairing process couldn’t be easier, and the mic is good for both heated multiplayer matches and everyday conversations with friends and family. What’s even more impressive is that the Kaira Pro came out more or less alongside the latest Xbox consoles, meaning they had a fantastic wireless headset right from the start.

Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review .

5. Logitech G Pro X Wireless Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 13.1 ounces Check Amazon Fantastic sound Subtle mic Easy wireless compatibility Tight fit Expensive

As with other tech, when it comes to the best wireless gaming headsets, you have to pay a premium price if you want premium performance. That’s the case with the Logitech G Pro X Wireless: a PC-optimized headset that provides good enough performance for tournament play. While the earcups can feel a little tight, that’s about the only major criticism I can lobby against this headset, which provides robust, nuanced sound profiles and a crystal-clear mic.

The earcups are plush; the controls are intuitive; the chassis is durable. Using the Logitech G Hub software, you can customize your own sound profiles, or use a variety of helpful presets for games, movies and music. You can even run your mic settings through a Blue audio filter, giving you impeccable sound at a variety of different frequencies. This headset is also compatible with the PS5 and Switch (in docked mode), but not with mobile phones.

Read our full Logitech G Pro X Wireless review .

6. Xbox Wireless Headset Compatibility: PC, Xbox, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 11.6 ounces £89.99 View at very.co.uk £134.99 View at Amazon Good sound quality Easy pairing Comfortable fit Limited customization Hard to get a good fit

Console manufacturers have a mixed track record producing gaming headsets. Sometimes they’re overpriced and bare-bones, but other times, you get something like the Xbox Wireless Headset. This high-quality headset provides seamless connectivity with Xbox consoles, as well as a Bluetooth connection for your computer, smartphone or streaming device. The Xbox Wireless Headset provides clean profiles for both game audio and music, and it has intuitive controls built right into the earcups, rather than relying on imprecise dials.

Just be aware that the Xbox Wireless Headset is optimized almost exclusively for Xbox consoles. Each time you start it up, your Xbox will start up as well, making it inconvenient for productivity applications. Furthermore, you can’t adjust the headset after you put it on, meaning that getting a good fit involves some trial and error. Still, two kinds of wireless connectivity plus strong audio quality is a good deal, especially for less than $100.

Read our full Xbox Wireless Headset review .

Gaming setups are expensive, and as such, gamers should expect them to look good. If color coordination is a concern, consider the Logitech G733 as one of the best wireless gaming headsets for your purposes. This stylish, streamlined headset comes in four different colors: black, white, blue and purple. It also doesn’t resemble a traditional gaming headset, opting for rounded rectangle earcups rather than ovals. There are also some programmable LED strips on each earcup, to make the accessory even more colorful.

While the G733 arguably prioritizes style, there’s still some substance here. Both music and games sound good, and the battery lasts for quite a long time — almost 30 hours, if you turn the lights off. The fit isn’t perfect, however, and the microphone doesn’t get close enough to your mouth to provide nuanced sound quality. Also be sure to deactivate the lights if you wear glasses, or else you’ll see distracting reflections.

Read our full Logitech G733 review .

8. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 13.8 ounces £106.90 View at Amazon 810 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Comfortable fit Fantastic gaming and music sound Compatible with many systems Crowded controls Could use a few more presets

The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero has been on the market for almost three years — a lifetime in gaming peripheral terms. The headset’s success is not surprising, though, given its comfortable fit, extensive software options and excellent sound quality. Particularly if you’re playing on the PC, the Elite Atlas Aero sports some of the best game audio in its price range. You can also hook the headset up to a PS5 or a docked Switch.

The only real downside to the Elite Atlas Aero is that its earcup controls get a little crowded, with a lot of dials and buttons in relatively little space. But once you learn your way around the interface, you can look forward to simple connectivity, long battery life and extremely generous padding for both your ears and the top of your head. There are other Elite Atlas variations, such as the wired Elite Atlas Pro, if this one doesn’t suit your needs or price range.

Read our full Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero review .

9. HyperX Cloud Flight S Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz | Weight: 10.9 ounces Prime £124.83 View at Amazon Comfortable fit Good sound for games and music Convenient wireless features Touchy wireless charging Inconsistent mic

If you want to future-proof your audio gear, consider the HyperX Cloud Flight S. While HyperX has a handful of good wireless gaming headsets, the Cloud Flight S is arguably the most ambitious of the pack. That’s because it features Qi charging: something that we haven’t seen in many other gaming peripherals, particularly ones that you wear. After you run down the 30-hour battery, you can simply place the left earcup on a Qi charging pad, and the headset will charge back up without having to hunt down a cable for it. This is especially handy in a device that you pick up and put down as many times per day as a gaming headset.

Apart from that, the Cloud Flight S offers the comfort and sound quality you’d expect from a HyperX peripheral, and costs only $10 more than most of its competitors. The mic is admittedly not great, but if you prefer single-player games anyway, that’s not much of a drawback.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Flight S review .

If you want a no-nonsense console headset that also functions as a mobile accessory, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a solid option. This headset comes in either PS5 or Xbox Series X flavors, and also features Bluetooth connectivity for PC and mobile pairing. It’s especially useful for multiplayer gaming, as the mic is crystal clear, and folds back easily when it’s not in use.

Truth be told, the Stealth 700 feels a bit tight, making it a tough sell for marathon gaming sessions. But with good audio quality for both games and music, as well as 20 hours of battery life and some handy customization options, it’s worth a look from console aficionados. The Stealth 700 is hardly as fancy as headsets get, but if you can finagle a comfortable fit out of it, it provides every feature that a good multiplayer match needs.

Read our full T urtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review .

How to choose the best wireless gaming headset for you

There are two main factors to consider when choosing the best wireless gaming headset for your setup: systems and price. Knowing which systems you own (or plan to buy in the near future) is obviously the most important part of the equation. Xbox consoles have a proprietary wireless protocol, which doesn’t play nicely with PCs or PlayStation systems. On the other hand, any headset that offers a PC dongle should work on the PS5 as well — and, usually, a docked Switch.

Price is the other concern. While gaming headsets can reach $300, most on this list cost between $100 and $200. If you’re looking at the $100 price range, expect some compromises in build or sound quality; at the $200 point, expect a degree of specialization. The sweet spot for all-purpose gadgets seems to be around $150. While it’s possible to spend less than $100, most wireless headsets in this price range aren’t worth it.

How we test wireless gaming headsets

We test wireless gaming headsets and wired gaming headsets the same way. First, we evaluate how easy it is to connect the headset to a target system, and note any irregularities in the pairing process. Then, we play a variety of different games, watch TV shows and movies, and listen to music from multiple genres. While game performance is the most important quality here, a headset that costs more than $100 should also be able to handle movies, music and TV, at least well enough for everyday use.

Comfort is the other big metric for success, although this is a highly subjective evaluation. As such, the Tom’s Guide staff usually tries to hand off a headset to at least one other coworker, and get their take on the gadget. More often than not, writers find headsets similarly comfortable or uncomfortable, but we make a note when that’s not the case.