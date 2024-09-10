9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy from $599 — save on Asus, MSI, Alienware and more

The new school year might be here, but if you're looking for a powerful laptop for work and play we've got you covered.

While gaming laptops can run the latest games at impressive levels of detail and high frame rates, they're also powerful for coding tasks and creative projects, and there are some huge deals to be had.

From $200 off the budget friendly Lenovo LOQ at Walmart to an Alienware x14 R2 Laptop for $999, here are some of the best gaming laptop deals I've found right now.

Gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

A great price for a capable laptop with mid-range gaming potential, this Core i5-toting Lenovo has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. It's not the most powerful machine, for for $599 you'll get a decent rig for casual gaming.

ASUS TUF F15: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

A mid-range option with an RTX 3050, this ASUS model has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display and a futuristic design with easy-to-identify WASD keys. It also has 512GB of SSD space and 8GB of RAM.

Acer Nitro V: was $779 now $649 @ Amazon

This is a great price for a laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate. The mid-range laptop also has an RTX 4050 and 512GB of storage space, as well as impressive audio tech that leverages Acer's AI-powered PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice noise reduction technology.

MSI Thin 15: was $899 now $759 @ Amazon

As the name suggests, this MSI gaming laptop is slim but it still has space inside for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, a 12th-generation Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM. There's also a 15.6-inch 144Hz display and 512GB of SSD storage.

Alienware x14 R2: was $1,699 now $999 @ Dell

The Alienware x14 R2 is a lovely looking gaming laptop that boasts a strong GPU/CPU combo and an impressive screen. This 14-inch laptop houses an RTX 4050 GPU, Gen 13 Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its QHD+ 2K (2560 x 1600) screen has a speedy max refresh rate of 165Hz.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon

This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Walmart

This laptop features a mammoth 18-inch (2560 x 1600) display. It also comes with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It's not the most portable gaming machine around, but it does have an Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX 4070 under the hood.