Best Netflix US series and shows in June 2020

When you're trying to find the best Netflix series and shows, you come up against Netflix's best quality: an enormous library of programming. As much as we think Netflix is one of the best streaming services because of its vault, keeping on track of its next TV shows and original series can be daunting.

That's why we do what we do best: separate the weak shows from the pack to find your next favorite show. For example, Steve Carrell's new show Space Force just came out, and while Netflix is reporting the show's pretty popular, we're waiting to see signs to actually recommend it.

So, while our list of the best Netflix shows and series doesn't just rely on popularity, we've considered an ever-widening range of potential picks, going from the new shows that instantly became a part of cultural literacy to including recently-added licensed shows that made us seriously excited when Netflix acquired the rights. While Netflix Originals are great, and on this list, we can only go back to rewatch the stranger events of Hawkins, Indiana so many times while we wait for Stranger Things 4.

Our latest additions to this list include Avatar: The Last Airbender and Ozark, which got great in season 3. Plus, check out Never Have I Ever, and consider the surprisingly smart The Good Place, which mixes comedy and philosophy to hit rarely-touched heights. It all reminds us why Netflix wins (hi Walter White): we've found something for everyone with this list of the best Netflix series.

If you're separated from the folks you used to binge-watch with, we recommend Netflix Party for staying connected. It's a free service that lets you synchronously watch shows with friends who aren't in the same room.

Trying to see what's coming next? Our new on Netflix schedule has everything coming to Netflix this month. Beyond that, we expect season 4 for both The Good Place and The Crown to hit Netflix this year.

Our Netflix hidden gems guide is chock full of movies and shows that flew under the radar for many audiences. And looking towards what's next, 13 Reasons Why Not season 4 is coming soon and we're waiting on Umbrella Academy season 2.

The best Netflix series and shows right now:

Avatar the Last Airbender

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar the Last Airbender was on Amazon Prime for a while, but everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. Now, the cult classic kids’ series is back on Netflix, and it’s well worth a watch — or, for a lot of you, a rewatch.

For those of you who have never seen the show, it follows the adventures of Aang, a tween destined to become the “Avatar” — a magical martial artist who can manipulate all four classical elements. The only problem is that Aang has been frozen in a chunk of ice for 100 years, and the Fire Nation has declared war on the rest of the world in his absence. Along with his new friends Sokka and Katara, Aang embarks on an epic adventure.

Avatar is good because each of its component elements is good. The show features gorgeous animation, spirited voice acting (including Mark Hamill and Jason Isaacs in major rules), sharp writing, an interesting story and an endearing cast of characters. But the show also feels like more than the sum of its parts, thanks to a lot of humor and heart. Adults will like the show, but tweens in its target demographic will absolutely adore it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stars: Zach Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Never Have I Ever

(Image credit: Netflix)

This funny, sharp, heartwarming coming-of-age dramedy is exactly the kind of content I (and all of us) really need right now. The show was co-created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by her own upbringing. The very charming Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi, an Indian-American high school sophomore who’s trying to have a normal American teen experience — which includes having sex with her unrequited crush. Meanwhile, she’s still processing a family tragedy, which has manifested into a short fuse. The story is a mix of typical teen crises, genuine family conflict and issues faced by immigrant communities.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Stars: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez

Creators: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Community

(Image credit: Neil Jacobs/NBC)

Before there was a Childish Gambino, or Zoya the Destroyer, Troy (Donald Glover) and Annie (Allison Brie) were two members of a study group at Greendale Community College — probably the zaniest campus on Earth. This group is founded by the slacker lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), who is disbarred from practicing law when it's discovered that his degree is fraudulent. Community, which lasted 6 seasons, is the product of Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty) and the show features the excellent banter that you'd expect from the controversial show-runner. The series thrives when mashing up insane antics and heartfelt character development, as The Greendale Six are equally broken individuals, who really need each other to survive this educational experience — as well as the annual paintball tournament.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover

Creator: Dan Harmon

Dear White People

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

If you've wondered where the hilarious satire has gone, you may have let Dear White People fly under your radar. Now three seasons into its run, the series focuses (as its title suggests) on race relations in America, providing view points from a college campus that has a terrible history and is still not where it should be yet — much like this country itself. Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Dennis Haysbert (24) are among the cast, as well as Tyler James Williams, who's best known for playing a teenage Chris Rock on Everybody Hates Chris. Season 4 was expected to return around Autumn 2020, but we haven't gotten an update in a while, and there's reason to expect possible delays, as production has halted on some shows.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Brandon Bell, Dennis Haysbert, Teyonah Parris, Kyle Gallner

Director: Justin Simien

Ozark

(Image credit: Steve Deitl/Netflix)

For us, at first, Ozark suffered from what I like to call "Didn't we just watch this?" Syndrome. Another grim show about a family (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as "Marty" and Wendy Byrde) who get into the dark, seedy underworld to make ends meet. We just had Weeds and Breaking Bad, so I thought I could write it off.

