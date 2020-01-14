If you need to get work done and can't spend a fortune, the best laptops under $500 are what you're looking for. There are plenty of great notebooks out there that offer fast performance, long battery life and vivid displays, all for a fraction of the price of what you'd pay for a typical mainstream machine.

Naturally, budget laptops come with some caveats. You're not going to be playing high-end PC games on these notebooks, or enjoying movies at 4K resolution. But these high-quality entry level machines are ideal for browsing the web, checking e-mail, running basic work programs and streaming video and music once it's time to unwind.

Not all budget laptops are created equal, and there's a fine line between PCs that are a great value and those that are just cheap. That's why we've dug through dozens of the most popular options on the web to pick out the best laptops under $500 for your needs.

What are the best laptops under $500 right now?

Our current pick for the best laptop under $500 is the Acer Aspire 5, which offers very solid performance and battery life as well as a vibrant display for a very reasonable price. It doesn't have the best build quality and lacks any significant graphics muscle, but this is the best overall budget PC considering what you get for the money.

We also like the Asus Vivobook 15 for its lightweight design that stays cool under pressure , as well as its handy backlit keyboard. And if it's a Chromebook you're after, the popular Samsung Chromebook 3 offers superb battery life and good overall performance, and can often be found for less than $300.

Read on for all of our picks for the best laptops under $500.

The best laptops under $500

Acer Aspire 5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Acer Aspire 5

Display: 15.6 inches; 1,920 x 1,080 | CPU: Intel Core i3 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Weight: 3.76 pounds

Long battery life

Bright screen

Strong performance

Poor graphics

Build quality could be better

There's a lot to like in the Acer Aspire 5. The 15.6-inch display is quite bright at 276 nits, and it outputs at full 1080p resolution, unlike most budget laptops in this class (although a few others on this list also boast that distinction). Performance-wise, you can expect to do plenty of multitasking, browser tab switching and Spotify listening with minimal slowdown, thanks to an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 and 4GB of RAM. With a battery life of nearly 9 hours, you can do all that for a while, too.

What's not to like? Well, the graphics could be better. The Aspire 5 won't be able to play many current or last-gen games, even on modest settings, but you shouldn't expect to go crazy in Apex Legends on any of the laptops on this list. However, the Acer Aspire 5 is a worthwhile choice if it's a reliable office or school machine you're looking for.

Asus VivoBook 15 (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus VivoBook 15

Display: 15.6 inches; 1,920 x 1,080 | CPU: 8th Generation Intel Core i3 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Weight: 3.75 pounds

Runs cool

Lightweight

Backlit keyboard

Solid performance

Dull display

Annoying bloatware

If it's comfort and class you want, the Asus VivoBook 15 sports a superslim design with an ultrathin, 5.7-millimeter bezel for maximum screen real estate. And the elevated ErgoLift hinge (first introduced on the ZenBook S) increases airflow for improved heat management and makes typing a breeze, thanks to an upward 3.5-degree tilt. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor round out a laptop for late-night cram students and privacy-concerned users.

Performance is solid across the board. Like other laptops on this list, you'll get enough speed to complete light office and schoolwork, listen to music and watch YouTube, but not enough juice to power the latest and greatest PC games. But you do get Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 2.0 and HDMI ports. The catch: a dull display and an annoying amount of preinstalled bloatware. Keep the viewing angle head-on and break out the CCleaner, and you can't go wrong with the Asus VivoBook 15.

Samsung Chromebook 3 (Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Chromebook 3

Display: 11.6 inches; 1,366 x 768 | CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Very affordable

Excellent battery life

Bright screen

Great performance

Fun webcam

Awkward button placement

Weak speakers

Runs warm

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a very decent and very affordable laptop. It has a screen brighter than most competitors at 259 nits. It can handle multiple open browser tabs, thanks to 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. And its battery lasts up to nearly 10 hours. There's also a standout webcam, with Instagram-ready live filters for video chats and Multi-Shot mode. Like all Chromebooks, Samsung's laptop uses the Google Chrome OS operating system (which relies largely on web-based Google services but also supports Android apps) and provides 32GB of flash storage.

If there's a caveat, it's that the bottom runs warm after a while, so be sure to keep your long pants on while swapping hot Twitter takes. Despite the heat, this is the coolest Chromebook on the market for budget shoppers.

