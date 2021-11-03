The best Google Pixel 6 cases can keep your brand new Pixel 6 safe. And that’s important because while Google’s phone has a very affordable $599 starting price, you still want to keep the Pixel 6 looking as pristine as possible from the day you unbox it.

Sure, the Pixel 6 sports Gorilla Glass Victus to reduce the possibility of screen damage, and it boasts an IP68 water resistance rating so that a dunk in water won’t take it out of commission. But cases can help protect phones from the damage resulting from everyday drops — the Pixel 6, included.

Fortunately, case makers are up to the challenge, introducing plenty of options for Google’s new phone. The best Google Pixel 6 cases fit the new phone like a glove, taking its unique horizontal camera band into account. They can also stave off oily fingerprints and other wear and tear.

Whether you're looking to keep your Pixel 6 as close to the way it was when you unboxed it as possible or you just don't want to see a smudge on it, there are a variety of attractive, protective, and sturdy cases to choose from for your newest investment. These are the best Google Pixel 6 cases we've found so far.

What is the best Google Pixel 6 case?

As with any type of smartphone case or accessory, the best Google Pixel 6 case will depend on personal taste. To seek out the best case for you, we suggest considering several different models before you commit to just one. That way, you can settle on a case that works for you in terms of material, functionality, color, and overall value.

Each of the cases we've chosen for our roundup of the best Google Pixel 6 cases brings something unique to the table. For instance, Google's own Pixel 6 Case offers a mix of pastel yet professional options to show off your new phone. The Poetic Revolution case is, on the other hand, a rugged and heavy duty case that features a kickstand for use either vertically or horizontally. It also includes a screen protector, so you don't have to provide one.

It's really going to come down to whatever use case you have for your Google Pixel 6. Luckily, there's options out there to fit just about any need and price range.

The best Google Pixel 6 cases right now

(Image credit: Spigen)

1. Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel 6 Best Google Pixel 6 case overall Specifications Colors: Matte Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.1 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £11.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Anti-shock drop protection Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Spigen makes a mean lightweight case, as we've seen time and time again with other phones, and the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for the Pixel 6 is no different.

At $16, tt's affordable and reliable, and makes for an excellent case that also offers slim, form-fitted protection. Spigen makes its Liquid Air Armor case with a grippy, diamond-pattern protection to help keep you from dropping your new phone. Fingerprint resistance also keeps the entire package looking new.

Most importantly, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case promises military-grade protection with anti-shock air cushion tech to keep your phone from racking up damage.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Google Pixel 6 Case Best Google Pixel 6 case from recycled materials Specifications Colors: Cotton Candy, Stormy Sky, Light Rain Materials: Thermoplastic elastomer, recycled polycarbonate Weight: 1.2 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Shock absorbent + Uses recycled materials + Developed by Google Reasons to avoid - Not particularly fancy

Google always comes through when it’s time to create cases for its own phones. And for the Pixel 6, Google’s Pixel 6 case looks to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. The Google Pixel 6 case is crafted from 30% post-consumer recyclable materials, which contribute to a gorgeous, dual-layer case with impressive shock-absorbing capabilities.

There's nothing particularly advanced about these cases, but they're elegant, svelte, and come with a modern simplicity that other cases just don't have. Plus, that translucent, frosty look complements the Pixel 6 well, especially since you end up showing off so much of it. You’ve got a choice of three different hues — Cotton Candy, Light Rain and Stormy Sky — all aimed at matching the Pixel 6 colors.

(Image credit: Ringke)

3. Ringke Fusion for Pixel 6 Best clear case for the Google Pixel 6 Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.4 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £7.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Works with wireless chargers + Affordable + Shows off Pixel’s design and colors Reasons to avoid - Plain design

Classic, clear protection is always warranted when you get a shiny new smartphone. The Pixel 6 version of the Ringke Fusion case features crystal, transparent armor against drops, fingerprints, the elements, and more.

It's easy to let your phone's beauty shine through with this affordable case, which also serves as a bumper for better grip. Raised lips keep your front display from being scratched or dinged. You can even attach a strap, sold separately, via dual QuickCatch lanyard holes

The Ringke Fusion is also compatible with wireless chargers, so you don't need to remove your Pixel 6 from the case to wirelessly recharge it.

(Image credit: Incipio)

4. Incipio Duo Pixel 6 Case 12-foot drop protection for your Pixel 6 Specifications Colors: Black, Red Materials: Recycled plastic Weight: 4.16 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at Incipio Reasons to buy + Made with recycled plastic + Red color option is quite eye-catching Reasons to avoid - Uninspired looks

The Incipio Duo is a familiar favorite among phone owners thanks to its minimalistic look that's actually made up of two parts. The phone case offers dual-layer protection while remaining slim and manageable. You're protected from drops from up to 12 feet, and the Incipio Duo for Pixel 6 also offers Impact Strut protection tech, which helps to reduce impact force.

The case is crafted sustainably from recycled materials, and scratch and discoloration resistant, while remaining soft to the touch. Also, should any problems arise, it comes with a lifetime warranty from Incipio.

