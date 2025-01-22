Epic Free People sale is live — 11 deals I'd add to my wardrobe from $4

Free People is a wondrous store to explore if you've had your eye on a statement piece for your wardrobe. And while staple pieces often come at a premium price, a past-season sale may just be the perfect time to buy.

Free People is a brand known for its bold, vintage-inspired looks — and right now, it's hosting an epic sale with deals from just $4. From the vibrant Borderline Western Boots down for just $69 to the 'Need It' Trench Coat at $149, you can shop tons of special pieces for less.

So, if you're thinking of expanding your wardrobe and want to add some new pieces without breaking the bank, here's the 11 deals I'd recommend right now from apparel to accessories and shoes. But, you'll have to be quick — we don't know how long these discounts will last.

Free People Deals

Free People Charm Scrunchie: was $14 now $4 at Free People This oversized scrunchie will elevate any look, thanks to its delicate silhouette and silver heart charm. Free People offers a wide range of hair accessories from claw clips to bows, but this scrunchie is one of the lowest-priced items in over 1,500 in this incredible sale.

Free People Soft Headband: was $30 now $9 at Free People FP Movement is Free People's "free-spirited wellness collection" full of activewear apparel and accessories — and this Soft Headband is a staple piece. The extra wide design will keep your hair out of your face, no matter what exercise you're doing. Plus, it's super stretchy for maximum comfort.

Free People Nocturne Coated Jeans: was $128 now $69 at Free People A staple of any wardrobe is a good pair of jeans — and this ethereal black pair from Free People is a real statement piece. The pants are high-rise, bootcut, stretch fit, with a sleek coated finish — all the key things you want to hear about a pair of jeans. With comfort and style, they'll match with the rest of your wardrobe with ease. Buyers agree, as they're selling out fast!

Free People Retro Thirty Love Sneakers: was $138 now $49 at Free People Part of the FP Collection, these vintage-inspired sneakers aren't just for tennis lovers. In a stylish light pink and gold combo, they boast leather uppers and contrast piping for a comfortable and trendy look. Free People loves a retro aesthetic and you can pick these up for almost $90 off — but they're selling out fast.

Free People Borderline Western Boots: was $178 now $69 at Free People A statement boot at a discount price might be just what you need to add a bit of shine to these wintery months. These ankle length boots pair great with jeans, skirts or dresses for a carefree and colorful look. Plus, the lived-in leather look means you won't suffer the stiffness of a fresh leather.

Free People Patched Up Plaid Shirt: was $198 now $89 at Free People Free People's We The Free collection is all about creating lived-in staple pieces for your wardrobe — and at half its original price, you can now add this plaid shirt to your everyday fits. It features a classic collar and chest-pocket detail to mix up this patchwork style and tie the whole look together.

Free People Cuddle Me Set: was $168 now $99 at Free People What's better than one discounted item? A pair of discounted items sold as this wonderful "Cuddle Me" set. The slouchy sweater is sold alongside a mini skirt — both in soft knit and cozy fabric. While they're sold as a pair, you can switch up the look by wearing either piece alone as part of a whole different look. Plus, we think it'd pair up nicely with the Borderline Western Boots featured above.

Free People Oak Clog Boots: was $198 now $129 at Free People These Oak Clog Boots are the epitome of Free People's brand - creating a vintage look in premium materials. For these clogs, they've incorporated the classic style with a wood platform sole, fuzzy panels, and buckle detailing that creates a bold and cozy aesthetic. Best paired with a skirt or dress to take in the full look from head to toe.

Free People Need It Trench Coat: was $268 now $149 at Free People The cold weather makes the idea of wearing a trench coat a very attractive prospect - and over $100 off for this one means it lives up to it's name - we need it! Plus, you can elevate your look with a detachable faux fur collar in leopard print that turns you from detective-chic to luxurious opulence.