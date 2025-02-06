Timberland boots are up to 40% off right now — here’s 15 winter deals I'd add to my cart

Winter boots never go out of style — which is why investing in a high-quality pair is a must, especially if you live in a particularly cold, wet or snowy climate. Our recommendation? Shop the Timberland boot sale that's happening right now.

Timberland is a footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots — but they also happen to make high-quality, weatherproof winter boots, too. And right now, both Amazon and Timberland are knocking up to 40% off select styles for men and women.

With sturdy, warm and comfortable boot options starting at just $49, I recommend shopping the deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles.

Best Timberland Deals

Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $84 at timberland.com Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots features an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.

Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $160 now $94 at timberland.com Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."

Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $145 now $99 at timberland.com Boasting 4.5/5 stars with tons of positive reviews, these waterproof boots feature superior traction and a comfortable fabric lining. One happy customer wrote, "When I tried on these Redwood shoes, it was a game-changer for me. The shoes fit perfectly — neither too tight nor too loose, with no discomfort."

Timberland Authentics Waterproof Roll-Top Boot (Women's): was $170 now $99 at timberland.com These Timberland boots are on sale for an awesome $70 discount. Their light brown nubuck coloring is super easy on the eyes, and they have a fuzzy faux-fur lining. Better yet, the tops can be worn rolled up or down to switch up these boots' look.