iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices

Plus, where to pre-order the new Magic Keyboard

iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
(Image credit: Apple)
Apple refreshed its iPad lineup this morning. The 11-inch iPad Air M3 (from $599) and the 13-inch iPad Air M3 (from $799) replace the existing M2-based iPad Air models. iPad Air M3 pre-orders start today and the tablets will be released on March 12.

Additionally, Apple introduced a new 11-inch iPad A16. The new chipset is 30% faster than its predecessor and the base model includes 128GB of storage, which is double what the 10.9-inch iPad A14 Bionic offers. Pre-orders for the 11-inch iPad A16 are live now and the tablet will be available March 12. (Make sure to follow our iPad deals coverage as retailers discount the current-gen tablets to make room for the newer ones. Also check out our Apple "Something in the Air" live blog for more announcements this week).

How to Pre-Order iPad Air M3

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): $599 at Apple

The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): $799 at Apple

This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

How to Pre-Order iPad A16

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): $349 at Apple

The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Where to buy Magic Keyboard

iPad Air M3 Magic Keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

New iPads aren't the only item Apple dropped this morning. The company also announced a new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $269 and a Magic Keyboard for 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $319. It attaches to your iPad Air magnetically and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. Both accessories will release on March 12.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Air M3
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Air M3: $269 at Apple

The new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Air M3 includes a 14‑key function row, a USB‑C connector for pass‑through charging, and front/back protection for your iPad. The floating cantilever design adjusts to multiple viewing angles and there's also a large glass trackpad. The Magic Keyboard for 13" iPad Air M3 cost $319.

As of right now, the only way to buy a new 2025 iPad Air or iPad A16 is directly through Apple. But we'll update this page as soon as the tablets and accessories become available at other retailers.

