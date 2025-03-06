Recover from the gym faster with these post-workout essentials — 9 deals I'd shop from $14

Our mortal coils may have a shelf life, but the best workout recovery deals are here to keep your fragile figure from falling apart over the next few decades. After all, the older one gets, the more important self-care can be on the backend of things. (Pun intended.)

The best running shoes should provide plenty of cushion to keep your feet feeling lighter than air on the trail, but when it's time to wind down for the day, you might want to consider some post-workout recovery shoes from the likes of Hoka, Kane and Crocs. (Your feet will thank you later, trust me.)

From feel-good foam underfoot to percussion therapy on the go, I've gathered the best deals on essentials to help trim down your exercise recovery time. Check out my top picks below so you can spend less time cramping on the couch and more time doing your favorite things.

Best workout recovery deals

McDavid Thermal Shoulder Wrap: was $59 now $14 at mcdavidusa.com Save a whopping 74% on the McDavid Thermal Shoulder Wrap, which is great for anyone recovering from a shoulder injury. This unisex shoulder wrap can be used on either arm, and it comes with two reusable hot-cold gel packs for additional pain relief. The latex-free neoprene construction is easy to manipulate, easy to wash, and easy to store when not in use. When it comes to hands-free relief from shoulder pain, this is a pretty solid deal.

Crocs Unisex Mellow Recovery Slides: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Save up to 23% on the Crocs Unisex Mellow Recovery Slides, which are available in more than a dozen snazzy colors like Cyber Yellow, Marbled Plaster, and Limade Tide. (The sale price varies depending on which color you choose.) These unisex slides are perfect for unwinding after a long day on your feet, with LiteRide foam for your feet to sink into as you meander around the house. Boasting a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of 3,600+ reviews, these breathable slip-ons will have you feeling lighter than air.

Kane Footwear Revive: was $80 now $60 at seligashoes.com Save $20 on the Kane Footwear Revive recovery shoes, which are also crafted from renewable sugarcane to help reduce carbon emissions (by absorbing C02 during growth). The recovery-focused design is predicated on six primary features: “improved airflow, targeted blood flow stimulation, anatomical support, energy-efficient rebound, plush cushioning, and durable traction.” These kicks even come with swappable hang loops (or a carabiner), making them easy to hang from a backpack or storage hooks.

Hoka Restore TC: was $110 now $87 at HOKA US Save $23 on the Hoka Restore TC slip-ons. Looking to put a little pep in your step after a hard workout? The perfectly plush Hoka Restore TC shoes combine a super-stretchy sock-like upper with sugarcane-based EVA insoles and outsoles for barefoot-friendly comfort you can wear all day. There’s a protective EVA toe cap to keep you from stubbing your tootsies, and targeted stretch zones that move when you move. This deal is available in limited sizes, so act fast before they’re gone.

Incrediwear Knee Sleeve and Leg Sleeve Bundle: was $154 now $131 at incrediwear.com If you’re recovering from a knee surgery (or simply could use the extra joint support), the Incrediwear Knee Sleeve and Leg Sleeve Bundle is designed for accelerated recovery and pain relief for acute and chronic joint injuries, including ACL and knee replacements. These sleeves can be worn both during and after activity to reduce inflammation and swelling, featuring form-fitting fabric to provide flexible support without restricting mobility. I used these sleeves to recover from my last meniscus tear, and can personally attest that they’re a great recovery accessory to have on hand…err, leg.

TheraBody TheraGun: was $149 now $134 at Amazon Save 10% on the TheraBody TheraGun at Amazon. This popular percussive massage therapy gun is great for loosening up stiff muscle groups and improving overall circulation for day-to-day activities. Whether you need it for your back, legs, or neck, the three scientifically-designed attachments can accommodate larger muscles in addition to more sensitive trigger points. The ergonomic design is easy to use, easy to grip, and easy to adjust, with three different speeds to choose from. Athletes of all ages and disciplines will appreciate this workout recovery gadget.

Roll Recovery Roll Box: was $245 now $225 at rollrecovery.com Save $20 on the Roll Recovery Roll Box, which includes the R8 Deep Tissue Massage Roller, R3 Orthopedic foot roller, StretchMat, and Canvas Tote. The R8 Deep Tissue Massage Roller is the main attraction here, allowing you to target your IT-bands, quads, hamstrings, calves, shins, gluteus, arms and other hard-working muscle groups with this nifty device. When you’re done massaging your limbs, the R3 Orthopedic Foot Roller is there to stretch the plantar fascia and intrinsic foot muscles to reduce soreness from the ground up.

Ekrin Athletics Kestral Massage Gun: was $349 now $254 at Amazon Elite athletes will appreciate the Ekrin Athletics Kestral Massage Gun, on sale for $254 at Amazon. Featuring six different speeds (1,800 to 3,500 RPM) for the ultimate in a tailored massage experience – along with six interchangeable attachments to choose from — this massage gun lets you target specific muscle groups in addition to tender or boney spots. The textured grip is easy to hold, and its 13mm stroke length provides effective muscle penetration and relief. Bonus: it comes with a generous lifetime warranty.