Microsoft Surface Go (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Microsoft Surface Go

Display: 10 inches; 1,800 x 1,200 | CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4-8GB | Storage: 64-128GB | Weight: 1.15 pounds (without keyboard); 1.66 pounds (with keyboard)

Very lightweight

Cozy backlit keyboard

Bright display

Fast performance

Short battery life

Keyboard and stylus sold separately

One of the more versatile picks on our list, the Microsoft Surface Go is a touch-screen tablet with a detachable keyboard. That means, at 1.15 pounds, it doesn't get much more portable than this. However, like the rest of the Surface family, the keyboard and stylus are additional purchases, which is a bummer if you're looking to save some more dough (though you'll still come under $499 if you only go with the Signature Type Cover keyboard). The price will also increase as you boost to higher RAM and storage options.

Regardless, the Surface Go is a premium product. You get a very bright and colorful 10-inch display, sturdy build quality complete with handy kickstand for switching between laptop and tablet modes, and a comfortable backlit keyboard if you decide to go that route. On top of that, the Surface Go's Intel Pentium Gold CPU delivers speedy performance. Just don't take it out for too long; the battery will run for only 6 hours.

Acer Swift 1 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Acer Swift 1

Display: 14 inches; 1,920 x 1,080 | CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N5000 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 605 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Lightweight

Terrific battery life

Good webcam

Lots of ports

Dim display

Quirky design issues

Another Acer laptop, the Swift 1, is a lightweight model with some excellent value. For less than $300, you get a solid aluminum chassis, plenty of ports (Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI), and a surprisingly sharp webcam. Outstanding battery life rounds out the Acer Swift 1, with over 10 hours of energy for all-day office productivity, Twitch streaming or Mindhunter bingeing.

As per usual for budget laptops, you're not going to play Borderlands 3 or anything demanding on the Acer Swift 1. You probably wouldn't want to anyway, since the dim display fades colors. Despite that, the terrific battery life, sweet webcam and decent performance make the Acer Swift 1 one of the best, longest-lasting budget laptops you can find for the money.

HP Pavilion x360 (Image credit: HP)

6. HP Pavilion x360

Display: 11.6 inches; 1,366 x 768 | CPU: Intel Pentium N5000 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 605 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Weight: 2.67 pounds

Decent performance

2-in-1, so it works as a tablet

Comfy keyboard

Crisp audio

Dull display

Below-average battery life

As a 2-in-1, you can use the HP Pavilion x360 as a touch-screen tablet or regular laptop without skipping a beat. That means when you're done poking and prodding the responsive Windows 10 layout, you can switch to typing on a satisfying and smooth keyboard with excellent travel. Plus, a unique pair of top-firing Bang & Olufsen speakers lets the HP Pavilion x360 double as your own personal stereo. Surprisingly solid sound from a budget laptop? Yes, please.

The Pavilion x360 offers decent performance, too. You can expect the usual ability to browse multiple browser tabs while streaming last night's 90 Day Fiancé as well as the usual inability to play today's latest demanding games. However, you won't be able to work on it all day, due to a 6-hour battery life. And the washed-out display means you'll want to avoid browsing in the sunlight. But if your goal is to work or study for short bursts or entertain your dorm mates with higher-than-average sound quality, the HP Pavilion x360 is your go-to choice.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1

Display: 11.6 inches; 1,136 x 768 – 1,366 x 768 | CPU: MediaTek MT8173C | GPU: Integrated | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32-64GB | Weight: 2.82 pounds

2-in-1, so works as a tablet

Long battery life

Comfy keyboard

Dull display

Sluggish performance

With a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM and a Google Chrome operating system, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 isn't going to allow you to do much heavy browsing with multiple tabs and certainly won't let you play the latest hardware-crunching games on its integrated graphics chip. However, you can accomplish some light work and watch a YouTube video (so long as other tabs remain closed), even if the low-resolution display means colors will appear washed out.

But hey, the battery will last at least 10 hours, which is one of the better life spans on this list. The keyboard is comfortable and clicky, too, so you can at least get some work done without worrying about mushy keys or flex. For kids and college students who don't care about color accuracy and just want to get their assignments done on time (perhaps while using the HDMI port to plug into a better monitor), the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is a fine option.