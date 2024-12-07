19 best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can still get on MacBooks, gaming laptops and more

Now that Cyber Monday is over you might worry that you've missed out on the best laptop deals of the year, but never fear — you still have time to take advantage of killer savings on Chromebooks, MacBooks and Windows 11 laptops.

I know because I've been covering laptops for years here at Tom's Guide, and I've watched the quantity and length of holiday sales grow year after year. Retailers know many people wait until this time of year to make big purchases and some of us are still shopping for gifts, so there are still lots of deals to be had.

That's why I've spent the week scouring the web to find the best laptop deals still available, and gathered them all here in one easy-to-read list.

Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 315: was $349 now $129 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy for $220 off, which is a great discount. For $129, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $328 now $289 at Amazon For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one you can get at a discount, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly from a Core i3 chip on a lovely 14-inch 1080p touchscreen as well as Google's Gemini AI features, all at a cool discount.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Here's another deal on a new Chromebook Plus from Asus with a 14-inch 1080p display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. As a Chromebook Plus laptop it also supports Google's Gemini AI features, and at this price it's a sweet deal.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M2/512GB): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,384 at Amazon If you want a slightly newer model than the Air M2, this is a nice savings on a new 15-inch MacBook Air M3 that's perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,299 at Amazon If you have the need for serious speed, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch will not disappoint. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro review, we saw blistering benchmark speeds, especially when editing video. And this system lasted a crazy-long 20+ hours in our battery test. The price has been as low as $2,199, but $2,249 is still a good deal - and at time of publication you can cash in a coupon on the Amazon page for another $49 off, bringing this beastly MacBook Pro down to its all-time low pir.ce

Gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050): was $1,099 now $664 at Walmart Walmart still has a great deal on this entry-level HP gaming laptop. Inside, you get an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, RTX 4050, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. With Nvidia's DLSS, this is more power than you'd imagine at a great price.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,014 at Amazon With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all. At more than $280 off, this is one of the best prices we've seen all week on the laptop.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,262 at Amazon The colorful Asus ROG Strix G16 is a 16-inch gaming laptop that packs a punch thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070): was $2,399 now $2,099 at Dell Alienware makes good gaming laptops and right now you can still save hundreds on an Alienware x16 R2 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, as well as 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 (RTX 4090): was $3,999 now $2,899 at Dell This is a beast of a gaming laptop thanks to its 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 4TB SSD. This is a full-blown desktop replacement, not least because of its 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Razer Blade 16 (RTX 4080): was $3,599 now $2,999 at Best Buy Razer gaming laptops don't come cheap, which is why it's great this $600 deal has stuck around. This Razer Blade 16 will take you far, boasting am Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Plus, its 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display will make PC games shine.

Windows 11 laptop deals

HP Stream 14" Laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive laptop for work and play? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,049 now $749 at Dell You can still save $300 off Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a crisp 16-inch FHD touchscreen. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

HP Envy 14: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This Windows 2-in-1 is still on sale for a cool $200 off, a great price for this convertible laptop with its 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $999 now $844 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system that just came out earlier this year, and it's already over $100 off. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life, making this a great productivity laptop for getting work done at school, the coffee shop or the conference room.