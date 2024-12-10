TextNow offers free unlimited talk, text, and Essential data — here's how to get it

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're looking for ways to save money, TextNow might be your answer.

The hybrid, cloud-based carrier offers a Free Essential Data plan, which includes free unlimited talk, text, and select data access for must-have apps, such as Waze, Lyft, Uber, Gmail, and Google Maps, to name a few. It's one of the best cheap cell phone plans we've seen.

TextNow offers unlimited nationwide talk and text service for $0/month. The company recently launched its free Essential Data plan, which adds free data access for must-have apps, such as Waze, Lyft, Uber, Gmail, and Google Maps, to name a few. The plan is aimed at users who prioritize calling/texting with modest high-speed data needs. The plan is ad-supported.

TextNow blends together Wi-Fi and cellular networks to let you communicate with your friends via voice or text. It doesn't operate its own cellular network, but instead uses the nation's largest 5G network. The service is free and supported by ads.

It's worth noting that TextNow's Free Essential data consists of 1GB of free data per month for use with select mobile apps. (You can see the full list here). Additional data is available for purchase via TextNow's flexible data plans, which start at $0.99 for an hour pass, $4.99 for a day pass, or $39.99 for a month pass. Speed isn't guaranteed and high-usage users may be de-prioritized during times of congestion.