Huge Patagonia sale knocks up to 50% off winter apparel — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now

Freezing temperatures, snow storms and icy conditions seem to be the norm lately. And if you haven't stocked up on cold-weather apparel yet, now is your chance to do so. Patagonia is a brand that makes some of the warmest and coziest outerwear styles around — many of which just so happen to be up to 40% off at both Patagonia and REI.

If you're in the market for a new fleece or jacket that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. For instance, you can snag the warm and fuzzy Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket that's now down to $103. Plus, you can't go wrong with the popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, which is now 40% off. Keep scrolling to check out these and many more cozy Patagonia deals from just $16.

Patagonia UPF Sun Mask: was $35 now $16 at Patagonia This simple (and stylish) accessory will quickly become a piece of apparel to bring along on all adventures. For cooler days, worn over the face, it provides ample protection from the wind and chill. On hot days, it can protect your neck from the sun’s harmful rays. Moisture-wicking, breathable and weighing almost nothing, this could be the best $16 you spend all year.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's): was $139 now $96 at REI.com This simple, versatile and adaptable pullover will you keep you super warm on the summit. It features a technical fit that can be worn over base layers or as a standalone top.

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $139 now $96 at REI.com Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, however only a few of them will get you the full discount.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103 at REI.com A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $239 now $142 at REI.com This 40% off deal is on the men's version of the Patagonia Nano Puff but you can also save on the women's model, too. In addition to providing exceptional warmth, despite weighing just 11.9 ounces, the Nano Puff can be compressed and stored inside the inner zippered chest pocket. In this form, it takes up little space, while also conveniently functioning as a lovely little travel pillow.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $152 at REI.com This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.