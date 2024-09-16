Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might see a price hike — what we know

The rumored October launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is right around the corner, and we finally have an idea of what the price might be.

Over on X, tipster Arsène Lupin claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will launch with a price of €749 for the 128GB version, while the 256GB model will have a price of €809. That translates to around $830 and $896 USD, respectively.

In Europe the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE models launched with the same €699 (about $775) starting price. Unfortunately, Samsung has had a year of increasing prices across many mobile devices.

Of course, the price in one region of the world won't be exactly the same number in others.

The last two generations of FE models have had the same $599.99 price, which was actually a $100 drop from the Galaxy S21 FE. So, it's unclear if the US will see a price increase. Some regions might see prices that are higher than those in the US.

A recent example of this discrepancy is the difference in price between the PS5 Pro in the United States and the U.K. The US will see a $700 price while the UK will see £700 pounds, which equates to about $918.

Typically, though, the FE edition of Samsung's main line of smartphones has been a nice, budget-friendly addition to the lineup. Presuming we see a $50 price bump up to $649.99, does that keep it budget-friendly?

The vanilla 128GB Galaxy S24 starts at $799.99, with the 256GB version jumping to $859.99.

Is that $150 price difference enough to warrant picking it up over even the base S24 phone, especially as the FE edition tends to be slightly worse in specs?

We should know more in October if Samsung launches the phone. Last year, the Korean company announced the S23 FE on October 3 and released it for sale on October 26. We assume Samsung will follow a similar release plan for the newest edition.

