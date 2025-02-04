Amazon deal takes 20% off this Lego rose bouquet — and it'll ship for free before Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, but there's still time to snap up some great deals on gifts. If gifting flowers seems a bit cliche or you simply would rather avoid dealing with the clean-up when they inevitably wilt, this cute Lego set is definitely one to check out.

Right now you can snag the Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers for $47 at Amazon. That's 20% off its usual price, making this an absolute steal particularly given how rare Lego deals can be. And yes, it'll ship for free in time for Valentine's Day, since Amazon is sweetening the deal with free Prime delivery. Plus it's practically a date idea and gift all in one as you can get some extra togetherness in while you’re building. Amazon has this listed as a limited-time deal, so you'll want to scoop up this set before the discount disappears.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great Valentine's Day gift for a loved one.

Though I'm not the biggest Lego fan myself, I've been eyeing many of their floral arrangements and centerpieces for a while now because of how eye-catching they are. This 822-piece set is no different, featuring a dozen red roses in various stages — four in full bloom, four that are blossoming, and four in bud — along with four sprigs of baby’s breath with small white flowers.

Made with environmentally friendly plant-based plastic, this centerpiece's detailed rose petals and leaves have a realistic, vibrant look that's perfect for flower and Lego lovers alike. It's a creative way to bring color and beauty into your space without the maintenance of a traditional flower bouquet. This adult builder’s set is a cinch to put together for a fun and stress-free little date idea. It can even be combined with other sets from Lego's Botanical Collection for an even grander flower display.

For even more ways to spoil your sweetheart, check out our round-up of the best Valentine's Day deals to fit any budget. The big day is fast approaching, so don't wait; no one wants to end up in the dog house over something as lame and foreseeable as shipping delays.