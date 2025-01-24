Huge Patagonia sale knocks up to 50% off winter apparel — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now

Layer up with these epic Patagonia deals

A selection of jackets on sale at REI on a colorful background.
Freezing temperatures, snow storms and icy conditions seem to be the norm lately. And if you haven't stocked up on cold-weather apparel yet, now is your chance to do so. Patagonia is a brand that makes some of the warmest and coziest outerwear styles around — many of which just so happen to be up to 40% off at both Patagonia and REI.

If you're in the market for a new fleece or jacket that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. For instance, you can snag the warm and fuzzy Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket that's now down to $103. Plus, you can't go wrong with the popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, which is now 40% off. Keep scrolling to check out these and many more cozy Patagonia deals from just $16.

Patagonia UPF Sun Mask
Patagonia UPF Sun Mask: was $35 now $16 at Patagonia

This simple (and stylish) accessory will quickly become a piece of apparel to bring along on all adventures. For cooler days, worn over the face, it provides ample protection from the wind and chill. On hot days, it can protect your neck from the sun’s harmful rays. Moisture-wicking, breathable and weighing almost nothing, this could be the best $16 you spend all year.

Patagonia Duckbill Shorty Trucker Hat
Patagonia Duckbill Shorty Trucker Hat: was $39 now $18 at Patagonia

This breathable Duckbill hat has a shorter brim and crown compared to your traditional trucker hat. It comes in two different colors and is one size fits all.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's)
Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia

It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene® Thermal Crew (Women's)
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene® Thermal Crew (Women's): was $119 now $58 at Patagonia

This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you warm in cold conditions and is styled to layer over your favorite tech tee or under a jacket. We're also loving its Pine Needle Green hue.

Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82 at REI.com

Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.

Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s)
Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s): was $129 now $89 at Patagonia

Sporty, plush and retro-cool, the Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover is a total steal at just $89. Choose from six different colors that are all on sale now.

Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's): was $139 now $96 at REI.com

This simple, versatile and adaptable pullover will you keep you super warm on the summit. It features a technical fit that can be worn over base layers or as a standalone top.

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's)
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $139 now $96 at REI.com

Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, however only a few of them will get you the full discount.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103 at REI.com

A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Women's)
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Women's): was $189 now $131 at Patagonia

Save 30% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down. Note: The men’s version of this vest is also on sale for $131 in a variety of colors.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 at Patagonia

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version in Lagom Blue for $163).

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's)
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $239 now $142 at REI.com

This 40% off deal is on the men's version of the Patagonia Nano Puff but you can also save on the women's model, too. In addition to providing exceptional warmth, despite weighing just 11.9 ounces, the Nano Puff can be compressed and stored inside the inner zippered chest pocket. In this form, it takes up little space, while also conveniently functioning as a lovely little travel pillow.

Patagonia Box Quilted Insulated Hoodie (Men's)
Patagonia Box Quilted Insulated Hoodie (Men's): was $249 now $149 at REI.com

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile hoodie is a timeless layer. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $152 at REI.com

This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

Patagonia Down Sweater (Men's)
Patagonia Down Sweater (Men's): was $279 now $194 at REI.com

The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $300 is an absolute steal at 30% off.

