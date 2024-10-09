Get a free soundbar and $700 off Samsung's The Frame TV with this last-minute Prime Day deal

Prime Day is winding down, but if you hurry, you can still swoop in and steal some savings. Better yet, why not steal a soundbar? Right now, Samsung will toss in a free soundbar when you buy a 75-inch version of The Frame for $2,299. That's a full $700 off this extra-large, 4K lifestyle TV, plus a free wireless Samsung soundbar.

The Frame gets its name from its design influence: a framed portrait hanging in an art gallery. You don't have to wall-mount The Frame, but if you do, it'll become part of your living space in a way most TVs can't. It sits flush against a wall with no gap, can be adorned with customizable bezels, and comes with a unique matte finish to reduce glare. In other words, it can be a dead ringer for a prized painting.

Samsung 75" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $3,349 now $2,299 with a free S-Series soundbar @ Samsung

The Frame has earned a dedicated following among people who want their TV to be more than just a boring, black box when it's not in use. The Frame's clever design, combined with the TV's customizable, frame-like bezels, gives the TV a portrait-like appearance when wall-mounted. It comes with a quantum dot-enhanced display and a special matte finish to fight glare. Most intriguing is the TV's Art Mode, which showcases customizable artwork when the The Frame isn't displaying regular content.



When you're not spending time watching shows or movies, The Frame can be set to Art Mode, which displays either pre-loaded works of art or personal pieces of your own.

When you do happen to use The Frame as, well, a television, you won't be shortchanging yourself. While not as performance-centric as some of the best TVs you can buy, it's outfitted with quantum dots for added brightness and color volume. It's also powered by the same processor found in many of Samsung's mainline QLED TVs.

The Frame can become part of your living space in a way most TVs can't.

Speaking of similarities to Samsung's non-lifestyle lineup, The Frame comes with the brand's Tizen-based operating system built right into the TV's software. Gamers are also covered, as The Frame supports ALLM, FreeSync Premium, and the brand's cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub.

And, as far as that free soundbar goes, it's not a bad pickup, either. It's a wireless Samsung S-Series soundbar (HW-S61D) that features 5-channel, Dolby Atmos sound. Certainly not one of the best soundbars you can buy, but it's usually a $349 value, and you're getting it for free.

