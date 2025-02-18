Massive Abercrombie sale from $18 — 9 stylish deals I’m adding to my cart now
My favorite finds up to 50% off
PSA: Abercrombie & Fitch is hands-down my favorite clothing store! Sure, it's a brand that my middle school self donned exclusively, but it's made a huge comeback in recent years — and don't worry, the collection is more suited for adults these days.
Whether I'm searching for everyday workwear, comfy lounge clothes or an outfit for an event, the retailer has tons of high-quality apparel for literally every occasion. Even better? Abercrombie's sale section is filled to the brim with loads of hidden gems for less. We're talking deals on denim, long-sleeves, jackets and jumpsuits starting at just $18.
To make things simple, I've handpicked some of my favorite items that are sporting up to 50% off. Keep scrolling to check out the best deals I've found from the Abercrombie sale.
- shop all women's Abercrombie deals
- shop all men's Abercrombie deals
- Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Grid Waffle Henley (Men's): was $50 now $18
- Abercrombie Essential Vintage Sunday Half-Zip (Women's): was $80 now $29
- Abercrombie YPB neoKNIT Popover (Men's): was $70 now $32
- Abercrombie 3-Pack Long-Sleeve (Women's): was $90 now $32
- Abercrombie Athletic Straight Fixed Waist Pant (Men's): was $80 now $49
- Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Fleece Jumpsuit (Women's): was $100 now $54
- Abercrombie High Rise Loose Jean (Women's): was $90 now $59 (Women's)
- Abercrombie Cropped Dressy Trucker Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $59
- Abercrombie Vegan Leather Puffer (Women's): was $160 now $99
Abercrombie Deals
It doesn't get much more classic and comfy than a henley long sleeve. Featuring super soft fabric and an oversized fit, this shirt is perfect for throwing on casually. You'll also love its grid waffle texture.
This is the ultimate sweatshirt for a lazy Sunday! Featuring a vintage oversized-fit silhouette, you can pair this half-zip with leggings and wear it whether you're heading to the gym, runnings errands or hanging around the house. It comes in three different colors.
Looking for a sweatshirt that can keep up with your gym routine? This is the one! Designed with a smooth interior, Abercrombie's neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene. It also has zippered pockets so you can secure your belongings when you're walking, running or working out.
Three high-quality long sleeves for $32? Sign me up! This 3-pack of the slim-fitting long-sleeve tops are made with a cotton-blend fabric. They are the perfect casual tops that can be worn everyday or even dressed up for a nighttime occasion.
These pants are meant for the office, but you'll feel like you're ready for the gym when wearing them. They feature an athletic fit and extra stretch so you'll feel super comfortable during your workday, especially if you're sitting for long periods of time.
I happen to own this jumpsuit and it has been my trusty sidekick all winter long! From wearing it on shopping trips to ski trips, it's simple to throw on, extremely comfortable and ultra-stylish. It's made of soft fleece fabric and features an elastic waist band and pockets.
Abercrombie jeans are my absolute favorite! There are so many different styles and they all come in a wide range of sizes, as well as lengths (which can be rare for women's pants). This pair is a classic high rise inspired by the early 2000's. The on-trend trouser comes in a variety of colors and washes.
This layer is the perfect option when winter weather begins to subside and you need a lighter jacket. The trucker-style jacket features soft faux wool-like fabric and a cropped length. Featuring a relaxed-fit silhouette, it's easy to dress up or down.
This cute and stylish puffer jacket is topping my current wishlist. Made of vegan leather fabric, the jacket will instantly upgrade any outfit and is the perfect staple to keep in your closet for brisk weather, regardless of the season.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