How wrong I was. While early reviews were mixed (season 1 got a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, season 2 got a 76%), season 3 shows how well a show can be built to excellence. Specifically, season 3 gives a giant stage for Laura Linney to thrive on screen, when Wendy plots for an expansion of the family business.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Stars: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner

Creators: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams (V)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

(Image credit: Netflix)

When this crazy bananas docu-series debuted, the world couldn't stop talking about it for weeks. The show centers on a wildcat collector known as Joe Exotic, an extremely outlandish character who runs a private zoo filled with tigers, lions and other exotic animals (and takes them on the road, plus makes country music videos and all sorts of other money-making schemes). He also hates — truly loathes — his nemesis, Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and founder of Big Cat Rescue. So, he allegedly puts a hit out on her. Need more of the insane details? Check out our Tiger King, explained guide for a bit more background.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin

Directors: Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin

Love Is Blind

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not all of the best Netflix series are high-brow, award-winning fare. This buzzy dating reality show is the love child of The Bachelor and Married at First Sight. Fifteen men and 15 women go on dates with each other to find their match -- sight unseen. They are separated into pods, where they talk to each other through a wall but can't see each other. If love blooms, the man proposes, the woman accepts and they finally get to meet. You'll find yourself addicted to following the engaged couples as they navigate the real world with each other up until their tense wedding day, when they must decide "I do" or "I don't."

Rotten Tomatoes score: No consensus yet

Stars: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (hosts)

Creator: Chris Coelen

Schitt's Creek

(Image credit: Pop TV)

You know how Arrested Development got a bit nihilistic, and didn't really care about endearing its characters to audiences? Schitt's Creek took a similar premise — rich family loses their fortune — but actually managed to create characters you'll feel for, and possibly root for. Created by the father and son team of Eugene and Dan Levy, who also star in the series, Schitt's Creek feels especially modern. What's amazing is how it almost never got an audience — until Netflix began streaming the show.

Originally debuting on the Canadian CBC Television network, and eventually appearing on Pop! (a network hidden in the top tiers of most cable packages), Schitt's Creek was super hard to find, which is pretty sad. From hidden gem to widely-appreciated sitcom, Schitt's Creek shows the value of bringing a cult hit to Netflix. Looking to stream the just-debuted season? Netflix only offers Schitt's Creek seasons 1 through 5, so you'll need our how to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 online to see how it all ended, if you didn't watch live. Either way, you're watching one of the best Netflix series, bar none.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Eugene Levy, Catherine O' Hara, Dan Levy

Creators: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy

The Witcher

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

Back in 2001, Polish production house Heritage Films attempted to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved Witcher novels into a TV series. The result was not very good. But now, armed with a budget and an Anglophone audience, Netflix has tried its hand at a Witcher series, with much better results. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia: a roving monster hunter in a dark fantasy world. While Geralt wants nothing more than to ply his trade, he runs afoul of prejudiced townsfolk, ambitious wizards and even foreign royalty. Allied with the devious sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the young Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt must use his unique talents to protect those he (begrudgingly) loves. We're already tracking The Witcher season 2 news to see what's next for one of the best Netflix series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Stars: Henry Cavill, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Creators: Lauren Schmidt

You

(Image credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

It's time to meet You, your next guilty pleasure binge watch. A thrilling drama, You is the talk of social media these days thanks to how much the show plays with our own addictions to Instagram and other apps. You stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) as a bookstore manager named Joe, who falls in love with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), a grad student, and cyber-stalks the ever-loving heck out of her. Co-star Shay Mitchel is earning raves for her performance as Peach, Beck's rich-and-horrible bestie, who feels like a female riff on Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass.

Season 2 of You is out, and is already one of the best shows on Netflix right now. Fans are already clamoring for You season 3!

