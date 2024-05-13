I ditched my TV stand for this standing desk and I’m not going back

Where you place your TV is one of the most crucial decisions you'll need to consider in any home entertainment setup. If you mount it, you'll probably save some space, but you'll have to do some DIY work. Put it on top of an entertainment center, however, and it could be too low and be affected by glare.

That's when it hit me: Maybe the best TV stand is actually something that can change heights on demand — i.e. a standing desk.

As among the best standing desks on the block, the FlexiSpot E7 was the most optimal choice in replacing my dinky TV stand. Its 60x30-inch bamboo desktop proved the perfect range for most UST projectors and TV sizes.

Although it definitely changed the vibes of my living space, there’s a lot to be said about making the switch and, to be honest, I might not ever go back to the typical TV stand. There’s just so much to love in a standing desk, giving you a seat to the best views in the house no matter the setup.

Is a standing desk the perfect home entertainment center?

(Image credit: Future)

So let's talk about what makes a standing desk the perfect entertainment center. For starters, many standing desks (the E7 included) offer a wide base that can support pretty much any TV size. Whether you’re using a 55-inch model or even one of the best 85-inch TVs , the E7 can strike the perfect balance of form and function. It even allows you a bit more space underneath, allowing me to pack gaming consoles, DVDs, and other assorted things under the desk.

Using a standing desk is also a great way to get the perfect height and angle for your TV. Most of the time you'll want it to be around eye-level, but maybe you might even prefer to watch TV at a more elevated angle while doing other tasks, like folding clothes or washing dishes. A standing desk makes getting that perfect angle all the simpler.

Being able to change the height also ensures that you can better alleviate TV glare in your particular environment. Not every home entertainment setup is the same and with that comes varied factors to consider, like ambient lighting and TV placement. While it’s not exactly a one-size-fits-all approach, the E7 standing desk definitely made it easier for me to reduce glare to a degree.

Unfortunately, though, for all of its positive aspects, it's not perfect.

The good, the bad and the ugly of standing desks

Although there’s a lot to love about using the standing desk as a TV stand, I found that it was far too big for my particular setup. Given I’m using a 60x30-inch surface in a tight-knit apartment living room, there’s not a whole lot of room left for me to move freely. This won’t be a problem for those with larger spaces, of course, but is definitely a factor to consider if you live in an apartment.

There’s also price disparity to consider: Where most regular TV stands cost around $100 to $250, the E7 standing desk starts at $449. Luckily, there’s a sale ongoing at Amazon that drops that price down to just $350 for the frame and bamboo surface. But, it’s clear that’s still quite an expensive investment for a mere TV stand.

And while I personally liked the look of the E7 in my living room, not everyone may agree — my once cosey living room aesthetic now feels a bit like an office. General vibe of your entertainment setup is incredibly important, but function might outweigh looks for others.

Should you switch?

Is it worth switching your TV stand with a standing desk? For me, definitely, but it will ultimately depends on your viewing habits. If you like a bit more controls and variety to your viewing, like raising the TV up to watch at a better angle while doing other tasks, a TV stand would be a great fit for you.

On the other hand, a standing desk for your TV might be overkill — especially for the price, as you can easily find far cheaper home entertainment stands on the market. That's not to knock FlexiSpot in anyway, as its standing desk and even Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair are superb products that work well for their intended use, but the aesthetic isn't for everyone.

For me, though, I found that the TV stand offered a wide range of positives that left me keeping the E7 as my main display stand. It works as intended and keeps the TV at eye level, ensuring I get the best image with minimal glare. If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, then I think it's worth giving standing desks a shot.