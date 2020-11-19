If you’ve picked up an iPhone 12 Pro Max , you’ll want to make sure you have one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases to go with it. A good case can save you a lot of heartache by offering some degree of protection should you ever drop your phone. And when you’re spending $1,099 or more for an iPhone 12 Pro, you’re going to want to do as much as possible to extend its lifespan.

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a pretty durable device all on its own, with a Ceramic Shield display that promises better drop protection. And Apple increased the water-resistance rating to 6 meters, after previous models could only survive plunges in up to 4 meters of water. But a case adds even more peace of mind to your iPhone experience.

Which case is the best for your iPhone 12 Pro Max? Based on our research, these cases deliver the right mix of fashion, durability and features. Here are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases we’ve spotted so far.

What is the best iPhone 12 Pro Max case?

Finding the best iPhone 12 Pro case is a matter of identifying what you want a case to provide and buying the one that ticks off all those options. Because most people want protection from a case, Otterbox’s iPhone 12 Pro Max Defender Series Pro is a very rugged caste that’s built to survive drops and other disasters. If that $69 case proves too expensive for your budget, the UAG Civilian Series is a compelling alternative.

If you want a case that’s straight from Apple, the Clear Case shows off the iPhone 12 Pro Max while also working with the phone’s new MagSafe charging feature. In fact, a number of phones on our list support MagSafe, thanks to their thin designs — you’ll want to consider the Caudabe Sheath and the Mous Clarity if you like cases with slim profiles.

For a do-it-all-case, the Incipio Stashback includes a compartment to hold credit cards and cash, while the Clckr Stand Case includes a built-in grip that doubles as a kickstand.

The best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases you can buy

(Image credit: Otterbox)

1. OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro Max Defender Series Pro Case Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case for drop protection Size: 6.6 x 3.4 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 0.32 ounces | Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Teal | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber View at OtterBox

The OtterBox Defender Series is one of the more expensive options among the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases, but it also offers a serious level of protection. OtterBox built this case to withstand four times as many drops as the military standard, and raised edges are designed to keep the camera and screen from harm should you drop your phone.

The protection doesn’t stop with drops. OtterBox injects a silver-based additive into the materials that’s meant to combat any germs that come into contact with the Defender Series Pro case. This iPhone 12 Pro Max case also features port covers to keep dust and dirt from finding their way into the phone’s Lightning port.

Other features include compatibility with Qi wireless charging as well as a holster that doubles as a kickstand when you want to watch a movie on the iPhone’s 6.7-inch screen.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case from Apple Size: 7.1 x 3.8 x 0.56 inches | Weight: 2.89 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Apple

Apple put a lot of effort into making the iPhone 12 Pro Max look good. Why cover up that effort with a case when you can opt for a clear material to let your phone’s inner beauty shine through? That’s the appeal of the iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case, a clear polycarbonate shell for your new phone that comes directly from Apple.

There’s more than just an aesthetic reason to pick up Apple’s Clear Case. It also supports MagSafe charging thanks to the built-in magnets on the back of the case. That can help you easily power up your iPhone 12 Max with a MagSafe charger or any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

(Image credit: Incipio)

3. Incipio Stashback for iPhone 12 Pro Max Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case for carrying credit cards Size: 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.69 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces | Colors: Black, Purple, Navy | Materials: Plastic View at Incipio

There’s more to the Incipio Stashback than meets the eye. On the surface, this looks like any other iPhone 12 Pro Max case, offering a more-than-reasonable amount of protection — up to 14 feet of drop protection, in fact. But there’s also a storage compartment that slides down where you can store up to three credit cards. And unlike a lot of other cases that put their card slots on the back, the Stashback’s compartment is accessible without forcing you to flip your phone around.

The case is scratch-resistant, and an antimicrobial coating promises to kill germs that might come into contact with your phone. Be aware that the Incipio Stashback isn’t compatible with wireless charging or MagSafe connectivity, so if those are big factors in your phone use, you’ll want to turn elsewhere.

(Image credit: Speck)

4. Speck Presidio Edition for iPhone 12 Pro Max Most stylish design in an iPhone 12 Pro Max case Size: 6 x 3.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 2.63 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Speck

Clear cases don’t need to be lacking personality. Speck’s Presidio Edition case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max features embedded art prints that are designed to resist fading and scratching. (Speck is so confident in its anti-yellowing materials, it promises to replace your case for free if it doesn’t stay clear.) For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can pick a design that’s straight out of Homer Simpson’s imagination — a donut with sprinkles.

There’s more to cool prints and clear cases to the Presidio Edition. Speck promises drop protection of up to 13 feet along with antimicrobial protection to reduce the growth of bacteria on the surface by 99%. Because the Presidio Edition is so thin, you can still use wireless charging to top off your iPhone 12 Pro Max’s battery.