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail

Exec. producers: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega, Silver Tree

Riverdale

(Image credit: The CW)

In a time with too many reboots, you'd be excused from rolling your eyes at the mention of a dark, gritty Archie show. Yet, somehow, Riverdale defied expectations (or succeeded by leaping over a low bar?) and became a cult sensation during its first season. That section of episodes mixed high school drama with a noiry murder mystery (think Veronica Mars with a campy vibe), and then the second season added a cult, the Gargoyle King (we won't spoil that one for you) and a rash of violence tied to a tabletop roleplaying game. What else do you need to hit Play?

Riverdale season 4 comes to Netflix in the US on May 14.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart

Creators: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Sex Education

(Image credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

If you ever thought that puberty would become a stale topic for a TV series, you thought wrong. Sex Education shakes up the formula with one of TV's most reliable veterans: Gillian Anderson. Yes, that's right, the star of X-Files and Hannibal breathes life into the genre as Dr. Jean F. Milburn, a sex therapist and single mother of Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insanely awkward teen who's having trouble coming to grips with his own sexuality. This is more than just a family sitcom, though, as Otis' classmates — including his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and local bully Adam (Connor Swindells) — provide tons of tension and drama. And while Otis is beset by trouble from all corners, he's getting help from the most unlikely of sources, including Maeve, the local bad girl.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

Creators: Laurie Nunn

American Horror Story

(Image credit: Michele K. Short/FX)

Black Mirror isn't the only anthology series out here that's gonna scare the heck out of you. Netflix currently streams eight seasons of American Horror Story, the product of show-runners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee, Nip/Tuck), who turn out to have a preternatural knack for tales packed with supernatural scares. Of course, at the core of each season, is a reveal of the terrible things that men and women can do to each other. Asylum, the most critically adored season, stars Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto and Sarah Paulson, and takes place inside an insane asylum in the 1960s.

Netflix currently offers 8 seasons of AHS.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Stars: Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Kathy Bates

Creators: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Big Mouth

(Image credit: Netflix)

Growing up isn't just complicated, it's especially messy and filthy once you hit puberty. And while you might say "South Park did it" already, don't sleep on Big Mouth. Born from the mind of comedian Nick Kroll (The League) and his cohorts, this series stands out by actually creating fuller, more fleshed-out characters that audiences that can actually empathize with (unlike Cartman and Randy Marsh).

And on top of all the toilet humor there's a surprising amount of discussion of heavy topics, educating audiences on depression and other major issues. Big Mouth's perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is just one of the reasons why it's one of the best Netflix series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stars: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Gina Rodriguez

Creators: Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett

Queer Eye

(Image credit: Christopher Smith/Netflix)

It's practically too perfect that a makeover show got a makeover, and became one of the best reality programs on TV, but that's where we stand with Queer Eye. And while hosts Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) all get a lot of credit for helping people around the world (they're in Japan in the latest season), the show's also got two hosts that audiences sometimes joke about, for not really doing that much.

Is Antoni really saving someone by showing them how to make avocado toast? And how much do Karamo's talks about society and culture really improve the quality of life? Still, this newly rebooted Fab Five have taken the show to a whole new level, and given all of us a ton of feels and happy tears along the way. Season 5 just debuted on June 5.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France

Creators: David Collins

Russian Doll

(Image credit: Netflix)

Debuting under the radar in February 2019, this dark, druggy delight became one of the best Netflix series by subverting a ton of traditions to positive results. A lot of that comes from audiences coming in hopefully-cold, and getting surprised by the show's premise and inner workings, so let's stay spoiler-free. The first thing you should know is that Russian Doll is the funny and emotional the series that Natasha Lyonne (its star, co-creator, writer, and director) has long since deserved, as she's spent most of her career as a co-star and not a lead. Next up, as Vox pointed out, Russian Dolls goes beyond having a strong, brash female lead, and places men in supporting roles — that aren't quite fleshed out, but help drive the story — typically made for women.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vázquez

Creators: Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler

Love, Death & Robots

(Image credit: Netflix)

What if you took the dystopic futurism of Black Mirror, but made it slightly less depressing and animated it? You'd get David Fincher's new Love, Death & Robots, a new Netflix original anthology series that's comprised of 18 episodes that run about 15 minutes a piece. Sure, there's some brutality, it's not toothless, but it won't leave you looking for a therapist in the same way that Black Mirror did. Also, its animation style manages to pull off detailed CGI, without descending into the uncanny valley.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Stars: Topher Grace, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole

