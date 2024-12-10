Our favorite smokeless fire pit is now $125 off — and it makes for a great holiday gift

If you're a camper, you know that one of the best parts of camping is making s'mores by the fire. But chances are, you're no stranger to the fact that even the slightest of breezes can put a damper on your fireside fun. When thick smoke starts blowing toward you, you'll be playing musical chairs in no time, as you attempt to escape the fog and soot that will eventually have you shedding tears.

Fortunately, there is one way to avoid this unfortunate scene: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, the best smokeless fire pit we've ever tested. Weighing in at 22 pounds, the portable smokeless fire pit is the perfect way to keep warm while outdoors, whether you're camping or hosting a backyard gathering. The best part? It's now on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is 36% off.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $219 at Amazon The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard or patio into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore a perfect addition to your days and evenings spent outdoors. Its stainless steel design allows great airflow for a steady smokeless burn. It's also easy to assemble and comes with a handy, removable ash tray to make cleaning a breeze. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty.

I happen to think this is the perfect holiday gift for an outdoor enthusiast. In fact, I recently purchased the Solo Stove Bonfire for a family member who goes camping often and although I haven't given it to them yet, I'm willing to bet they'll love it. It's also a great alternative to a traditional fire pit — not only is it sleek and stylish, it's also smokeless, which is a huge plus in my book.

Out of all the contenders on our list of best fire pits, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 was the only smokeless fire pit that had both a removable ash pan (the metal grate the logs sit on) and a removable ash tray located below the pan. This made it the easiest fire pit to clean out of all of those we tested, offering another great and hassle-free reason to gift it to a friend or loved one for the holidays.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is also incredibly simple to assemble, taking less than a minute. All you have to do is rest it on its base and flip over the fire ring on top. That’s it! According to our reviewer, "It produced very little smoke and sparks, and after half an hour, the fire burnt down to a point that was perfect for roasting marshmallows."

So whether you're planning your next camping trip or you're looking for a unique gift to give your favorite outdoor enthusiast, Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a perfect pick. Plus, you can't beat it's current price of $219. Get it today before this epic discount disappears.