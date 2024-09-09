TCL is at it again — this 98-inch Mini-LED TV is $2,000 off at Best Buy

Big-screen TVs usually induce big-time sticker shock, so whenever a sale knocks $2,000 off the price of a 98-inch TV, we take notice.

Right now, you can get the 98-inch TCL QM7 for just $2,999 at Best Buy. It's one of the best TV deals on one of the biggest TVs of the year. Here are the details.

TCL 98" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The 98-inch TCL QM7 is a great pick for anyone looking for a giant, mid-range smart TV, but it's an especially good pick for gamers shopping in this extra-large size range. It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. Being a Mini-LED TV, it features better display technology than entry-level TVs in this size range. We think it's worth going with a mid-range option.

The QM7 is TCL's mid-range offering for 2024 — not quite as robust in performance and features as the TCL QM8, but a significant step up from the entry-level Q6. Like its higher-end series sibling, the QM7 is a Mini-LED TV bolstered by quantum dots, so you'll enjoy many of the same performance benefits as the QM8. If you intend to lean on your next TV's built-in smart platform, the QM7 has you covered; it arrives with Google TV baked right in, which offers a zippy, easy-to-navigate suite of streaming options and downloadable apps.



The QM7 has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a fantastic feature to net in this mid-range class. Gamers will appreciate that the QM7 supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and even FreeSync.

Best of all, though, is that neither of the QM7's pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs serve as the TV's eARC port, so folks with two current-gen consoles and a soundbar can keep their consoles connected to the best possible port. The QM7 is one of the best gaming TVs in the mid-range tier this year, making this one of the best deals of the year for gamers shopping in this enormous size range.



I suppose this goes without saying, but before you jump on this deal and change your life, make sure that your living space is capable of supporting this beast. Just as you wouldn't want to spend your hard-earned dollars on a TV that's too small for your space, you also wouldn't want a screen that's too big. At this size, the QM7's wide-set feet are going to need an extra-wide surface to sit on — if you're not wall-mounting, that is.



But if you've gathered the measurements and you're ready to rock, I would jump all over this deal as soon as possible. There's no guarantee that this deal will stay in place, and a $2,000 discount is Black Friday-level stuff, even for a 98-inch TV.

