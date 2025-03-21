My favorite On running shoes are 40% off right now — 11 deals I recommend
Treat yourself to new On running shoes
Want to shake off those winter blues? Now that spring is here, a new pair of running shoes just may do the trick. Fortunately, On is having a massive sale on some of its best running shoes right now, with select styles up to 40% off.
I’ve been looking for an everyday sneaker that’s supportive enough for running errands and taking long after-dinner walks, yet still a stylish pick that’ll look good with almost anything. Enter: On’s Cloudrift women’s shoes at just $100, 30% off its regular price. The men’s Cloudrift shoes are slashed to $105, too.
There are a ton of discounted shoes to choose from, whether you’re looking for an everyday option like me or something for running, hiking, or cycling. Shop On’s entire sale from $9, or keep scrolling to see all 11 of my favorite deals. Note: These deals are for On members only, but it’s free to sign up via this link.
Quick links
- shop On running shoe and apparel deals from $9
- Cloud Play (Kids): was $100 now $70
- Cloudeasy (Women’s): was $125 now $75
- Cloudvista (Men’s): was $140 now $85
- Cloudgo (Men’s): was $150 now $90
- Cloudrunner (Men’s): was $150 now $90
- Cloudflyer 4 (Women’s): was $165 now $100
- Cloud 5 Push (Men’s): was $140 now $100
- Cloudrift (Women’s): was $140 now $100
- Cloud X 3 (Women’s): was $150 now $105
- Cloudstratus 3 (Women’s): was $180 now $125
- Cloudultra 2 (Men’s): was $180 now $125
Best On running shoe deals
If your kid adores running around, some supportive shoes will help them get that energy out safely and more comfortably. These are some of On’s best-selling shoes, just reimagined for smaller feet. They’re equipped with an easy-to-use fastening system, extra rubber pads for more traction and durability, and comfy cushioning from the heel through the midfoot.
This sneaker is designed for all-day, everyday use. It features a full-knit upper for both breathability and flexibility, three of On’s rubber pods in the sole, called Clouds, for support and comfort, and a Half Speedboard plate for responsiveness. The Cloudeasy shoe for men is on sale, too.
For trail runners on a budget, On’s Cloudvista shoe is definitely one to look at. It’s designed for all terrains with a closed outsole fitted with Missiongrip traction, a Speedboard plate for stability, and of course, Helion superfoam for comfort. It also has an ultra-lightweight upper and a lightweight sole that’ll help keep you nimble.
If you love a responsive shoe that gives back as much energy as you put in, you’ll love the Cloudgo. With CloudTec cushioning, a TPU Speedboard, Helion superfoam, and lightweight materials throughout, the Cloudgo offers fantastic energy return, stability, and overall comfort during runs. The women’s Cloudgo shoe is on sale as well.
With CloudTec cushioning residing in ultralight Zero-Gravity foam, you’ll experience soft landings and plenty of bounce with these running shoes. Then, a mesh upper keeps things breezy inside, while the shoe’s soft-touch tongue and cradle-shaped construction exudes comfort. Shop the women’s Cloudrunner on sale for $90, too.
If you love the feeling of a running shoe hugging your foot in plushness, On’s Cloudflyer 4 might be the perfect shoe for you. It features the brand’s plushest tongue ever, Zero-Gravity foam, and bigger dual-density CloudTec cushioning—all designed to give runners an incredibly comfortable ride. The men’s Cloudflyer 4 is slashed to $100, too.
With a sleek, streamlined look, these shoes can easily be worn throughout the day, supporting you with less intensive work tasks and during your nightly run. The upper and tongue are made with mesh fabric for breathability and comfortable stretch, while an adapted Speedboard and CloudTec cushioning in Zero-Gravity foam work to support your foot.
For those who do a lot of walking, either in your day job or as a leisurely after-work activity, the Cloudrift is an ideal shoe. Its supportive CloudTec cushioning is primarily focused in the heel, keeping the forefoot slim and subtle. It’s also fitted with a custom 2/3 Speedboard for support and a breathable mesh upper. You can shop the discounted Cloudrift shoe for men at $105 as well.
These shoes make it easy to feel light on your feet while running, thanks to three-layer mesh, star lacing to help hold your foot in, CloudTec cushioning, and a responsive Speedboard. In addition to being a great shoe for running, the Cloud X 3 works well for high-intensity standing workouts. The men’s version of this shoe is also on sale for $105.
This is one of On’s most popular running shoes, fitted with double CloudTec cushioning, a Helion superfoam midsole, and an updated Speedboard designed to power forward rolling—all of which results in fantastic energy return. Shop the Cloudstratus 3 on sale for men, too.
The Cloudultra 2 is made for the trails, with a knitted sock-like upper to keep dirt out, Helion superfoam to keep you light even on the toughest trails, and a Missiongrip outsole paired with a unique stud layout to increase both durability and stability, whether you’re running on the road or up a mountain. You can also find the women’s Cloudultra 2 discounted.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Lowe's spring sale is live — 27 deals I'd shop on appliances, patio furniture and more
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now