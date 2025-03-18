Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now

Deals
By published

Massive savings on our favorite Brooks sneakers

A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

From the value-driven Glycerin 21 to the beginner-friendly Ghost 16, Brooks makes some of the best running shoes we've tested. If you're ready to ditch the treadmill and take your runs outdoors, Brooks just launched a limited sitewide sale on some of our favorite running shoes.

For a limited time, Brooks sneakers are up to 40% off. The sale includes sneakers we've tested like the Glycerin 21 for $109, which is one of the company's most popular shoes and a shoe we called one of the softest running shoes around. Below, I've rounded up the best Brooks sales you can get right now.

Quick Links

Men's

Brooks Hyperion (Men's)
Brooks Hyperion (Men's): was $140 now $83 at Brooks Running

The Hyperion is one of Brooks' lightest racing shoes. Its ultralight cushioning will propel you forward, which makes it perfect for speed training. The shoe offers a new updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition and it also has a new, more breathable upper.

View Deal
Brooks Launch 10 (Men's)
Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): was $110 now $84 at Brooks Running

The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Men's)
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Men's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running

We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs. 

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 21 (Men's)
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 21 (Men's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running

Want a lighter-than-air running shoe? These energizing kicks give you a little extra boost with every step, thanks to Brooks' updated midsole tech, which is 10% lighter than previous models. You can also expect plenty of bouncy cushion underfoot.

View Deal

Women's

Brooks Launch 10 (Women's)
Brooks Launch 10 (Women's): was $110 now $84 at Brooks Running

The women's version of the shoe mentioned above, the Launch 10 is an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colors to choose from.

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's)
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said it offers an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances.

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 21 (Women's)
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running

Soft, stylish, and adaptable — the Glycerin 21 StealthFit 21 are the perfect pair of sneakers for unbeatable comfort on the go. They offer a near seamless fit and more plush DNA LOFT v3 cushioning than before.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Brooks Deals
Epic Brooks sale knocks 40% off sneakers and apparel — 11 deals I’d shop now
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 25 deals I’d shop now from $49
Asics deals
Huge Asics sale live from $49 — 15 sneaker deals I'd shop now
a photo of the Brooks Ghost Max running shoes
Run, don’t walk! Brooks Ghost Max just dropped to $89 in early Presidents’ Day sale
Glycerin 21 deal
Massive Amazon running gear sale is live — 13 deals I recommend on Brooks, New Balance, Asics and more
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 15 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Latest in Sales Events
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
Best Buy store with deal tag
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
Latest in Deals
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
Best Buy store with deal tag
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
More about sales events
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro

Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now
Amazon Headphone Deals

Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
A composite image of photos from the movies Last Breath, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Wicked

7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)
See more latest
Most Popular
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
Best Buy store with deal tag
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Fire HD 10 tablet
Hurry! Get the excellent Fire HD 10 tablet for just $94
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand
Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon