Epic Stanley sale on Amazon — 7 holiday deals I’d shop now from $20
Holiday drinkware deals up to 30% off
The holiday season is in full swing — and if you need a little gift inspo, I have the perfect idea for you. Stanley is a brand that has recently soared in popularity thanks to their trendy, colorful and high-quality water bottles and tumblers. And right now, Amazon is offering a rare 30% discount on Stanley products.
Whether you're shopping for a friend who loves to sip in style or a loved one who could use a water bottle upgrade, Stanley has something for everyone on your list. One of my personal favorites is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (16 oz), which is just $20.
Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks from Stanley's holiday sale at Amazon!
Quick Links
- all Stanley deals on Amazon
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (16 oz): was $25 now $20
- Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle (16 oz): was $30 now $24
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz): was $35 now $26
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 (24 oz): was $35 now $28
- Stanley Classic Wide Mouth Bottle (1 qt): was $39 now $29
- Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle (2 qt): was $47 now $35
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug (64 oz): was $55 now $41
Best Stanley Deals
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 16 oz trendy beverage container.
Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 16 oz bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders.
Thanks to the built-in straw, this large tumbler is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.
This lightweight 24 oz. water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes.
From soup and coffee to water and iced tea, this 1 qt. bottle will keep your liquids hot and your cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It's extremely durable and great for bringing along during travels, work or camping trips. It's designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can toss it in your backpack without worrying about any spills.
Similar to the option listed above, this bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. However, this versatile thermos fits up to 2 quarts of liquid. It has a wide mouth to help with easy pouring into the lid, which also doubles as an 8 oz cup.
This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 20 hours and iced up for over four days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a wide mouth for sips on the go.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.