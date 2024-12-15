Huge Amazon sale just went live — 11 gifts I'd get under $100 that arrive before the holidays
Epic savings on smart lamps, apparel and more
The weekend is here and Amazon just unveiled a new batch of holiday deals. Amazon's latest sale has hundreds of discounts on clothing, tech, gaming, and more.
If your holiday budget is starting to look thin, Amazon has several deals priced under $100. I've vetted the list and picked the best deals on everything from small kitchen appliances to our favorite smart speakers. Plus, most of them can still arrive in time for the holidays. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Best Amazon deals under $100
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. It's now bundled with a WiZ smart bulb for just $24.
This indoor camera offers 360 degree pan coverage and two-way walk, which makes it ideal for keeping an eye on a baby in the other room, or a pet while you're away from home. It also works nicely with Alexa devices.
With three brew sizes and the option to make a stronger coffee, this Keurig K-Express machine can give you just the right kind of kick you need in the morning. It's discounted in multiple colors, too.
This comfortable jacket is available in multiple colors, but it's selling out fast. It's ideal for all seasons, and offers a nice blend of smart and casual, while also including functional pockets.
You can never have too much storage, especially with a handy portable SSD you can take anywhere. This Crucial drive is shock, vibration and drop proof, too, making it an ideal travel companion.
This headset offers fantastic directional audio so you can hear what's happening around you, with a suite of customization options available on the Logitech G Hub app. Add to that a detachable boom mic and it's a great audio package.
This air fryer offers 9 modes, letting you air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more, with Turbo Blaze technology for quicker cooking times. We also like that it has a 6-quart capacity for larger family meals.
This 60-inch floor lamp can give your home an instant makeover. The Matter-supported LED lamp offers vibrant colors and limitless lighting possibilities with 1725 lumens of brightness. You can control it via voice commands or via the Govee app to create custom lighting for reading, working, or watching TV. We also like its built-in microphone which can be used to create a music mode that changes the lamps colors based on your soundtrack. It works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
If you need a small TV for a basement, children's room, or for a small space — this 32-inch Fire TV is great. Yes, it's only 720p resolution, but for the price you get HDR support, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and live TV using its library of on-demand apps. It also has Alexa capabilities built in.
This discount means the wired A40s slip right under the wire for our $100 budget limit, and it's worth every penny with impeccable audio, a swappable mic, and compatibility with multiple platforms across Xbox, PC and Mac.
