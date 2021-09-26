Change up your look and enjoy superior protection with the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Share your personality with the world by choosing an iPhone case that can help Apple's newest, premium smartphone fit your style and needs, while giving it the resistance it needs to damage like accidental spills and scratches.

Apple's large and in charge iPhone 13 Pro Max does well to avoid scuffs and scratches all its own, as it features a durable Ceramic Shield screen to keep it safe from incidental damage. Despite Apple's best efforts to keep the phone as sturdy and resistant to drops and falls as possible, your new iPhone 13 Pro Max can still use some assistance when it comes to remaining pristine. The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases can help keep your new $1099 smartphone looking like the day you brought it home.

When it comes to finding the right iPhone 13 Pro Max case suited to your needs, there's a ridiculously vast selection of cases to choose from. Whether you're looking for hardy armor or an impossibly thin case, there's a great choice for everyone out there. Need a case for your iPhone 13 Pro? We can help you find one of those, too.

Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases we've found out there so far.

What are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases?

There's no way to quantify what the definitive "best" iPhone 12 Pro Max is, as each person's needs will be different. You'll have to decide what ultimately works best for you. To do this, make sure you consider the color, material, function, price, and all the other important aspects that might influence your purchase.

For thin, sleek protection that preserves the look of your iPhone 13 Pro Max while keeping it safe from scratches and scuffs, you can't go wrong with the Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Max Case, which is so thin it's almost like your phone isn't in a case at all. It's perfect for lighter-than-air protection, and stays out of the way aesthetically, letting the beauty of your phone shine. On the other end of the spectrum, the Otterbox iPhone 13 Pro Max Defender Series XT Case with MagSafe offers tank-like protection against drops, scuffs, scratches, and other indecencies your phone might suffer while in a pocket or in a bag.

Of course, so many iPhone 13 Pro Max users will be more concerned about how the phone they're carrying looks, rather than how protective the case is. It's an extension of our personality, so of course you'll want your phone to reflect your own style. Cases like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe come in a variety of different hues, much more than ever before, to match the way you live your life.

In the end, you’ll have to choose which case meets all of your needs, looks the way you want it to, and falls within the price range you’re looking for.

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases you can buy today

1. CaseBorne R Series Military-grade protection Specifications Colors: Black, iridescent, metallic black, metallic pink, metallic red Materials: polycarbonate, soft rubber, and anodized aluminum MagSafe compatible: Yes

The CaseBorne R Series blends a transparent design with an outer rim of color, giving users some understated personalization. It manages to remain lightweight while meeting twice the military drop-test standard — up to 12 feet. It's made of polycarbonate and aluminum, with a rubber insert that insulates your phone from shock. It's also 100% compatible with MagSafe accessories.

The transparent rear panel of the CaseBorne R allows that coveted Apple branding to still show through while protecting the glass back from scratches. Alternatively, there is also an aramid fiber rear which gives the phone a cool carbon fiber look. Unfortunately, the CaseBorne R doesn't offer any color coordination options. It'd be great to match the case accents up with the phone, but that's not possible with the current models.

2. Mous MagSafe Compatible Aramid Fibre Phone Case Extra magnets to hold the phone securely Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, aramid fibre Magsafe Compatible: Yes

The Mous Limitless 4.0 Phone Case is one of the pricier options on the list, but it's also one of the highest quality. To ensure the best possible connection for MagSafe accessories, Mous sandwiches another set of magnets between the layers of the case. This means MagSafe accessories attach to this case better than with many other third-party offerings.

Mous's AiroShock technology provides durable shock protections, and its layers work to spread any impact force across the case. The company also backs up its protection with a lifetime warranty and 30-day returns. That means there's little risk in giving it a shot.

3. Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Max Case A super-thin and super light iPhone 13 Pro Max case Specifications Colors: White, black, blue, green, transparent Materials: plastic MagSafe compatible: Yes

For those that want a case that feels like it's barely there, Totallee makes some of the thinnest. The Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Max Case is as thin as a fingernail in its matte version and its transparent model is only as thick as a dime. Despite their thinness, these cases do serve to protect the phone from minor mishaps and general wear. In addition, the small lip around the camera section and screen keeps users from dents and scratches and can help absorb shock from minor drops.

However, the Totallee case isn't for everyone. It's not meant to provide extensive shock protection, and it's too thin to prevent damage from significant tumbles. Those that are clumsy or use their phone in places where it's likely to take damage should look toward something a bit stronger.

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe A great-looking iPhone 13 Pro Max case from Apple Specifications Colors: Brown, dark cherry, gren, black, purple Materials: Leather MagSafe Compatible: Yes

The iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case is going to be a love-it-or-hate-it product for users. Some swear by the leather styling and make it their go-to case for every iPhone. Others will be turned off by its old-fashioned, simplistic design. The leather case is interesting because part of its appeal is that it picks up "character."

