Anthropologie spring sale takes 30% off furniture and decor — 11 deals I'm shopping for my home

Stylish deals to help spruce up your home this spring

Anthropologie store front with Killer Deals tag
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your home — and whether you're looking to sprinkle seasonal decor around or add some functional new furniture to your space, Anthropologie's latest sale is a must-shop event.

For a limited time, Anthropologie is hosting a spring sale with up to 30% off furniture and decor. From bedding and dinnerware to candles and pillows, you can score tons of deals on home essentials — all starting at just $12.

It's no secret that Anthropologie's high-class collection can be pricey, but these deals are certainly worth a little splurge. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items from Anthropologie's spring sale.

Best Anthropologie Home Deals

Anthropologie Market Waffle Dishcloths, Set of 4
Anthropologie Market Waffle Dishcloths, Set of 4: was $18 now $12 at Anthropologie (US)

These waffle-textured dishcloths are the perfect addition to your kitchen. Not only are they charming, but they're also eco-friendly and super absorbent, so you'll be able to efficiently clean up after all your culinary masterpieces.

Anthropologie Monogram Cotton Cocktail Napkins
Anthropologie Monogram Cotton Cocktail Napkins: was $26 now $12 at Anthropologie (US)

Add a personalized touch to your next gathering with these cocktail napkins that feature an embroidered monogram design. The set comes with four assorted color napkins and are machine washable.

Anthropologie Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4: was $56 now $34 at Anthropologie (US)

On sale in both pink and teal hues, this set of 4 wine glasses will have you sipping in style. Their unique and delicate design is sure to delight dinner guests or act as the perfect decor for your bar cart.

Anthropologie Luxe Sculpted Faux-Fur Pillow
Anthropologie Luxe Sculpted Faux-Fur Pillow: was $88 now $59 at Anthropologie (US)

Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this spring and beyond.

Anthropologie The Gather Candle
Anthropologie The Gather Candle: was $98 now $69 at Anthropologie (US)

This charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features a blend of spiced brown sugar, toasted vanilla bean and blooming jasmine. Large is the only size of this candle still available.

Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Woven Curtain
Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Woven Curtain: was $128 now $89 at Anthropologie (US)

Crafted from a luxurious heavyweight blend of linen and viscose, these curtains will add privacy, light filtering and beauty to your space. They're finished with a raw-edge for a modern, textural effect. They comes in four different colors and several sizes.

Anthropologie Knot Ceramic Side Table
Anthropologie Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $99 at Anthropologie (US)

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean.

Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen)
Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen): was $298 now $209 at Anthropologie (US)

It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in every size (except full) and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions. Plus, its color is called guacamole which gets major bonus points in my book.

Anthropologie Norma Bar Cart
Anthropologie Norma Bar Cart: was $698 now $499 at Anthropologie (US)

This sleek and classic bar cart is ready to make its way into your home. Finished with brass accents and grooved edges for a touch of industrial charm, you'll love stirring up your cocktails on this cart.

Anthropologie Tamara Burl Mirror
Anthropologie Tamara Burl Mirror: was $1,298 now $779 at Anthropologie (US)

If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted wooden frame that will bring a touch of the outdoors in. The best part is that there's no hanging required — simply lean it up against the wall and you're done.

Anthropologie Jylin Woven Delaney Chair
Anthropologie Jylin Woven Delaney Chair: was $1,398 now $978 at Anthropologie (US)

Spring florals for the win! This structured, fully upholstered chair holds plump, cozy cushions that will make a statement in your home. Plus, you'll love sinking into it after a long day.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

