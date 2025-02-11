Sky introduces new Glass 4K TV lineup with major upgrades — here’s what’s new

Sky is back at it again with not one, but two new 4K TVs slated for debut in 2025.

The Gen 2 Sky Glass comes in with serious upgrades over its predecessor, corralling a Dolby Atmos sound system within a built-in soundbar in addition to quantum dots and “way more LEDs." Sky didn’t relay any specific brightness metrics, but it’s touting major improvements in luminance as well as better off-axis viewing.

On top of that, Sky is also set to unveil a new Air model to rival budget contenders like TCL and Hisense. This new 4K model isn’t bound for release until late 2025, but it’s said to wrangle a slimmer design on a 4K HDR screen with quantum dots. Like the Gen 2 Glass, the Air will come in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.

To be clear, these TVs are specifically for regions including Britain and Ireland. The Gen 2 is bound for debut on February 12 at a starting price of £699, while the Sky Glass Air is still yet to be determined.

A generational leap

First launched all the way back in 2021, Sky's Glass 4K TV is set to return with a slew of enticing upgrades that could pit it among the best TVs in the UK. Built on an all-in-one system that combines a soundbar and Dolby Atmos speaker with a 60Hz panel, quantum dots, and full array backlighting, the Gen 2 Sky Glass is welcomed into its Mini-LED era.

Sky, however, isn't calling it Mini-LED, citing it as having "way more LEDs" that will "pack a punch." The UK brand is calling out major enhancements in sound quality, saying that you won't need one of the best soundbars thanks to its seven-driver and dual-subwoofer system. You can add some oomph if you need it, as the second-gen Sky Glass will have HDMI eARC compatibility.

Don't expect this new set to be among the best gaming TVs, though. Given it still has just a mere 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 support, the new and improved Sky Glass still isn't a good fit for modern gaming consoles, like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, let alone any of the best gaming PCs.

That being said, it is cheaper than most in its category. The second-gen Sky Glass is launching at a starting £699 for its 43-inch model, which goes up to £1,199 for the 65-inch configuration. Still, you might be better off nabbing last year's 55-inch Hisense U7N Mini-LED TV for £799 or even the 65-inch Hisense U8N for £1,499 to get a bit more extra punch in general features (and a fourth HDMI input).

We did praise the original Sky Glass on launch, knocking points away primarily for its muted colors and bulky design. Still, these TVs are some of the only models that come in varied colorways, as well, with the second-gen Sky Glass now available in Atlantic Blue, Volcanic Grey, and Arctic Silver. If having a TV that matches the colours of the walls matters to you, Sky Glass has you covered.

For the budget-minded

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky is also bringing to market a more budget-minded model that takes inspiration from Apple's iPad Air. Though it's not slated for debut until later into 2025, the Sky Glass Air could be it's most exiting new entry yet. It's built on a far slimmer design and drops the built-in soundbar, but will still use quantum dots and a 4K HDR screen for superior picture performance.

There's little else to go on with Sky's upcoming budget model, but the company did note it's eyeing a sub-£600 window to tackle major competitors like Hisense, Roku, TCL, Fire TV, and the like. It will also be available in the same sizes as seen on the Gen 2 Sky Glass refresh, 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, plus varied colors in Cotton White, Carbon Grey, and Sea Green.

The Gen 2 model and the Sky Glass Air will both run on Sky OS. More information about the Air will be unveiled later into the year.