Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals — I'm tracking the best early sales now

Cyber Monday deals are starting to roll in as Black Friday winds down, and I have really good news if you're on the hunt for a new Apple Watch. All of the great discounts are still in place right now, so you can save big on some of the best Apple Watches we've tested.

I've been covering Cyber Monday deals for 11 years and have been following the Apple Watch lineup since the original watch. I happen to wearing an Apple Watch 10 right now, and I really like the bigger display and thinner design. You can get the new Apple Watch Series 10 for just $329 at Amazon, which is $70 off.

The best value pick is the Apple Watch SE (2022), which is just $149 right now at Amazon and the lowest price ever. It's a great pick for anyone new to smartwatches who just need the basics.

I'm tracking all of the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals right now in a range of sizes from multiple retailers. Here's the best sales right now.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications. It's great value at the best of times, and an even better deal with this $100 discount. This deal applies to the Midnight (with Midnight band) and Silver (with Denim band) models.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Walmart The Apple Watch SE 2022 is also down $100 right now at Walmart. If you regularly shop with the retailer, you might find this deal more convenient, especially as you can order today and potentially pick up as your local store later on, or get it delivered as soon as Dec 1st.

Apple Watch SE (44mm): was $279 now $179 at Walmart The Apple Watch SE (2022) is also available in a larger size (44mm). It's functionally the same as the smaller version, but the screen is 4mm larger and the watch is 5 grams heavier. Due to the larger display, it retails for more than the 40mm edition, but this price brings it down to less than $200 — a rare discount you don't want to miss.

Apple Watch SE (44mm): was $279 now $199 at Amazon The larger second-gen Apple Watch SE is also discounted at Amazon, but is $20 more than at Walmart. Amazon's deal popped up yesterday, but Walmart has driven the price down further. If you already have things in your Amazon basket, it could be a good option.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only two months old and, incredibly, it's already on sale for $70 less — a pretty impressive 18% discount. It runs the latest watchOS 11 software, can help detect sleep apnea, and includes a host of new fitness metrics, including great tools to prevent overtraining. And in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, Kate Kozuch said that "the Apple Watch Series 10 exceeded my expectations" and that it hits the "sweet spot for a flagship [watch]."

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Best Buy Best Buy has the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $70. However, the retailer also offers up to $150 off with a trade in, making this the top option if you have an older watch and want to upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Walmart Walmart strikes again, with the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10. It appears to be relatively well available at many stores, so you can pick up today for free. The site even tells you which aisle you can find it on.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The larger Series 10 watch is also $70 off right now at Amazon. You get 4mm more on the case, and the watch is 6 grams heavier, but otherwise it's the same experience on both models, so which you choose will depend on the version that suits your wrist best.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Best Buy As with the smaller model, Best Buy has the same deal on the 46mm Series 10. Like Walmart, Best Buy offers same day pick up from your local store, but delivery is a few days, currently listed as Dec 2nd.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Walmart You can pick up the discounted 46mm Series 10 at Walmart for the same price too. For some reason, the retailer doesn't list this as a sale price (at least, while I was checking) but $359 is the deal price, with $70 off. It's available in black and plum at $359, and at $434 (higher than MSRP) in silver and light blue.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon It may only be available in two colors and a single size (49mm) but this is the Apple Watch designed for the outdoors. It has all the same tools and features as the Series 10, but also comes with an emergency siren, support for scuba diving sessions, and dual-band GPS for improved location tracking. Oh, and it can last up to 36 hours, double the Series 10's 18-hour battery.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Series 9 may be so last year, but you can upgrade it to watchOS 11 and get many of the same features currently available on the Series 10. The main difference is that the Series 9 is only available with a stainless steel body (versus the 10's titanium design) and it doesn't have a water temperature sensor. Otherwise, it's a pretty close match for $50 less than the Series 10's Cyber Monday price.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch UK deals

Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was £219 now £199 at John Lewis John Lewis also has the second-generation SE in 40mm on sale, down £20 on the regular price, saving you almost 10% on Apple's already budget-friendly smartwatch. This discount applies to all three editions John Lewis stocks; Starlight, Denim and Midnight. And if you buy an additional strap for your new watch at the same time, add the code 'APPLESTRAP' at checkout for £5 off.