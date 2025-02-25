Score! Best Buy just slashed $320 off this Samsung laptop with Copilot+ AI

We're truly into the age of AI now, and while many manufacturers throw those two letters around, Samsung and Microsoft have joined forces to offer the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. It's a powerful laptop in its own right, but with the added functionality of Microsoft's Copilot+ AI features, it could be a true productivity powerhouse.

Better yet, there's now a $320 discount up for grabs, meaning you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for just $1029 at Best Buy. Not bad for a laptop that's powerful now and is only likely to grow in stature as the years go by.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349 now $1,029 at Best Buy You can save a whopping $320 on this powerful laptop, which has a bright AMOLED touchscreen as well as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Then there's Microsoft's Copilot+ AI, powered by a dedicated Neural Processor Unit inside.

If you're dubious about the appeal of AI, you're not alone. Microsoft faced no end of criticism with its initial plan for Copilot+, but the good news is that what it's delivered is much more useful as a result.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge uses it to instantly surface any documents, files, or web pages instantly with 'Recall', while also offering subtle but useful features like adjusting your eyes so they always look like you're looking at the camera in video calls.

The onboard Qualcomm Snapdragon X is a powerhouse, and when paired with 16GB of RAM you'll get blazing performance for work. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU is hardly a world-beater, but you can play some games, and movies will look fantastic on the OLED display when the working day is done.

Generative AI is also included for image creation if that's what you're looking for, and there's plenty of battery to power the laptop for a whole workday and then some.