Get fit! Huge New Balance sale knocks prices to $8 — here’s what I’d buy now
Epic savings on running shoes, apparel and more
Whether your goal is to start running or just make it to the gym more often, New Balance's new year sale is still going strong. It's an excellent opportunity to refresh your wardrobe for the new year.
As part of the sale, New Balance is taking up to 30% off sitewide with deals from $8. The sale includes sneakers, apparel, bags, bottles, and more. I've combed through the entire sale and picked my top deals below.
Quick Links
- shop the entire New Balance sale
- RC Short 5": was $65 now $47
- RC Short 3": was $64 now $47
- Outdoor Crew: was $99 now $74
- Athletics Heat Grid 1/2 Zip: was $89 now $66
- NB Numeric Jamie Foy 306: was $89 now $69
- Minimus Trail: was $119 now $95
- Fresh Foam X: was $139 now $109
- 1906 Utility: was $159 now $119
- TCS NYC Marathon FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4: was $264 now $211
Apparel
With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too.
These comfortable running shorts have fast-drying technology, two pockets and one zip pocket at the back for storing your keys and essentials, as well as reflective details for those low-light runs.
With a fleece-like material and a button pocket, this outdoor crew is functional and comfortable in all conditions, and the modular style is neat, too. It's designed to keep you warm at home, the gym, or anywhere you go.
Ideal for running, yoga, or just a trip to the coffee shop, this half-zip jumper will keep you warm and has a zippered stash pocket. There's also a reflective New Balance logo on the left chest if you want to wear it during your evening runs.
Sneakers
These slick skateboard shoes are iconic, and have a low-profile outsole for a classic look and feel. New Balance says they're more durable and breathable than the original.
Ideal for trail-running as the name suggests, the AT Tread outsole helps for nimble movement while the midsole inside helps propel the wearer forward. It's like running barefoot, but with features to compliment your foot.
Packed with a foam midsole, theses sneakers offer comfort on all types of runs. They also got the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.
These unisex sneakers feature New Balance's ABZORB technology, which is designed to absorb impact through a combination of cushioning and compression. They also have added arch support built right in.
We love the colorful design of these shoes. They pack a rocker profile for smooth heel-to-toe movement and a carbon fiber plate for a light, but strong, base.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.