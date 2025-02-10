Huge Arc’teryx sale at REI — 13 apparel deal I’d shop now from $39

Arc'teryx is a Vancouver-based brand that's best known for making high-quality technical clothing and equipment — specifically when it comes to cold weather apparel. Although the brand tends to lean on the pricier side, REI is currently discounting select Arc'teryx styles with deals starting at just $39.

If you're in the market for a new jacket, we suggest the Thorium SV Down Parka (Men's) that's now $100 off. Or, if you're looking for some hiking pants that are suitable for all weather and terrain, the Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants with a whopping 50% off are the way to go. You also can't go wrong with the Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest that's $60 off in both men's and women's versions.

So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI. Plus, take a look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales.

Best Arc'teryx Deals

Arc'teryx Word Toque: was $50 now $39 at REI.com Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.

Arc'teryx Lana Merino Wool Tank Top (Women's): was $80 now $64 at REI.com If you're starting to plan out your summer adventures, this is a great discount on a warmer weather top. The merino wool keeps you cool and odor-free, and the crew neck fit is designed to look and feel good, while giving you enough space to still move around as you explore the outdoors.

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $160 at REI.com The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $240 at REI.com On sale in both the Daybreak and Lampyre shades, this vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Women's): was $300 now $240 at REI.com This is the same vest listed above but it's the women's version in the Velocity purple hue. Again, it weighs just grams so it's easy to tote along in your bag or throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled withb European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $304 at REI.com This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.

Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320 at REI.com The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.

Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Women's): was $500 now $350 at REI.com This is the same jacket listed above, except it's the women's version. Right now, the packable weatherproof jacket is still available at 29% off in most sizes of the Tatsu color. If you're an XXL, you can snag it in the Interstellar hue.

Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $400 at REI.com Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Note that only Large and XL sizes are still available at this price.