Creator: Tim Miller

Halt and Catch Fire

(Image credit: Bob Mahoney/AMC)

A fictional version of the dawn of the personal computer era doesn't sound like a must-watch, but Halt and Catch Fire caught on with a small, dedicated audience thanks to fantastic acting and tightly-written dialogue. Sure, it wasn't the big hit that AMC's three other shows (Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The Walking Dead — all of which are also on Netflix) were, but the series was a favorite with critics, taking home the Most Exciting New Series award in 2014 from the Critics' Choice Television Awards, and landing high on many end-of-year lists. And of course, it's on our list of best Netflix shows.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis

Creators: Christopher Cantwell, Christopher C. Rogers

Supergirl

(Image credit: The CW)

The cure for Zack Snyder's dour and gritty murderverse of DCEU movies, Supergirl tells the tale of Kara Danvers, a plucky employee of the CatCo media empire. Of course, Kara's got something in common with her cousin Clark Kent, as her real name is Kara Zor-El. The series, currently in its fifth season, is widely liked for its heartfelt nature, terrific writing and how it fits into the overall DC universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: Melissa Benoist, Calista Flockhart, Mehcad Brooks

Creators: Marv Wolfman, Jerry Ordway

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Critics are raving about this new sketch comedy series from SNL alum Tim Robinson (Detroiters), which manages to make you cringe in a brand-new way. His characters manage to stretch jokes out far longer than you'd expect, and the show's tone is so over-the-top that you'll find yourself laughing so hard you'll need a chance to pause and breathe. Thankfully, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson episodes run 15 to 20 minutes a pop, giving you a chance to pause between laughs. Also, it's only 6 episodes long, so you'll be done before you know it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Tim Robinson, Andy Samberg, Ashleigh Nicole Johnson

Creators: Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin

Grace and Frankie

(Image credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix)

An excellent odd-couple comedy, Grace and Frankie gives Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starring roles with a lot of great one-liners, filling a void left by an industry that often pushes women of a certain age to the background. The series begins with a life-shattering moment as Frankie and Grace (Tomlin and Fonda, respectively) simultaneously discover that their husbands are leaving them. Smartly, the show takes its foot off the pedal after this major plot point, leaving them to stew as natural enemies before they start to slowly become friends.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen

Creators: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

Mindhunter

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thought we had enough crime dramas? Think again. Over two seasons, Mindhunter brought cinema-quality visuals and strong character development to the genre, and took us back in crime to the 1970s as police began to understand and track serial killers. The series stars Jonathan Groff (Glee) as Holden Ford, a hostage crisis specialist, who's at the center of these new investigations. Its second season continues the story of the first, expanding its universe and taking on the psychology of even more murderers. The excellent acting and moody writing help make it one of the best Netflix series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv

Creator: Joe Penhall

The Great British Baking Show

(Image credit: Netflix)

Competitive reality TV doesn't have to be a backstabbing mess. Sure the genre has spent decades running people through a mill of backstabbing (Survivor) and other ghoulish behavior (Temptation Island) — but The Great British Baking Show (which is called The Great British Bake Off when it originally airs in the U.K.) subverts that with a smile on its face. On this series, contestants have a surprising amount of camaraderie as they produce plentiful amounts of pastries and cakes. Just think twice before watching when you're hungry, GBBS might send you past dinner straight to dessert.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Producers: Anna Beattie, Richard McKerrow, Letty Kavanagh, Kieran Smith

Stars: Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Mel Giedroyc

Peaky Blinders

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

The first five seasons of Peaky Blinders has spanned a decade of crime drama in Birmingham, England. The series, driven by Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later) starring as the upwardly criminal Tommy Shelby, started off slow but currently moves at a breakneck pace. Each season is made up of six hour-long episodes, so you could get through all of the show on your next vacation. Most recently, the Peaky Blinders timeline brought its cast of ruffians to the 1929 stock market crash, to show its rippling effects around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Cillian Murphy, Tom Harper, Iddo Goldberg

Creators: Steven Knight

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Retro feels powers, activate! (Image credit: Netflix)

For once, a modernized update isn't a lifeless, gritty reboot, as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the best new animated series on Netflix and a ton of fun. Sure, it might start in a dark place — as protagonists Adora and Catra did grow up as orphaned child soldiers — but it doesn't live in that despair. Before you know it, She-Ra and the Princesses embraces everything we love about Steven Universe, from its glowing palette to a strong, winking sense of humor.

