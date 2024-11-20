How to turn on iOS vehicle motion cues — beat car sickness while traveling

iOS 18 keeps expanding its accessibility features — with iOS 18.1 you can take a hearing test and even activate a feature that turns your AirPods Pro 2 into hearing aids. But there's one addition that's particularly helpful for travelers: Vehicle Motion Cues, a clever feature that helps reduce motion sickness.

For those of us who've spent every car journey staring straight ahead to avoid nausea, this is a game-changer. This tool uses your iPhone's sensors to detect vehicle movement, displaying animated dots that match your direction of travel. It's a simple but effective way to help your brain align what it feels with what it sees — often the key disconnect that causes travel sickness.

By providing these visual cues, your iPhone can help reduce that queasy feeling that comes from reading or looking at your screen while in motion. Here's how to enable it.

1. Open Settings (Image: © Future) Navigate to your iPhone's Settings app.

2. Find Accessibility (Image: © Future) Scroll down and select the Accessibility menu.

3. Locate Motion Settings (Image: © Future) Tap Motion to access movement-related features.

4. Access Vehicle Cues (Image: © Future) Select Show Vehicle Motion Cues from the available options.

5. Enable the Feature (Image: © Future) Toggle the Motion Cues switch to On. Your days of staring straight ahead during car journeys are over — time to enjoy that backseat entertainment.

