Best Nintendo Switch controllers of 2020

The Nintendo Switch 's included Joy-Cons make the system easy to enjoy, but there are plenty of other great controller options to enhance your play experience either at home or on the go. From high-end gamepads for competitive games to retro controllers for classic platformers, we've tested the Switch's most popular controllers to help you find the best pick for your playing style.

Whether you're an aspiring Smash pro, are looking for a cure for Joy-Con drift or just need something for your player two, here are the best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy now.

Best overall controller Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Nintendo's Pro Controller is still the best traditional gamepad for playing Switch games like Splatoon 2 or Super Smash Bros. Visit Site

For old-school gamers 8BitDo SN30 This slick retro pad is essentially a re-creation of the iconic Super Nintendo controller, with a lightweight candybar design, an excellent d-pad and snappy face buttons. Visit Site

Best with built-in audio PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller PDP's Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio stands out from the pack by being the only Switch controller that you can plug a pair of headphones into. Visit Site

Best overall Switch controller

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Size: 6.1 x 5.7 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 14 ounces | HD Rumble: Yes | Motion Control: Yes | NFC: Yes

Supremely comfortable design

Sturdy sticks and buttons

Supports NFC, rumble and motion controls

Expensive

So-so d-pad

It carries a hefty price tag, but Nintendo's Pro Controller is still the best traditional gamepad for playing Switch games like Splatoon 2 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with maximum precision. Its translucent plastic design is both sturdy and supremely comfortable, with ergonomic curves and textured grips on the handles. The thumbsticks are durable and soft to the touch, and the face buttons are big and satisfyingly clicky.

One of the controller's only shortcomings is the d-pad, which is solid, but not as big or precise as some of the third-party options out there. The Pro Controller also features full-HD rumble and motion-control support, as well as NFC functionality for scanning in amiibos .

For old-school gamers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. 8BitDo SN30

Size: 5.6 x 2.5 x 1 inches | Weight: 3.3 ounces | HD Rumble: No | Motion Control: No | NFC: No

Attractive, nostalgic design

Affordable

Great d-pad

SN30 model lacks additional shoulder buttons

If you want to play retro games and platformers like the Mega Man X Legacy Collection , Super Mario Maker 2 and the Switch's multitude of NES games the way they were meant to be played, the 8BitDo SN30 is a must-have. This slick retro pad is essentially a re-creation of the iconic Super Nintendo controller, with a lightweight candybar design, an excellent d-pad and snappy face buttons. Better yet, the latest SN30 models come in a variety of gorgeous colors inspired by the Game Boy Pocket. If you want the SN30's old-school design but with dual thumbsticks and additional shoulder buttons, we recommend checking out the SN30 Pro .

Read our full 8BitDo SN30 review

For gamers seeking built-in audio

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller

Size: 6.2 x 6 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 14 ounces | HD Rumble: No | Motion Control: No | NFC: No

Low price

Solid design

Programmable buttons

Good feel to the buttons and triggers

Nonremovable wire

No rumble

PDP's Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller stands out from the pack by being the only Switch controller that you can plug a pair of headphones into. That means you can get more immersed in Breath of the Wild from the couch, or use your gaming headset to talk with friends in games that support built-in voice chat (including Fortnite). It's also a fine budget controller in its own right, offering a solid plastic build, satisfying sticks and triggers, and handy programmable buttons on the rear for mapping extra inputs.

Read our full PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ review

Budget Pro Controller alternative

(Image credit: PowerA)

4. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

Size: 6.4 x 6.3 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 13 ounces | HD Rumble: No | Motion Control: Yes | NFC: No

Cheaper than Pro Controller

Solid sticks

Motion controls

Great colors and design

Extra programmable buttons

No rumble

Top heavy

Battery powered

If you don't have the $70 to fork out for Nintendo's Pro Controller, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is a great alternative for $20 less. This gamepad has a lightweight but substantial design, solid buttons and analog sticks that we've found to be even smoother than that of the Pro Controller. And while PowerA's controller lacks rumble, you'll still get motion-control support for titles like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To top it off, the Enhanced Wireless Controller comes in a variety of slick color schemes that include licensed Mario, Zelda and Diablo options.

It never hurts to have extra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Nintendo Joy-Con

Size: 4 x 1.4 x 1.1 inches (per Joy-Con) | Weight: 1.7 ounces | HD Rumble: Yes | Motion Control: Yes | NFC: Yes

Versatile design

Comes in a variety of colors

Includes HD rumble, NFC and motion control

Expensive

Sure, the Switch packs two Joy-Cons, but it never hurts to have an extra pair or two handy for multiplayer games . Each individual Joy-Con doubles as a stand-alone mini-controller, which makes them perfect to pass to a friend for casual titles like Super Mario Party or Overcooked. And since Joy-Cons come in a rainbow of colors, picking up a new pair is a great way to personalize your Switch. If you just need a single Joy-Con, Nintendo also sells them as single units.

For fighters and platformers on the go

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Hori D-Pad Controller

Size: N/A | Weight: N/A | HD Rumble: No | Motion Control: No | NFC: No

Excellent d-pad

Solid analog stick and shoulder buttons

Affordable

Doesn't work wirelessly

No rumble