If show-runner Noelle Stevenson gets the chance to fill She-Ra with the inventiveness she made her name for with the fantasy comic Nimona, this series has a true chance to remake its titular hero for generations to come. Season 5 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrived on May 15.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Aimee Carrero, Amanda Michalka, Marcus Scribner

Creator: Noelle Stevenson

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

(Image credit: Dean Buscher/Netflix)

What if you took everything people love about the hit show Riverdale — including its beautiful look, campy fun and dark storylines — but added horror sensibilities and made it even funnier? That's what you get with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a new Netflix original that will have viewers forgetting about the sitcom led by Melissa Joan Hart that was rooted in the same characters. Also, this series benefits from an excellent lead in Kiernan Shipka, who's taken everything she learned as Sally Draper and is applying it to a show with much more room to be weird.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Stars: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo

Exec producers: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Salt Fat Acid Heat

(Image credit: Netflix)

This four-part series adapts chef Samin Nosrat best-selling book into a joyous adventure breaking down the essential elements of great-tasting food. Not only does the beautifully-shot show encourage audiences to believe in their ability to cook (even if it's not there yet), but it educates audiences on the cultures that spawned these culinary marvels. By the end of the series, you'll not only be starving, but you'll be imbued with a bit of confidence to make the step from the audience to the chopping block. Salt Fat Acid Heat has some influence from Anthony Bourdain's work, but could be the start of the new best cooking show on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Star: Samin Nosrat

Tuca & Bertie

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest member of the "cancelled too soon" club, Tuca & Bertie provided an animated take on the complications of adult friendships. Seen by many as a proper successor to Broad City, the show centers around a brash toucan named Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and the anxiety-riddled songbird named Bertie (Ali Wong), who meet through living in the same apartment building. The pair proved highly relatable, bringing the experiences that women go through in their personal and professional lives to a wildly drawn world. We hardly knew you, Tuca & Bertie, but in that short time, you became one of the best Netflix series.

Tuca & Bertie fans have reason to be excited, though! Adult Swim has picked up the series. Netflix may not be the streaming home for following seasons, though, as Adult Swim shows like Rick and Morty are on HBO Max.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stars: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun

Creators: Lisa Hanawalt

Glow

(Image credit: Erica Parise/Netflix)

Women's wrestling — heck, all pro wrestling — has historically been laughed at, and called a side-show. Netflix original Glow looks to flip the script on how this predetermined spectacle is viewed, by showing how a group of misfit actors and wanna-be celebrities (portrayed by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young and others) went from nobodies to the stars of the hit 1980's program GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Podcaster and comedian Marc Maron also stars, as aspiring film director Sam Sylvia, who can't stand any of his performers.

Read our full Glow Season 3 review here. Glow was renewed for a fourth and final season, so be sure to catch up on one of the best Netflix shows that the service has released.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin

Creators: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

The Office (U.S.)

(Image credit: NBC)

Every day, somebody's born who hasn't seen The Dundees yet. Whether that's the greatest episode of the American adaptation or not is something we can argue about 'til the beets at Schrute Farms ripen, but it's hard to argue the significance of this series in the cultural landscape. A jumping-off point for a ton of actors — Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, Craig Robinson and Rashida Jones to name a handful — The Office's simple premise of mismanaged employees at a paper company proved to be an excellent source for laughs. All praise to Steve Carell, for managing to stem comparisons to Ricky Gervais' David Brent, after early episodes saw Michael Scott adhering too closely to the boss of the original U.K. office.

Of course, binge The Office here while you can: it's leaving Netflix in 2021, to go to NBCUniversal's Peacock service.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski

Creators: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

While I won't spoil the events of Stranger Things 3, I can say that the more I got spoiled about it, the more I needed to binge-watch the show to avoid more details leaking out. Why? In short, a lot happens this season, which breathes life back one of the best Netflix series after a mixed bag of a second season, more than earning its 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We're eagerly awaiting new episodes So break out the waffles and sit down for the addictive tales of Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Will, Max and Eleven, who keep finding themselves in the center of supernatural predicaments. Laugh at the dry wit of police chief Jim Hopper, find the joy in Winona Ryder's over-the-top performance and smirk at the show's excellent retro soundtracking choices.

