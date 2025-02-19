Sweaty Betty, Nike and Alo slash the prices on gym leggings — 13 deals I’d shop now from $14

Leggings are a staple in just about everyone's workout wardrobe. (Or, if you're like me, you'll find about eight different pairs). From training in the gym and heading out on long runs (especially in the winter months) to stretching on a yoga mat and lounging around the house, there are leggings for just about every occasion.

When there happens to be a sale on leggings, I can't help but take a look at the tempting offers. However, sifting through the options can be a chore. Luckily, I've rounded up some options to streamline the process — many of which are ranked among the best gym leggings we've tested.

From Alo and Gymshark to Beyond Yoga and Nike, I've listed all my favorite legging deals for both men and women below. You'll want to act quickly though, as these deals won't stick around forever.

Best Women's Leggings Deals

Free People You're A Peach Printed Leggings: was $108 now $29 at Free People I love a bold legging. The bolder print the better and Free People's Movement collection is a great place to find them, though they usually come with a hefty price tag. Not these though, with almost $80 off, they're an absolute steal. So, have some fun with your style while getting the hard work in, all for a discount price.

Sweaty Betty UltraSculpt 7/8 Workout Leggings: was $100 now $30 at Sweaty Betty US Most of the leggings I own come from Sweaty Betty and their Power range is one of my favorites — specifically worn in the gym for heavier workouts. They're compressive, high-waisted, and sweat-wicking making them the ultimate piece of kit for your gym wardrobe. Plus, there's two side pockets. That's right, two. All in this wonderfully eye-catching color for $70 off, now just $30.

Nike Zenvy Gentle Support Full-Length Leggings: was $100 now $55 at nike Another soft pair of leggings at almost half price, the Nike Zenvy's are made out of the brand's InfinaSoft frabic which is lightweight, but will still endure some serious squats. The extra-wide waistband adds comfort, while the Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin so you can exercise without distraction. All for just $55.

Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings: was $97 now $72 at Beyond Yoga Premium yoga brand, Beyond Yoga, is in the business of making sure you're stretching in the most comfortable way. And these Caught In The Midi leggings are the brand's signature bestsellers. Described as "buttery soft", they're seamless, soft, and just the right amount of supportive for light workouts.

Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Leggings: was $109 now $76 at Athleta This limited time offer from Athleta means you can pick up the Salutation Slash 7/8 leggings for just $76. And there's a couple of colorways even cheaper, or a little more expensive, depending on your taste. It's worth checking out the sale across these yoga-perfect, soft support leggings to add to your collection.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Vitality Colorblock Leggings: was $110 now $82 at Beyond Yoga These bold leggings are part of Beyond Yoga's Vivid Colorblock Collection that have been designed to suit all body types. While it's not the greatest saving I'd recommend right now, it's still a solid one for Beyond Yoga if you're looking for support in the studio. They're currently only available in sizes large and extra large.

Alo Winter Warm High-Waist Leggings: was $138 now $110 at Alo Yoga Owning a piece of Alo activewear is super trendy right now, thanks to their true to size fit and high compression. This is an especially good purchase for the winter months as a soft brushed interior will keep you extra warm. These aren't just for the yoga mat though, they'll suit you beyond and off the mat, too.

Best Men's Leggings Deals

DRSKIN 3-Pack Compression Leggings: was $38 now $25 at Amazon Not one, not two, but three pairs of compression leggings are available at Amazon right now from DRSKIN for $25. They're a blend of polyester and spandex for the ultimate stretchy fit and they'll suit all seasons no matter what workout you're trying to get in. The two-way air circulation will make sure you stay cool in summer and keep the warmth in during winter.

Adidas Techfit Compression Tights: was $35 now $28 at Adidas US Adidas use their AEROREADY mesh ventilation to make sure you've got a breathable fit while still being covered down to the ankles. The low-to-medium compression fit will hug your muscles, focusing on energy, while the stretch waist will make sure you feel supported and comfortable. Right now, they're down to just $28.

Nike Pro Warm Tights: was $55 now $38 at nike Nike's Pro Warm collection is all about making sure the cold weather doesn't restrict you. So, these full-length tights are perfect for getting you out there, even if you're fed up of the chill. Plus, breathable panels around the knees and lower back will keep you cool exactly where you need it, so you don't have to worry about overheating.