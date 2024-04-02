Massive sale at West Elm — 7 of my favorite deals are up to 60% off
Including designer throw pillows for just $19.
Step into my apartment, and you'll likely have to wrestle with a throw pillow (or two) for a seat on the sofa. I can’t help it—I’m addicted to covering my couch in stripes, checks, and other geometric patterns for a cozy element that also happens to make my living room look more luxurious. That’s why, whenever I start perusing the sale section of my favorite home retailers, discounted pillow covers are often the first item I look for.
And right now, clearance is up to 60% off at West Elm, and it does not disappoint. Of the seven deals I think are worth shopping for, more than half are decorative covers. Looking to dress up your patio or porch? There’s a reversible and water-resistant red-and-white lumbar pillow that’s 53% off. Is your neutral armchair missing a little pizzazz? Add a contrasting color with a single blue stripe or eye-catching texture with some retro-inspired tufting for just $19. For more modern designs at a discount, scroll on.
- KULE Reversible Stripe Indoor/Outdoor 12”x21” Pillow: was $42 now $19
- Candlewick Pillow 12”x21” Cover: was $42 now $19
- Colin King Linen 20”x20” Pillow Cover: was $39 now $19
- Silk Mono Stripe 24”x24” Pillow Cover: was $54 now $24
- Washed Cotton Percale Quilt: was $169 now $49
- 5’x8’ Braided Grid Rug: was $399 now $159
- Sophie Skirted Slipcover Chair: was $1099 now $549
Best West Elm pillow deals
KULE Reversible Indoor/Outdoor 12”x21” Pillow: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fkule-reversible-stripe-indoor-outdoor-pillow-t6611%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $42 now $19 @ West Elm
Made in collaboration with fashion label KULE, this 12" x 21" lumbar pillow looks and feels like the brand's iconic striped tee—but it's even better. The bright red stripes, punctuated with blue piping, are actually water-resistant. So you can keep it on an outdoor lounge chair all summer. It's worth noting that this style is pre-filled.
Colin King Linen 20”x20” Pillow Cover: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fcolin-king-deluxe-linen-stripe-pillow-cover-t6988%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ West Elm
It's not often that you can snag a designer pillow for less than $20, but <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fshop%2Fcollaborations%2Fcolin-king%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">stylist Colin King's classic, goes-with-anything stripe is now 49% off during West Elm's sale. Made with 100% linen, this quality cover can be easily switched out thanks to a hidden zipper closure.
Candlewick Pillow 12”x21” Cover: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fcandlewick-pillow-covers-t4756%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $42 now $19 @ West Elm
Eye-catching texture priced at a steal — we love the playful tufting of this pom-pom-covered pillow. Most buyers have used it as an accent pillow on their bed, but it works just as well in the corner of your couch, in a kid's room, or to add a soft touch of whimsy to a reading nook.
Silk Mono Stripe 24” 24” Pillow Cover: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fmono-stripe-pillow-cover-t5961%2F%27" data-link-merchant="westelm.com""" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $54 now $24 @ West Elm
A singular blue stripe offers a contrasting bit of color. This handwoven pillow cover is the largest on the list — a 24-by-24-inch square — that you can easily layer with. A blend of silk (70%) and silk (30%) you can't beat the price for such a quality combo of materials. Pro tip: Stuff it with a slightly larger insert for an even fluffier feel.
More West Elm clearance deals
Washed Cotton Percale Quilt: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fcp-organic-washed-cotton-quilt-shams-b2298%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $49 @ West Elm
This Full/Queen-sized stiched quilt is actually a whopping 70% off right now, and you can complete the set with a <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fcp-organic-washed-cotton-quilt-shams-b2298%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">pair of $25 matching shams. Made with West Elm's best-selling cotton percale cotton, this bedding is perfect for a seasonal swap, as it's breathable and cooling.
5’x8’ Braided Grid Rug: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbraided-grid-rug-t7024%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $159 @ West Elm
No room is complete without a rug, and this handcrafted pattern combines nubby wool and a braided cotton detail in a higher pile. You can save $240 on the 5'x'8 size, $270 on the 6'x9' size, and $495 on the 9'x12' size. But since this is real, natural wool, expect some shedding fibers for a few months.
Sophie Skirted Slipcover Chair: <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/221109/267856/4336?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fsophie-skirted-slipcover-chair-h11357%2F" data-link-merchant="westelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1099 now $549 @ West Elm
Not to be dramatic, but this might very well be the shapely slip-covered seat of my dreams. If you opt for the deluxe linen upholstery in Frost Gray, you can snag this classic, tailored chair for 50% off. While it's definitely on the pricier side with or without the discount, this is Contract Grade, so it's built to last.
