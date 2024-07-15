Sony needs to integrate PS5 hardware into its Bravia TV line — here’s why

Sony delivers some of the best TVs without fail, as seen with its A95L QD-OLED and Bravia 8 OLED displays. But what if they could do more and potentially even be more with the inclusion of a fully integrated PlayStation 5 ?

It sounds like yet another feature to tack on to what are otherwise already incredibly expensive TVs — but hear me out. What better way to spice up its 2025 TV lineup than with a model dedicated primarily to the gamers of the world? It could work to drive a whole new flock of TV buyers to Sony if integrated correctly and could be used in a way to get more people into both PlayStation and Sony’s ecosystem.

Although seemingly novel, this concept wouldn’t be a first for the Japanese brand. All the way back in 2010, Sony launched a little known display called the Bravia KDL-22PX300 , a 22-inch 720p masterpiece that, unlike any other TV before or since, leveraged a fully operational PlayStation 2 at its base.

TVs have come quite a long way since, especially when you consider the fact that it cost all but a mere £199 at launch — a far cry from what you might expect to see these days. Today, however, second hand KDL-22PX300 TVs can be found for around $6,000, equivalent to that of the newest 85-inch Bravia 9 , a mini-LED TV that retails for $5,499 — proof alone in the interest and financial potential of integrating a PS5 into a Sony Bravia TV.

The console and TV in harmony

So, why even do this? For one, it would save at least one of the HDMI 2.1 ports, letting you connect an Xbox Series X or even one of the best gaming PCs into the other slots for wider versatility in your gaming. It would also give Sony an edge in the market where others simply can’t compete.

Samsung is one of the few TV manufacturers that puts a major emphasis on its underlying gaming potential. That’s not just in regards to specific features or display technology itself, but also when it comes to its cloud-based offerings, which includes Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more. LG is slowly tiptoeing behind, but neither truly have the capabilities of Sony and the PlayStation brand.

Instead of keeping it all in the cloud, though, Sony has an opportunity to give PlayStation fans an actual reason to buy into its TV lineup. It already markets PS5-exclusive features for its displays, like HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, both of which aren’t that beneficial for most gamers. Why not just give them the full thing?

With the PS5 Pro on the near horizon, too, it would make for an interesting marketing scheme on Sony’s part as its aging modern console takes a back seat to the refreshed design. What better way to keep the PS5 in the minds of gamers than giving them the full package that includes a Sony Bravia TV and PS5 rolled into one? Or, better still, make a PS5 Pro version for an added premium.

Conceptual roadblocks

As mentioned already, the addition of a PS5 would most certainly drive up the cost on a Sony TV. These displays don’t come cheap, but Sony does have newer TVs built for those on a budget. The new Bravia 3 LED TV, which sits at the tail end of Sony’s 2024 TV lineup , has an MSRP of $600 for its 43-inch option, making it potentially the perfect chassis for our Sony Bravia PS5 concept.

But beyond pricing woes, there’s also the concern that plagues many Sony TVs — an ironic situation given Sony’s closeness to the industry: far too high input latency. Having a lower input lag is typically at the very forefront of most gamers’ minds, but several Sony TVs have really poor latency.

Look no further than the Sony A95L OLED TV that sports an input lag of 16.1ms — terrible when saddled up alongside the LG C4 OLED TV , which when leveraged with game boost can hit 9.2ms. That sub-10ms threshold is the sweet spot for most TVs, but Sony displays always lack in this one key spec and could put a major damper on our PS5-in-a-Bravia-TV science project.

Another particular disadvantage, one that is more so situated in Sony's court of approval, is Dolby Vision. Currently, the PS5 lacks support for the HDR format, meaning that even if the PS5 were to be integrated into a Bravia TV it would always and forever be without Dolby Vision — until, of course, Sony decides to pay for the license. If ever Sony did decide to put a PS5 into one of its TVs, it definitely needs to consider its stance on the HDR format (even if HDR gaming isn't all too popular).

If pricing can be kept down on some level and general input latency concerns can be amended, a Sony Bravia PS5 TV sounds like an utter game changer. Although it's realistically all but a mere pipe dream, the concept would set a new bar for Sony’s TV designs and could be the way to bring its TVs far closer into the limelight as not only some of the best TVs for gaming , but the TVs for gaming — period.