Epic L.L. Bean sale — 11 end of year deals I'd buy starting at $15

L.L. Bean is famed for its outdoor apparel and footwear, but you don't always have to be outside to reap the benefits of their cozy wear - especially at these prices. Whether you're looking for outerwear for your next hike, or just something to wear when you're lounging around the house, the L.L. Bean end of year sale has a lot to offer, and my top picks start from just $15.
It's not easy sorting through all the sale items, especially when there's over 1,000 of them, but don't worry because I've whittled it down to 11 top picks ranging from coats, hiking boots, t-shirts, leggings, and more.
L.L. Bean deals
Sporting L.L. Bean's famous Katahdin logo, this classic pom hat features retro colors that'll keep you comfy and warm. It's great for heading out on a hike, or just for casual days with friends and family — now at 50% off.
Utilizing the finest cotton on earth, this Supima tee is one of the very best from L.L. Bean. With 20% off, it's an excellent long-lasting tee to add to your collection. Or add more than one, as there's five different colorways currently at this discounted price.
L.L. Bean call this their "fastest-drying" short-sleeve tee, making it a solid choice for all kinds of outdoor and indoor activities. It's not too snug a fit either, so you'll be comfortable no matter what physical pursuit you're embarking on. A great pick for active people.
This simple lightweight tote is perfect for day-to-day use. It packs down small, meaning you can store it easily when you're out and about. Plus, this tote comes in three different sizes; medium, large, and extra large, to suit your needs.
With over 1000 reviews and an overall 4.4 stars, you can currently save 25% on these incredibly versatile L.L. Bean leggings. They're made of super soft fabric as well as feature a high and wide waist meaning you'll get ultimate coverage and comfort.
This hybrid pullover combines L.L Bean's classic sweater fleece with the plushness of their Katahdin fleece. Because of that, it creates a cozy, durable fit that's ready and waiting for our every year when the colder months roll around.
If you find a traditional flannel shirt a little cold, how about one lined with warming fleece? This shirt from L.L. Bean offers just that, as well as being incredibly soft to touch both inside and out. While the other six colorways don't have a discount, you can save $20 on this dark russet design.
This vibrant anorak is lightly insulated with PrimaLoft, which is both lightweight and breathable. So, if you're looking to keep warm, it offers wonderful protection from the colder climes, as well as sporting L.L Bean's retro color palette.
To keep this Classic Puffer from being bulky, L.L. Bean use a light, low-bulk ColdShield synthetic insulation, so you can keep comfy and warm without feeling heavy and weighed down. There's also other discounts to be found across the Mountain Classic Puffer range, like the Hooded Jacket for just $99.
For adventurers, these boots offer thick cushioning, reliable protection, and excellent support as you're hitting the trails, or just simply walking down the street. If you're getting your steps in, these are a super comfortable pair with a $40 saving.
Finally, if you're taking your hiking a little more seriously in 2025, these high-performance boots are ready to take on any terrain in any weather. L.L. Bean worked with Italian bootmakers for these, so you know they're taking it seriously. And with 30% off, that's a serious discount, too.
