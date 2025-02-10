Huge Arc’teryx sale at REI — 13 apparel deal I’d shop now from $39
Premium outdoor apparel from less
Arc'teryx is a Vancouver-based brand that's best known for making high-quality technical clothing and equipment — specifically when it comes to cold weather apparel. Although the brand tends to lean on the pricier side, REI is currently discounting select Arc'teryx styles with deals starting at just $39.
If you're in the market for a new jacket, we suggest the Thorium SV Down Parka (Men's) that's now $100 off. Or, if you're looking for some hiking pants that are suitable for all weather and terrain, the Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants with a whopping 50% off are the way to go. You also can't go wrong with the Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest that's $60 off in both men's and women's versions.
So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI. Plus, take a look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales.
- Arc'teryx Word Toque: was $50 now $39
- Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $80 now $63
- Arc'teryx Lana Merino Wool Tank Top (Women's): was $80 now $64
- Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113
- Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $160
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $240
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Women's): was $300 now $240
- Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants (Women's): was $500 now $249
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $304
- Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Women's): was $500 now $350
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $400
Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.
This long-sleeved exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. Its breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
If you're starting to plan out your summer adventures, this is a great discount on a warmer weather top. The merino wool keeps you cool and odor-free, and the crew neck fit is designed to look and feel good, while giving you enough space to still move around as you explore the outdoors.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.
On sale in both the Daybreak and Lampyre shades, this vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.
This is the same vest listed above but it's the women's version in the Velocity purple hue. Again, it weighs just grams so it's easy to tote along in your bag or throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled withb European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.
The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.
This is the same jacket listed above, except it's the women's version. Right now, the packable weatherproof jacket is still available at 29% off in most sizes of the Tatsu color. If you're an XXL, you can snag it in the Interstellar hue.
Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Note that only Large and XL sizes are still available at this price.
This Arc'teryx hoody is a great option for providing exceptional warmth without the bulk. Featuring a lightweight and compressible design, this hoody packs easily into your backpack. Its breathable construction helps regulate temperature while working out, keeping you comfortable without overheating.
