Black Friday is back! Amazon just slashed $200 off the iPad Pro M4 — lowest price ever

Nothing makes a better holiday gift than the ultimate Apple tablet. If you want the new iPad Pro under the tree this year, act fast! Amazon has just slashed $200 off the latest iPad Pro, bringing it back down to its lowest price ever.

Right now the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (Wi-Fi/256GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, so act fast! We rank it as the best tablet for pro users, and it’s great for creatives who want to work on the go.

We loved this tablet in our iPad Pro M4 review. In short, this is one of the most powerful tablets out there and the best around if you want to edit photos, render videos or play games on the go. Apple’s M4 chip delivered an excellent score of 14,523 in our Geekbench multi-core tests. Despite its strong performance, this tablet is still super portable — it measures just 0.2 inches thick and weighs 1.28 pounds.

The iPad Pro M4 also has a gorgeous tandem OLED display, which only makes it more attractive for creatives. This Ultra Retina XDR screen hit an incredible peak brightness of 1510 nits in our tests and recreated colors with extreme accuracy.

Even better, you’ll be able to use this iPad Pro M4 for a long time on a charge. It lasted over 13 hours in our battery life tests, which involves continuous web-surfing over Wi-Fi.

There is one downside to this tablet — it’s pricey at $1,299, and if you want to add accessories like the Magic Keyboard ($339) and the Apple Pencil Pro ($99) that’ll raise the price even more. However, that’s less of an issue after this discount. Make sure to snag this deal while it lasts. Plus, check out the deals I’d buy in Walmart’s holiday sale.