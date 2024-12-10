This air purifier cleared up my seasonal allergies in days — and it’s now $60 off on Amazon
Coway's Airmega helps me breathe easy during allergy season
My husband and I recently moved into my parents' basement while we save up to purchase a new home (thank you interest rates!). I swear it sounds a lot worse than it actually is. My parents are great and the basement is way nicer than the underground dungeon you're probably picturing. Still, it is a basement — which means musty air and dust are a given.
Pair that with my seasonal allergies and the fact that we have a dog who sheds (even though his breed isn't supposed to) and we found the perfect excuse to try out a new air purifier. More specifically, Coway's Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty, which just so happens to hold a top spot on our list of best air purifiers.
At first glance, I loved how simple and compact the machine was. But what truly impressed me, was its performance. I was able to choose from three different filter options: Intense Smoke, Allergen and Pet. I went with the Allergen, which helps clear up pollen, dust mites and pet allergens.
Backed by 25,000-plus positive reviews that praise its effective, relatively quiet work — characteristics I can confirm — the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH for $167 at Amazon is totally worth your while.
According to our guide to the best air purifiers, the Airmega AP-1512HH is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).
Within days of setting up my Coway air purifier, I felt like I could breathe clearly. I will admit that my full-blown allergies hadn't set in just yet this year, but I also haven't noticed my usual symptoms of stuffiness, headache and dry throat since plugging it in. I can also notice a difference in the basement's air quality and feel like I'm sleeping and breathing much better throughout the night.
Coway Mighty's pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The machine has brightly colored LED lights to let you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. It also features a timer and filter lifetime indicator. Plus, it can clear the air up to 1,748 square feet. I breathe easier knowing it’s taking care of debris and pollutants as small as 0.01 microns.
Before, I'd be greeted with dry air and a stale smell upon returning home. Now, the air smells fresh and I feel confident that my allergies will be kept at bay. Needless to say, I’m quite content with my basement apartment for a the time being. If you're in need of some cleaner air, I recommend snagging the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty for just $167 today.
