iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices

Apple refreshed its iPad lineup this morning. The 11-inch iPad Air M3 (from $599) and the 13-inch iPad Air M3 (from $799) replace the existing M2-based iPad Air models. iPad Air M3 pre-orders start today and the tablets will be released on March 12.

Additionally, Apple introduced a new 11-inch iPad A16. The new chipset is 30% faster than its predecessor and the base model includes 128GB of storage, which is double what the 10.9-inch iPad A14 Bionic offers. Pre-orders for the 11-inch iPad A16 are live now and the tablet will be available March 12. (Make sure to follow our iPad deals coverage as retailers discount the current-gen tablets to make room for the newer ones. Also check out our Apple "Something in the Air" live blog for more announcements this week).

How to Pre-Order iPad Air M3

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): $599 at Apple The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): $799 at Apple This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

How to Pre-Order iPad A16

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): $349 at Apple The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Where to buy Magic Keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

New iPads aren't the only item Apple dropped this morning. The company also announced a new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $269 and a Magic Keyboard for 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $319. It attaches to your iPad Air magnetically and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. Both accessories will release on March 12.

As of right now, the only way to buy a new 2025 iPad Air or iPad A16 is directly through Apple. But we'll update this page as soon as the tablets and accessories become available at other retailers.