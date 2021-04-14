Best Nespresso machine 2021: all the top models available now

It can be difficult to find the best Nespresso machine with so many options on the market and a range of different price points, manufacturing brands, and use cases. Plus, with older models being discontinued and new versions of some of the most successful Nespresso coffee machines coming out all the time, it can be difficult to know exactly what you're getting for your money.

That's why we're rounding up all the best Nespresso machines available right now. You'll find not only the top of the range devices here, but also more affordable options that pack excellent value into price tags below $200 as well. We've looked at everything from ease of cleaning to the number of programmable features, to the size and placement of the water reservoir so you know exactly which is the best Nespresso machine for you.

What are the best Nespresso machines?

We've picked out the top four best Nespresso machines after analysing feature sets, reviews, and value for money. Whether you're looking for an all-in-one barista replacement or a cheaper model for easy pod coffee brews, you'll find all the top models right here.

We'd recommend the $179 Nespresso Vertuo Plus for most. It features in our best coffee maker guide and offers Nespresso's centrifusion brewing technology for an evenly dispersed flavor and crema finish, as well as pod recognition that will allow your machine to adapt its settings to the drink you've chosen automatically. Add a large water reservoir and speedy coffees for an excellent price (it's actually cheaper than the original Vertuo model these days) and it's easy to see why the Vertuo Plus is one of the best Nespresso coffee machines out there.

However, if you're looking to experiment with specialty drinks or through customizing your own ratios of water, milk, and coffee, the Nespresso Lattissma Pro is the model for you. It's likely the best Nespresso machine on the market right now, so it does carry a premium $599 price tag.

The $159 Nespresso Vertuo Next is a smaller, more compact, and certainly more affordable offering which foregoes some of the fancier features to deliver excellent pod coffee without breaking the bank. If you need something a little stronger, the $149 Nespresso Essenza Mini produces easy and convenient espresso while still achieving a 19-bar pressure as well.

The best Nespresso coffee machines you can buy today

The Nespresso VertuoPlus was released as a step above the original Vertuo, but these days it not only offers a lower price tag but still brings out the best in easy to brew pod coffee.

While the only extra features are a movable water reservoir and automatically opening and closing lid, you're getting a much better value Nespresso machine here. With capacity reaching all the way up to 14oz brews, you're sorted whether you're after a quick espresso shot or a full travel mug.

Not only that, but Nespresso's centrifusion brewing technology also makes for creamy, well-balanced coffee and automatic pod detection means your Nespresso coffee maker always knows the perfect settings for your drink of choice.

That means you're getting a strong set of additional features, excellent coffee quality, and flexibility in storing your Nespresso - all for an affordable price.

2. Nespresso Lattissima Pro Easy to use but plenty of customization Cup capacity: 40ml - 110ml (adjustable) | Size: 7.6 x 13 x 10.8 inches | Features: Built in frother; automatic shut-off; makes espresso, lungo, cappuccino, latte and latte macchiato; fully programmable; touchscreen controls; auto clean system Check Amazon Adjust volumes and temperatures of coffee, water, and milk Touchscreen control panel One-touch specialty drinks Wide range of drink types Expensive

The Nespresso Lattissima Pro does carry a significant premium in its price tag, but for good reason. If you're looking to tinker with volumes of coffee, water and milk to make the perfect brew but still prefer the convenience of a pod coffee machine, the Lattissima Pro is the best Nespresso machine for you.

There's six preset drinks options here, (espresso, lungo, ristretto, latte, and cappuccino and hot milk) as well as a milk-frother, touchscreen control panel, 44oz water reservoir and 16 capsule drawer capacity.

That means you're getting a massive range of fully customizable drink options, with a large multi-drink reservoir, premium Nespresso brewing technology, and an easy to use suite of controls as well. The Pro is perfect for those looking to experiment with their pod coffee a little more, but is also an excellent crowd pleaser well suited to multiple coffee drinkers in the same household.

One of the best Nespresso coffee machines for those who don't want to spend more than $200, the Vertuo Next offers a set of features designed for everyday, but still high quality, coffee. You're still getting the centrifusion brewing technique here, which means creamy coffee and an even steep, as well as Nespresso's premium pod detection technology so your machine can automatically configure the best brewing settings for each drink.

Not only that, but you can still brew up to 14oz drinks here, or even go for a carafe for a more traditional drip experience. This Nespresso coffee machine is sitting towards the more affordable end of the scale, though, so there are some sacrifices to be made.

The Vertuo Next takes a little longer to warm up (up to 30 seconds), and there's no milk frother included here so you'll need to pick one up separately if you want that extra layer of luxury in your morning brew. However, with a space saving design partially made from recycled materials there's plenty to love here.

The Nespresso Essenza Mini is another more affordable option when it comes to the best Nespresso machines. At under $150, you're getting strong value not just for the Nespresso brand but also for an espresso machine in general. You're not skimping on the richness of your coffee by dropping the price or choosing the convenience of a pod system either. With 19-bar pressure, the Essenza Mini manages to pack both ease of use and quality into a low price tag.

While it's definitely a no-frills approach, with no personalization options, those looking to streamline their morning shot of energy will benefit from the simple system here.

Finding the best Nespresso coffee machine for you

When considering which Nespresso machine would best fit you, it's important to consider the context of how you will be using your device, the space you have available, and the pods you want to use.

How you will use your Nespresso

If you need a coffee machine that can handle larger servings, either for multiple morning drinkers or for guests later on in the day, make sure you've got a fast brew, a large water reservoir, and a large pod storage drawer. However, if you just need a few cups in the morning to get you going, you won't need to pay for these features and can easily get by with a much smaller device.

How much space you have

Nespresso machines can get pretty large, even though they're still only using smaller pods. Once you add milk frothers, reservoirs, and pod storage into the equation you can easily start running out of counter space. Measure not only the coffee machine you're intending to buy, but also the accessories and storage needed to make the most of it.

Pod type

Nespresso Vertuo machines use different pods to the Original line of coffee makers. These pods allow for the centrifusion brewing technique that makes Vertuo coffee so creamy and well-balanced, so it's worth checking which pod type your chosen device will take.

What are the different types of Nespresso machines?

Nespresso splits its machines into its Vertuo line and an Original line. Vertuo coffee makers will have this branding in their names, however the Original line encompasses larger and sometimes more expensive devices like the Lattissima, CitiZ, and Essenza.

The main difference between Vertuo and Original Nespresso machines is the coffee sizes you'll be able to brew from them. The Vertuo line offers everything from 1.35oz to 18oz while Originals are designed to offer smaller but stronger brews of between 0.85oz and 5oz.

You'll also need different pods for these machines, but both are made from recyclable aluminium and offer a massive range of blends and strengths.

We're also rounding up all the best Cuisinart coffee makers available right now and giving you all the best tips on how to clean a coffee maker as well.