We've been keeping tabs on all Stranger Things 4 rumors, and sadly we expect the new season will likely arrive next year, as production has halted.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown

Creator: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

The Good Place

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

What if you woke up in heaven, but knew you didn't deserve to be there, and had to hide your imperfections? That case of impostor syndrome is at the root of the critically-praised The Good Place, which stars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, and is the creation of Michael Schur, the writer and producer best known for his work on The Office (US), Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Thanks to the ensemble cast's crackling chemistry, the sharp and clever jokes and the existential why of it all, The Good Place is one of the best Netflix shows to watch.

If you missed The Good Place's amazing farewell on broadcast TV, know that season 4 is expected to arrive in August 2020.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper

Creator: Michael Schur

Master of None

(Image credit: Netflix/Universal Television )

While Aziz Ansari got famous for being a tonedeaf wanna-be lothario on Parks & Rec, his Netflix original series takes a much more grounded approach at the insanity that is dating in the 2010s. Currently two seasons in, Master of None centers around Dev (Ansari), a good guy who's struggling both as an aspiring actor and a single guy in a world of Tinder, Bumble and texting. While season 1 is a love letter to New York, season 2 sends Dev and his friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim) on an Italian adventure, as Dev learns how to make pasta while trying to get over his ex. A third season has yet to be announced.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stars: Aziz Ansari, H. Jon Benjamin, Eric Wareheim

Creators: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang

The Crown

(Image credit: Netflix)

Claire Foy and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) garnered praise from critics and audiences alike for their portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown. They play the royals from their 1947 wedding until the 1960s, when Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies take oer the roles. Both pairs not only display a fantastic on-screen chemistry but they're fleshing out these historical figures with humanity and gravitas, earning them some of the sympathy they never gained in the court of public opinion. The Crown has won over fans, critics and awards voters -- and us, since we've placed it on our list of best Netflix shows.

The Crown season 4 does not have a release date yet, but Netflix has said it's on track to debut later this year.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby

Exec. producers: Peter Morgan, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry

Marvel's Jessica Jones

(Image credit: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix)

Even superheroes can fall for the wrong man. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) works as a private eye, but her full-time profession might as well be "alcoholic" after an abusive relationship with a manipulative supervillain known as the Purple Man (David Tennant). When a mysterious murder occurs in Hell's Kitchen, Jessica might be the only one who can get to the bottom of it. Its second season focused on unraveling the mystery of how Ms. Jones got to be so strong. Jessica Jones Season 3 forced Jessica and Trish to work together, and also served as the final chapter of the Netflix and Marvel relationship.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Stars: Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, David Tennant

Creator: Melissa Rosenberg

Marvel's Daredevil

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daredevil represented the dark side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Avengers take down supervillains and win glory, it's folks like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who fight for the little guy. Lawyer by day and masked crime-fighter Daredevil by night, Murdock takes on corrupt landlords, dirty cops, murderous vigilantes and, of course, a few mystical ninjas for good measure.

While many now think Daredevil and his fellow canceled superheroes (Luke Cage and Iron Fist) will show up on Disney+, that streaming service's family focus makes it less likely the Marvel superheroes will make the transition.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll

Exec. Producers: Steven S. DeKnight, Douglas Petrie, Drew Goddard, Marco Ramirez, Jeph Loeb

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

(Image credit: Greg Gagne/The CW)

Everyone has had a story about an unexpected opportunity for love in his or her life, but not everyone has the presence of mind to sing about it. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stars Rachel Bloom as Rebecca Nora Bunch: a New York City lawyer who packs up and leaves for California, only to find her first love living nearby. Naturally, the whole cast makes the situation into a musical revue. The songs aren't just hilarious, they have real emotional depth, turning what seems like a silly rom-com much more and making this one of the best Netflix shows.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stars: Rachel Bloom, Santino Fontana, Michael McDonald

Exec. Producers: Aline Brosh McKenna, Rachel Bloom, Marc Webb

Better Call Saul

(Image credit: AMC)

A spinoff of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul casts slick, shady lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as the central character. Both a sequel and a prequel to the show that inspired it, Better Call Saul reveals Saul's sordid past as two-bit con man Jimmy McGill and the family drama that led him to pursue ambulance chasing rather than a more noble profession in elder law. It's not easy to stand up to the excellence of Breaking Bad, but Better Call Saul does just that -- and perhaps exceeds it. That's what makes it one of the best Netflix shows you can find.

