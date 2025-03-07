Anthropologie spring sale takes 30% off furniture and decor — 11 deals I'm shopping for my home

Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your home — and whether you're looking to sprinkle seasonal decor around or add some functional new furniture to your space, Anthropologie's latest sale is a must-shop event.

For a limited time, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with up to 30% off furniture and decor. From bedding and dinnerware to candles and pillows, you can score tons of deals on home essentials — all starting at just $12.

It's no secret that Anthropologie's high-class collection can be pricey, but these deals are certainly worth a little splurge. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items from Anthropologie's spring sale.

Best Anthropologie Home Deals

Anthropologie The Gather Candle: was $98 now $69 at Anthropologie (US) This charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features a blend of spiced brown sugar, toasted vanilla bean and blooming jasmine. Large is the only size of this candle still available.

Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen): was $298 now $209 at Anthropologie (US) It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in every size (except full) and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions. Plus, its color is called guacamole which gets major bonus points in my book.

Anthropologie Norma Bar Cart: was $698 now $499 at Anthropologie (US) This sleek and classic bar cart is ready to make its way into your home. Finished with brass accents and grooved edges for a touch of industrial charm, you'll love stirring up your cocktails on this cart.