Instead of the phone taking scratches or scuffs, the leather takes the hit, which creates a story of your experience with your phone. Of course, coming from Apple, it has magnets that ensure that MagSafe grip stays strong and does a great job of protecting the phone throughout its lifetime.

5. Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Tough Armor MagSafe Compatible Thin but tough Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate MagSafe compatible: Yes

Spigen has long been a dependable third-party manufacturer of phone cases. Its Tough Armor is an affordable and rugged solution for those who need excellent protection from their cases. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other entries on the list, but that translates into increased durability.

Importantly, Spigen's Tough Armor has additional magnets built-in so that MagSafe accessories continue to function just as well as they would on a bare iPhone. This isn't an issue with slimmer cases, but thicker models will prevent MagSafe from working correctly without these additional magnets.

6. Otterbox iPhone 13 Pro Max Defender Series XT Case with MagSafe Mil-spec drop protection Specifications Colors: Purple, black, blue Materials: polycarbonate MagSafe Compatible: Yes

OtterBox is a hallowed name in the phone case game, synonymous with full, reliable protection -- and simple replacement cases should yours fail in any way. The Defender Series is an enduring classic that's rated for five times as many drops as the military standard, and crafted with 50% recycled plastic. It features dual-layer protection with a polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover.

It's compatible with MagSafe chargers, and it's still thin enough to fit in your pocket. This rugged protective case even comes in three color configurations: Dark Mineral, Purple Perception, and Black. Though the case itself may seem a bit unassuming, it comes with an array of features that make it absolutely perfect for ensuring your new phone makes it through its first year (or first few months) intact.

7. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry Compatible with MagSafe Beauty and brawn — and bacteria-resistant Specifications Colors: Black, Pink, Teal, Red Materials: Polycarbonate MagSafe Compatible: Yes

Clear cases are fantastic for preserving the simple beauty of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but sometimes a few pops of color can go a long way. Speck's Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry case is not only protective, but it has a few instances of eye-catching hues that are sure to grab others' attention. This perfectly-clear case resists discoloration and fights yellowing. If it turns yellow, Speck will replace it for free. You can't argue with its 13-foot drop protection, or its raised bezels to protect your phone's screen or camera lenses, as they mean business.

The case is also crafted with Microban to help resist up to 99% of bacteria growth on the surface. To ensure you're still able to express a bit of your personality, this Speck special comes in four different hues outlining the perfectly clear case: Black, Rosy Pink, Fountain Teal, and Unreal Red.

8. Nomad Modern Leather Case A luxe-looking leather case Specifications Colors: Rustic Brown, Black, and Natural Materials: Leather MagSafe Compatible: Yes

You can't go wrong with a great-looking leather case for any phone. If you're not looking for flashy, especially protective, or even personality-reflecting, Nomad's Modern Leather Case is a great choice for you. It's crafted from Black Horween leather, meant to develop a rugged patina the more you use it. It's also rated to survive up to 10 foot drops, so if you do happen to let the case slip from your hands, you don't have to worry about it shattering or having your phone too damaged.

The Nomad Modern Leather Case even includes dual lanyard attachment points, so you can wear the phone as if it were an accessory. This is a great case for anyone working in a business setting with little need for flashy cases or customization. It's also available in three hues: Rustic Brown, Black, and Natural.

9. Incipio Stashback for iPhone 13 Pro Max Great drop protection, plus storage Specifications Colors: Material: MagSafe Compatible:

Some phone cases include full-fledged wallets. The Incipio Stashback for iPhone 13 Pro Max takes that idea to the next level and includes a concealed storage compartment that can hold up to three credit cards. No one even has to know you're carrying those things with you, let alone inside your phone case.

Further, Incipio's case itself is rated for 14-foot drop protection, with a raised-edge bezel that protects the screen. It's also scratch-resistant, with antimicrobial protection to help cut down 99.9% of surface bacteria. Choose from either Jet Black or Midnight Navy hues, and enjoy a lifetime guarantee should you run into issues.

How to choose the best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for you

When selecting your new iPhone 13 Pro Max case, you should prioritize keeping your phone safe from drops, falls, scrapes, and scratches. Choosing the type of material your case disc rafted from is tantamount to ensuring you have plenty of protection. The better the drop rating, the less you have to worry about a shattered screen or your phone turning off, never to come back on again. If you don't care about replacing phones when they're caput, or you just don't think you'll drop it at all, you can shift your focus to more aesthetically-pleasing cases that don't rely as much on hardy materials to protect your device.

Of course, it's also important to remember that phone cases can and do vary in price. But just because you find a $69.95 phone case from a specialty retailer, that doesn't mean you should discount the $19.95 case from Amazon. There could be a large disparity in quality between the two, in the direction you wouldn't expect. You'll have to make the decision, ultimately, taking into account which one is the most viable with each of its unique features, no matter the price, low or high.