Still not convinced? We've opined on why Better Call Saul is the best show on TV right now, which should nudge you to give it a chance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks

Creators: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

Arrested Development

(Image credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

We all love to see rich people fall, and Arrested Development scratched this itch well, while showing us how dumb the 1% can be. Of course, you might find a way to sympathise with Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) and his son George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera), who are trying their best to fix the business. Watch long enough, though, and you might feel more like matriarch Lucile Bluth, who's more detached and laughing at it all.

As adored for its first seasons as it was maligned for its most recent arcs, Arrested Development is one of those great sitcoms that maybe should have stayed dead. Fortunately, you don't need to watch seasons 4 and 5, as Netflix also offers the first 3 seasons (which it didn't create).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Stars: Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor

Creators: Mitchell Hurwitz

BoJack Horseman

(Image credit: Netflix)

BoJack Horseman is a hilarious and profound meditation on the nature of depression that just happens to be about an anthropomorphic horse. BoJack (Will Arnett) is a washed-up Hollywood TV star with plenty of money but no real goals or joy left in his life. As his oddball friends urge him on, he realizes that failure doesn't define him, but neither does triumph make him whole. The bittersweet final season of BoJack hit Netflix on Jan. 31 and we are going to miss new episodes of one of the best Netflix shows around.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris

Creators: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Portlandia

(Image credit: Danielle Mathias/IFC)

If you don't know where "the spirit of the 90's is alive," then you should take a detour to Portlandia. In this sketch-comedy series, SNL alum Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein spent 8 years poking fun at the culture of Portland, Ore, where eccentricity gets pushed beyond all reasonable boundaries. The pair don all kinds of wigs and bald caps as they take on a variety of roles, as well as accents and bizarre affectations.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Chloë Sevigny

Creators: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Jonathan Krisel

Orange is the New Black

(Image credit: Netflix)

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) realizes she can't escape the mistakes of her past when she winds up in a minimum-security women's prison on a drug smuggling charge. Granted, it's not all bad, as she befriends the quirky inmates and reflects on the bizarre backstory that brought her there. Both funny and insightful, Orange is the New Black is one of the most popular Netflix original series.

Its seventh and final season arrived in July 2019 very positive responses.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Taylor Schilling, Jason Biggs, Kate Mulgrew

Creator: Jenji Kohan

The Fosters

(Image credit: Tony Rivetti/Freeform)

In this Freeform drama. Callie and her brother Jude are welcomed into the home of the Foster family after spending much of their lives in foster homes. The rest of the family includes their new parents — Stef and Lena — and a mix of diverse children, both biological and adopted, in this blended-family series geared toward teens. The Fosters earned critical acclaim and two GLAAD Media Awards for its portrayal of LGBT topics and themes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, David Lambert

Creators: Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige

House of Cards

(Image credit: Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix)

A remake of the popular UK series of the same name, House of Cards is all about the inner workings of federal politics and just how dirty and deceitful they can get. Kevin Spacey stars as Frank Underwood: an amoral American congressman who will do absolutely anything to gain political power. As the show progresses, Frank becomes more influential and more unhinged. In the final season, Robin Wright's Claire Underwood took control of the executive branch and Spacey, who was fired following sexual assault allegations, was nowhere to be seen. And frankly (pun intended), the series didn't hurt without him.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Stars: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Sebastian Arcelus

Creator: Beau Willimon

Black Mirror

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you were concerned about technology being a detriment to privacy, sanity and human relationships, then the sci-fi thriller series Black Mirror will only serve to confirm your worst fears. While its first episode, the sexually explicit "The National Anthem" only needs the present day's social networks to upend the United Kingdom, later episodes — such as "Fifty Million Merits" and the Jon Hamm-starring "White Christmas" — predict how future advances in in-app purchases, reality TV and privacy filters will stunt our future. The series won two Primetime Emmy awards in 2017 for its San Junipero episode, and "USS Callister," the first episode of season 4 proved that the show hasn't run out of insane mind-bending ideas. The fifth season, which ran a mere three episodes, proved to be more of a mixed bag. Tom's Guide's Monica Chin critiqued these episodes for talking down to her generation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Stars: Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Michael Kelly

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Sherlock

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Harstwood Films for Masterpiece)

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective comes to life for the 21st century in Sherlock. When Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) returns from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, he takes a room with the brilliant but antisocial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch). Together, the two must solve bizarre, complicated murder mysteries, protect state secrets and even undermine a criminal empire. The chemistry between the leads and the intricate plotting made this crime drama one of the best Netflix shows of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Rupert Graves

Creators: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat

Parks and Recreation

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is the boss you wish you had. Perpetually chipper and driven, even in the face of her supremely apathetic co-workers, Leslie's fondest wish in life is to keep the parks in suburban Pawnee, Indiana, running in ship shape. Parks and Recreation takes aim at government bureaucracy, but also a fun, earnest side about how local government can be a positive force. It took a season for Parks and Rec to get things right, but once it did, it became one of the best comedies of all time and certainly deserves a place on our list of best Netflix series.

A Parks & Rec reunion special will air on NBC on April 30.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari

Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur

Breaking Bad

(Image credit: Ursula Coyote/AMC)

One of the most intense and ambitious shows of the last decade, Breaking Bad is a story about disease and drugs, family and friendship, profit and power, and much, much more. High school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) needs money for his cancer treatment, and realizes he can put his scientific know-how to good use: making methamphetamine and starting an illicit empire. The award-winning performances from Cranston, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn brought Vince Gilligan's top-notch writing to life. Without a doubt, Breaking Bad is not just one of the best Netflix shows but one of the top series of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul

Creator: Vince Gilligan

Skins

(Image credit: E4)

If you're looking for another great teen drama, check out Skins, a hit series from across the pond. The show's early seasons -- which features Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones) -- shocked many, by showing risque view of youth culture that many fear. The show depicts adolescence as a world where parents are absentees, teachers are having affairs with students and drugs are easily accessible. Rather than rely on sensationalism, though, the show dealt with these topics with respect and fleshed out its characters and their complex personalities.

Stars: Joseph Dempsie, April Pearson

Creators: Jamie Brittain, Bryan Elsley

The IT Crowd

(Image credit: Channel 4 UK)

"Have you tried turning it off and turning it back on again?" If you've ever tried to explain a simple piece of technology to someone who just doesn't get it, you know how Roy Trenneman (Chris O’Dowd) and Maurice Moss (Richard Ayoade) feel. On The IT Crowd, the two best friends work in the IT department of a big company under their clueless boss, Jen Barber (Katherine Parkinson), with hilariously bad results.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson

Supernatural

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW)

Now the longest-running American fantasy series of all time, Supernatural is the story of Sam and Dean Winchester. This pair of brothers fights the paranormal, and battles both heaven and hell for a living. There's an argument to be made that their '67 Chevy Impala is the true star of the show, but it's actors are Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who play Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively. Its 15th season was just added.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Creator: Eric Kripke

The West Wing

(Image credit: Getty)

Being the president of the United States is arguably the toughest job in the world, unless you’ve got some good friends. In The West Wing, President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen) and his affable senior staff confront problems both great and small, which concern both the American public and their own lives. The show's a bit more dramatic than real politics, but it's also more uplifting.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Stars: Martin Sheen, John Spencer, Steve Ryan

Creator: Aaron Sorkin

Twin Peaks

(Image credit: Mark Seliger/Capital Cities/ABC)

Who killed Laura Palmer? This mystery lies at the heart of Twin Peaks, a small-town drama from visionary filmmaker David Lynch. Kyle MacLachlan plays FBI investigator Dale Cooper as he explores the quiet town of Twin Peaks, looking for clues to a brutal murder of a prominent figure in the community. The drama, one of the best Netflix shows you can watch, is clever and eerie, but features the hallmark Lynch humor and surrealism.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Kyle MacLachlan, Joan Chen, Ray Wise, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn

Creators: David Lynch, Mark Frost

Star Trek

(Image credit: Copyright Paramount/Everett Collection)

Join Capt. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the starship Enterprise as they boldly go where no man has gone before. Star Trek is a groundbreaking science-fiction adventure that had profound things to say about such concepts as exploration, war, racism and cultural differences. Some of the special effects are dated, but the stories and characters feel as fresh as ever.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Stars: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Celia Lovsky

Creator: Gene Roddenberry

The Twilight Zone

(Image credit: CBS)

If you love Black Mirror, then you should take a look at the series inspired it. Yes, Netflix is streaming The Twilight Zone, the original TV series with seriously thrilling stories, introduced by the stern Rod Serling. Must-see episodes include the shocking and tragic "Eye of The Beholder," as well as "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" and "Time Enough at Last," which have been referenced in popular culture for decades.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Stars: Rod Serling, John Anderson

Exec. Producer: Rod Serling