(Image credit: Clckr)

5. Clckr Stand Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case for butterfingers Size: TBA | Weight: TBA | Colors: Black, Green, Blue, Coral | Materials: Carbon fibre polyurethane View at Amazon

Here’s another way to keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max from slipping out of your hand — get a case with a built-in grip. But the Clckr Stand Case’s grip does more than just give you something to hold on to when you’re snapping a selfie. It can also serve as a kickstand for propping up your phone to watch videos or scroll through photos.

You’ll get drop protection for up to 2 meters if your iPhone does take a tumble, and there’s antimicrobial protection, too. The Clckr case, which is available in multiple colors including different color options for the stand, also supports wireless charging.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

6. UAG Civilian Series for iPhone 12 Pro Max A durable alternative iPhone 12 Pro Max case Size: 6.4 x 3.3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.4 ounces | Colors: Black, Silver, Eggplant, Mallard, Olive | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear touts its Civilian Series cases as engineered for people on the go who don’t want to worry about the potential damage from an iPhone falling out of their grip. To ease that concern, the Civilian Series case combines an impact-resistant exoskeleton with shock-absorbing panels and hex cushioning to blunt the impact of any drop or fall.

While there’s a hard armor shell protecting your iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Civilian Series is still thin and light enough to work with wireless charging. In addition to more traditional colors like black and silver, you can opt for darkish hues like eggplant (purple), mallard (blue) and olive (green).

(Image credit: Caudabe)

7. Caudabe Sheath for iPhone 12 Pro Max Best lightweight iPhone 12 Pro Max case Size: 6.4 x 3.1 x .039 inches | Weight: 0.95 ounces | Colors: Green, Gray, Navy, Black, Blue | Materials: Gel-like polymer View at Caudabe

There’s not a lot of bulk to the Caudabe Sheath, which is only 0.9mm at its thinnest point. Yet, this iPhone 12 Pro Max case is able to provide stellar protection for your phone, as Caudabe says it’s been drop-tested to endure falls of up to 2 meters. (That’s a little more than 6.5 feet.)

The Sheath’s matte texture helps you keep a grip on your iPhone, while the rounded edges of the flexible ShockLite material extend a little beyond the phone’s display to keep it from coming into contact with unforgiving surfaces should the device drop out of your hands.

(Image credit: Catalyst)

8. Catalyst Influence Series for iPhone 12 Pro Max Best iPhone 12 Pro Case for avoiding fingerprints Size: 6.6 x 3.4 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 1.38 ounces | Colors: Clear, Black | Materials: Rubber polymer blend View at Amazon

The Catalyst Influence Series has all the features you’d expect in a protective case for the iPhone 12. You’ve got drop protection — up to 15 feet, Catalyst says — a slim design, and a micro-texture grip around the side to keep the phone from slipping out of your hand. But one of the standout features in this edition is a frosted back that keeps fingerprints from cluttering up your iPhone’s look.

In addition to all that, you also get a rotating mute switch and a four-point attachment system giving you multiple options for clipping on your iPhone 12 Pro Max. Like other cases, you’ll get a bezel around the screen and cameras to protect those from any sudden impacts, and you’ll be able to use the Influence Series with wireless chargers.

(Image credit: Mous)

9. Mous Clarity for iPhone 12 Pro Max Best light and clear iPhone 12 Pro Max case Size: 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 1.62 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Best Buy

It may not look like it offers much protection, but the Clarity case from Mous could save your iPhone 12 Pro Max from a nasty spill thanks to what the case maker bills as AiroShock technology. That allows the case to absorb the blow from any drops, sparring your iPhone from damage.

The clear design shows off your iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Mous has taken steps to make sure it stays that way. The back of the polycarbonate case has a scratch-resistant coating and anti-yellowing protection aims to keep the view from clouding up over time. You’ll also be able to use Apple’s MagSafe feature even with your iPhone 12 Pro Max still tucked safely inside the Clarity case.

What to look for in an iPhone 12 Pro Max case

The first thing to do when shopping for the best iPhone 12 Pro Max case is to make sure you’re getting a case that will fit your new phone. Because the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same dimensions, the best iPhone 12 cases and best iPhone 12 Pro cases are pretty much interchangeable. You don’t have that luxury with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and its 6.7-inch display.

If wireless charging is important to you, make sure that the case you’re interested in supports that feature. Many do and will say so, but particularly thick cases can affect your phone’s ability to charge wirelessly.

Since one of the main reasons to get a case is to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from damage, check out the drop protection rating for each case you consider. Cases rated to withstand drops of 2 meters (roughly 6.5 feet) should provide adequate protection, though some options claim to safeguard your phone from even greater heights.