Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now

From the value-driven Glycerin 21 to the beginner-friendly Ghost 16, Brooks makes some of the best running shoes we've tested. If you're ready to ditch the treadmill and take your runs outdoors, Brooks just launched a limited sitewide sale on some of our favorite running shoes.
For a limited time, Brooks sneakers are up to 40% off. The sale includes sneakers we've tested like the Glycerin 21 for $109, which is one of the company's most popular shoes and a shoe we called one of the softest running shoes around. Below, I've rounded up the best Brooks sales you can get right now.
Men's
The Hyperion is one of Brooks' lightest racing shoes. Its ultralight cushioning will propel you forward, which makes it perfect for speed training. The shoe offers a new updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition and it also has a new, more breathable upper.
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.
We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.
Want a lighter-than-air running shoe? These energizing kicks give you a little extra boost with every step, thanks to Brooks' updated midsole tech, which is 10% lighter than previous models. You can also expect plenty of bouncy cushion underfoot.
Women's
The women's version of the shoe mentioned above, the Launch 10 is an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colors to choose from.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said it offers an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances.
Soft, stylish, and adaptable — the Glycerin 21 StealthFit 21 are the perfect pair of sneakers for unbeatable comfort on the go. They offer a near seamless fit and more plush DNA LOFT v3 cushioning than before.