(Image credit: VRS Design)

5. VRS Design Damda-Glide Wallet Case Best Google Pixel 6 wallet case Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Metal, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 4.8 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sturdy + Four slots for cards and cash + Soft to the touch Reasons to avoid - Only one color option - Somewhat bulky

The VRS Design Damda Glide Pro case offers something beyond an attractive exterior for your Pixel 6. It's a heavy-duty, rugged case with an external card slot for you to store all your important stuff — debit and credit cards, your license, and more.

You get four card slots when similar cases offer just three. The Damda-Glide also promises to keep your valuables safe since its back panel slides open when you need access.

The rest of the case is a matte black, crafted from TPU material with a metal base bar for advanced drop protection. The Damada-Glide may look like a little tank for your Pixel 6, but it's a bit soft to the touch — and if you drop your phone, at least everything else won't go scattering.

(Image credit: Caseology)

6. Caseology Parallax Protective Case Most grippable Google Pixel 6 case Specifications Colors: Red, Gray, Sage Green Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.4 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £14.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Eye-catching design + Multiple color options + Ergonomic grip Reasons to avoid - Somewhat thick

If you want an affordable option for the best Pixel 6 case that remains attractive, go for the Caseology Parallax Protective Case. Caseology’s Parallax cases feature a special 3D Hexa Cube Design that offers a handy, ergonomic grip as well as a special Dia Grip on each side to help you hold the phone better.

Raised bezels around the screen and camera ring offer additional protection. What’s more, the Parallax case comes certified with military grade protection. It also happens to feature some very cool colors comparable to what Google makes its own cases in: Ash Gray, Red and Sage Green.

(Image credit: Zagg)

7. Gear4 By Zagg Havana Clear Case Best Google Pixel 6 bumper case Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Plastic Weight: 1.1 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 10-foot drop protection + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Fairly plain design

Zagg is a familiar name in the mobile phone world, known for excellent screen protectors. Its Gear4 Havana Case is another great option for any Pixel 6 owner looking for slim, lightweight protection.

The Gear4 Havana case offers drop protection up to 10 feet, with special reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O. What's more, it's crafted from recycled plastics that contain post-consumer waste. Most notably, the case’s ridged design adds a reliable, grippy feeling to the case so it doesn't get sweaty or sticky in your hand. Its smoky color is complementary to the range of Google Pixel 6 colors as well.

(Image credit: kwMobile)

8. kwmobile Soft Slim Most stylish Google Pixel 6 case Specifications Colors: Blue Green, Ruby Red Materials: Silicone, Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.3 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Colorful case + Flexible material + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Not as protective as other options

Sometimes, you want a pop of color to punctuate your new smartphone. The kwmobile Soft Slim case for the Pixel 6 might just be your new favorite for that reason.

Kwmobile’s Pixel 6 case comes in two colors, including a gorgeous Ruby Red hue that's just as show-stopping as your phone itself. It's soft to the touch, created from a soft and flexible material you'll appreciate whenever you take it out and use it. But it's also crafted with shock-absorbing TPU rubber that offers cushioning from everyday drops, falls, bumps, and more. At less than $10, this best Pixel 6 case is worth picking up.

(Image credit: Poetic)

9. Poetic Revolution for Google Pixel 6 Best Google Pixel 6 case with kickstand Specifications Colors: Black, Blue Materials: Tempered glass, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 4.6 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS £29.16 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes a kickstand and screen protector + Military-grade drop protection Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than many cases

Do you need a phone case that pulls double-duty? Poetic Revolution's rugged case for the Pixel 6 looks like an armored car, and it probably protects your phone just as well.

Poetic Revolution for Pixel 6 promises military grade drop protection, with raised lips, corners, and the front of the phone to protect your shiny new device from the horrors that might befall it. Most importantly, however, it has a special kickstand that you can use both vertically and horizontally. The $28 case even comes with a screen protector that's built into the unit.

(Image credit: Foluu)

10. Foluu Liquid Silicone Case for Pixel 6 Most colorful Google Pixel 6 case options Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Green Purple Materials: Silicone Weight: 1.1 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS £14.76 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Four bright colors + Works with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Not as protective as other cases

This fun silicone gel case is slim and grippy, but it's also soft enough to feel good and comfortable in your hands. With reinforced corners, a raised lip around the screen, and inner microfiber cushion, the Foluu Liquid Silicone Case is ready to cradle your Google Pixel 6.

On the outside, you'll feel a cooling gel that's ready to keep the phone from falling and shattering. What's more, the case works with a wireless charging pad so you don't have to sacrifice juicing up your phone for style.

How to choose the best Google Pixel 6 case for you

If you're looking to choose the best Google Pixel 6 case for your needs, you'll have to decide whether aesthetics or functionality are more important. Choose a case that can either help reduce the damage your phone might take if you drop it, scratch it, smudge it, or otherwise expose it to adverse conditions. Or choose one that you think looks great on your phone (though even aesthetically pleasing cases offer some measure of drop protection).

Just make sure you keep an open mind when it comes to functionality, effectiveness, and price. Finding the best case that ticks all the boxes for you doesn't mean you need to buy the most expensive Google Pixel 6 case you see on the market. In fact, many of the best and most versatile picks are actually much cheaper than you might be expecting. You'll want to research these and take them into consideration the same way you would with other brands.

Also, make sure you're searching for cases specifically made for the Google Pixel 6 and not the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The two new models have different screen sizes, and the best Pixel 6 cases will only fit the 6.4-inch model, not the 6.7-inch Pro.