Huge Athleta sale live from $17 — 11 yoga apparel deals I'd shop now
Save big on a new yoga top, puffy jacket, or shiny pair of leggings
With colder temperatures sticking around, there's nothing better to do than cozy up in a pair of stretchy leggings and a soft hoodie. And fortunately, Athleta is currently running some great deals on athleisure and yoga apparel.
If you're looking for some new pieces to add to your wardrobe, I recommend this incredibly comfy Signature Rib Henley Top that's been slashed to just $27. You can also throw on this gorgeous Fleece Hybrid Jacket for only $84 and it'll instantly upgrade your outfit.
Whether you're looking for athleisure that's stylish, comfortable, or both, Athleta has a ton of options to choose from starting at just $10. Shop the entire Athleta sale, or scroll on to see which 11 deals were my personal favorite.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Athleta sale from $10
- Athleta With Ease Wrap Top: was $65 now $17
- Athleta Signature Rib Henley Top: was $65 now $27
- Athleta Momentum Seamless Half Zip: was $89 now $39
- Athleta Elation Ultra High Rise Sheen Legging: was $99 now $44
- Athleta Seasoft Bubble Hem Hoodie: was $99 now $49
- Athleta Softluxe Top: was $85 now $59
- Athleta Allure High Rise Jogger: was $99 now $69
- Athleta Softluxe High Rise Legging: was $99 now $69
- Athleta Fleece Hybrid Jacket: was $189 now $84
- Athleta Softluxe Crop Hoodie: was $129 now $89
- Athleta Aire Puffer Jacket: was $149 now $99
Best Athleta deals
Ideal for yoga, this top is made with soft fabric that’s breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying. Whether you’re practicing gentle yoga or hot yoga, this wrap top will keep you cool and comfortable.
With fabric made primarily of Tencel fibers, this henley top is wildly comfortable. It’s breathable, just stretchy enough, and super soft. It also looks great, with ribbed detailing and buttons going up the center front.
This half-zip is made using Athleta’s Ionic+ technology, which utilizes odor-controlling antimicrobial silver ions in the fabric to keep unwanted odors away. You can easily wear this top on its own to the gym, for a run, or pop it on under heavier layers.
These leggings are both fun to look at and comfortable to wear. They feature fabric with sweat-wicking properties and a sheen on the outside, a three-layer waistband that’s supportive and smoothing, and a back drop-in pocket for your phone.
In my opinion, you can never have enough hoodies in your wardrobe. And this hoodie in particular is one that’s stylish enough to wear out with friends and comfortable enough to lounge around in at home.
This tight-fitting top is perfect for yoga lovers. It offers both flexibility and comfort, and comes with built-in thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place. Plus, the recycled polyester and lycra fabric blend is breathable and quick-drying.
With a high-rise waist, a snug waistband, and a relaxed fit everywhere else, these joggers are designed for all-day comfort. They’re ideal for lounging around the house on a Sunday evening, but stylish enough to wear on a night out, too.
If you’re on the lookout for a soft pair of leggings, you’ve come to the right place. They’re comfortably snug, have a high-rise waist, and feature ribbed ankle cuffs, making them perfect for smoothly transitioning between yoga moves without needing to adjust your leggings.
The combination of fleece and recycled nylon fabrics here creates a gorgeous look that I can’t get enough of. I’d wear this to the movies, out to dinner, on date night — basically, whenever I’d get the chance. On a more practical note, it features side pockets, a water-repellent outer layer, and down insulation.
Most of the country is still experiencing frigid winter, but spring will be here before you know it. With the fluctuating temperatures spring brings, a zippered hoodie like this is a great piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe.
Everyone needs a classic puffer jacket, and this one is over 30% off right now. It features water-repellant, abrasion-resistant, and wind-resistant nylon fabric on the outside, synthetic fill insulation for warmth inside, and an insulated hood for truly chilly outings.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.