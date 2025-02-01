Game on! These are the 7 best deals on 4K TVs for the Super Bowl

As it happens, the days leading up to the Super Bowl are among the best opportunities of the year to score an unbeatable deal on a big-screen TV. For one thing, major TV brands tend to showcase Super Bowl-related sales to entice shoppers. But the main reason that the Super Bowl season is a sneakily good time to upgrade your living room is because most TV brands are gearing up to launch their 2025 lineups. The result? Sensational savings on some of the best TVs you can buy.

This year, there's a varied mix of affordable QLEDs, punchy Mini-LED TVs and razor-sharp OLEDs on sale, and they're all 77 inches and above. My favorite of the bunch is the 85-inch TCL QM7, on sale for $1,398 at Amazon. This mid-range Mini-LED TV boasts a bright, bold picture — perfect for sports, movies and entertaining a crowd.

But there's something for every big-screen bargain hunter on this list, whether you're hosting a watch party or not.

About the author

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and because this is my tenth year covering Super Bowl TV deals, I'm qualified to find the best deals on huge TVs. I also spend most of the year testing and reviewing QLEDs, OLEDs and Mini-LED TVs, so I know a few things about what separates a good gameday TV from a not-so-great one.

Best big-screen TV deals

TCL 85" Q6 QLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Of all the game-changing, big-screen TVs on this list, the most affordable is the TCL Q6. This entry-level QLED isn't the brightest or most capable TV you can add to your roster ahead of the Super Bowl, but if you're looking to prioritize value over performance, it's a great place to start. Despite its modest set of features, you're still getting quantum-dot color, built-in Google TV and a couple of helpful gaming enhancements. This puts it well above ultra-cheap, bottom-of-the-barrel sets. I highly recommend it if you're hoping to get under the $1,000 mark.

Hisense 85" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $1,299 at Amazon Want something one step up from an entry-level QLED? The mid-range Hisense U7N nets you a bright, colorful display bolstered by quantum dots and Mini-LED backlighting. In our Hisense U7N review, we made a point of highlighting this TV's brighter-than-average picture, which is poised to hold up better in sunny rooms than the aforementioned TCL Q6. And, if you're looking to spend the offseason playing video games, the U7N has you covered, too: It comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 inputs and more.

TCL 85" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,398 at Amazon As much as I appreciate the appeal of Hisense's U7N, the TCL QM7 is my favorite mid-range Mini-LED TV right now. As noted in our TCL QM7 review, this display is even brighter than the U7N, particularly when playing basic SDR content. It also offers slightly better color volume than its main competitor. If I were shopping for an affordably priced, 85-inch TV for daytime sports viewing, the QM7 would likely be my first choice.

Hisense 85" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $2,799 now $1,699 at Amazon Our favorite TV of 2024 is still seeing serious discounts nearly a year after its initial release, and right now, the 85-inch version is well under $2,000. It's the brightest option on this list, so you needn't worry about the picture wilting during daytime viewing. Like the U7N, the step-up U8N is ready to pull double duty as a powerful gaming machine when the offseason rolls around. If you want to learn more about this award-winning Mini-LED TV, check out our full Hisense U8N review.

Hisense 100" U76N QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,849 at Best Buy The biggest TV on this list is the 100-inch Hisense U76N. It lacks Mini-LEDs, but you're still getting quantum-dot color and full-array local dimming with a tons of contrast control. At 100 inches, you're almost guaranteed to have the biggest TV on the block this Super Bowl Sunday. Originally priced at around $3,000, the U76N has crashed below $2,000, making it a fantastic value proposition for those who want to get as close as possible to the action.

Samsung 77" S85D OLED TV: was $3,397 now $1,997 at Amazon We've arrived at our first OLED TV: the Samsung S85D. It's the brand's most affordable OLED TV, and it's also the most affordable 77-inch OLED TV I could find at the time of writing. In our full Samsung S85D review, we were particularly impressed with this TV's super-accurate performance right out of the box. You're not getting nearly as much brightness with the S85D as you would with a higher-end Mini-LED TV, but its perfect black levels go a long way toward making up for this fact. As long as you don't position it across from a window, it should treat you well for this Super Bowl and beyond.