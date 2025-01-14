Win! You can now trade-in your old Samsung phones for cash year-round

Samsung is updating its smartphone trade-in program ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Whereas before you could only trade-in your smartphone when buying a new Galaxy phone, now you can trade-in your phone for cash. Additionally, trade-ins are accepted any time of the year, and not just when purchasing a new Samsung phone.

The new program kicks off today in South Korea and France. According to Samsung, other markets will follow suit later in 2025. By updating its trade-in policy, Samsung hopes that it's boosting the value of its Galaxy devices.

Galaxy trade-in: trade for cash @ Samsung

The trade-in program will be managed by Likewize, which is a company that specializes in warranties, repairs, and trade-ins. During the trade-in process, you'll receive a quote with the value of your phone.

It's worth noting that there's one big caveat to the trade-in program. Currently, you can only trade-in Galaxy S20 series through Galaxy S23. If you own a Galaxy Z series phone, you can only trade-in the Z Fold5, Fold4, Fold3, Flip5, Flip4, and Flip3.